Carmelo Anthony’s wife, La La, holds up phone so he can video chat with son during game

But soon after, Anthony approved a trade from the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He then joined the Houston Rockets. Now, he’s playing for the Portland Trail Blazers.
In Chicago last night, Anthony had his best game with the Trail Blazers – 25 points on 20 shots, +19. As Anthony was on the bench while Portland finished its 117-94 win over the Bulls, La La held up her phone from her courtside seat so Anthony and their son could video chat.
What a cool moment.
Ben Simmons air-balls desperation turnaround 3-pointer… with six seconds left (video)
With the 76ers down three points on their final possession against the Raptors last night, Tobias Harris missed a 3-pointer. Simmons chased down a long rebound and immediately launched a long turnaround 3-pointer – despite six remaining in the game.
Joel Embiid‘s scoreless night cost Philadelphia throughout the game, but Simmons’ losing track of time was the final blunder that did in the 76ers.
There was so much time left, Pascal Siakam even got an exclamation-point dunk on the other end after Simmons’ miss.
Three Things to Know: Giannis Antetokounmpo must be in your MVP discussion
Do not leave Giannis Antetokounmpo out of that talk. Just ask the Utah Jazz and Mike Conley.
“He got to the free throw line. When he started making the long-range shot, that really makes it tough,” Conley said postgame (via the Associated Press).
The Greek Freak and reigning MVP hit 3-of-8 from three Monday night. More importantly, he got to the rim at will — finishing 12-of-16 shots there — on his way to dropping 50 on the Rudy Gobert-less Jazz in a 122-118 Bucks win.
While other guys are making headlines, Antetokounmpo has been making history, too.
Last season Antetokounmpo earned MVP honors, edging out Harden (it was Antetokounmpo’s defense that put him over the top on most voter’s ballots).
This season the Greek Freak is scoring 31.1 points, pulling down 13.9 rebounds and dishing out 6.4 assists a game — all numbers that are up from his MVP season. He remains an elite defensive player on one end and an efficient scorer on the other with a 61.5 true shooting percentage.
And he’s led the Bucks to a 14-3 record that has them on top of the East.
Somehow this all feels expected in a way, which is why the surprise of LeBron’s renaissance or Doncic’s emergence grabs more attention. It shouldn’t. Antetokounmpo is as good or better than anyone. He’s the guy who can best challenge LeBron for the “best player on the planet” title. He remains a force of nature who keeps getting better, seemingly nightly
Just remember to give Antetokounmpo some of that MVP-talk shine, too.
2) Joel Embiid goes scoreless in return to Toronto, where Raptors beat the Sixers. Again. Toronto coach Nick Nurse clearly learned a crucial lesson during last year’s Eastern Conference Finals:
Much like he did in the playoffs last year, Gasol was in the right position, was physical, and kept Embiid in check — Embiid went scoreless for the first time in his career Monday. Zero points. Embiid was 0-of-11 from the floor, opening up room for the door for a 101-96 Toronto win.
That wasn’t all Gasol, Embiid was 0-of-3 at the free throw line, but the Spaniard forced Embiid into more midrange shots, where he was 0-of-6.
This was the Sixers’ fourth game in six nights and it showed, it wasn’t just Embiid’s legs that looked a little tired. Still, the Sixers wanted some revenge for last playoff exit, Kawhi Leonard obviously isn’t in Raptors colors anymore, and Kyle Lowry was out (fractured left thumb). Still, the outcome was the same as last May.
Pascal Siakam continued his impressive play this season and had 25 to lead Toronto.
3) Carmelo Anthony looks more comfortable, especially facing the Bulls “defense,” scores 25 in Portland win. Carmelo Anthony just looked more like his vintage self on the court. He’s more comfortable four games in. The entire Portland team just looked more comfortable Monday night with Damian Lillard back in the lineup and running the show.
The result was a comfortable 117-94 road win in Chicago that snapped Portland’s four-game losing streak.
“It’s starting to get my feel and my flow back,” Anthony told reporters on Monday.
Anthony has given the Blazers a boost in terms of shooting — 16 points a game and hitting 39.1 percent of his threes (which is impressive after starting 0-of-8 from deep) — which has started to open up driving lanes for Lillard and CJ McCollum. More than just that, Anthony has provided Portland with a player the rest of the team can rally around. As was the case in Oklahoma City and Houston, the other players love and respect Anthony. He’s popular, and guys are rooting for him. That emotional boost matters.
Let’s not pretend this is a fairy tale with a happily ever ending. Anthony is still a liability on defense, and he’s got a dreadful 47.7 true shooting percentage overall. Anthony is getting buckets and hitting threes, but he has not been efficient overall.
He has been, however, what Portland needed along their depleted front line.
Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo out 4-to-6 weeks with sprained right elbow
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oklahoma City guard Hamidou Diallo will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a hyperextension sprain in his right elbow.
The Thunder announced Diallo’s status before Monday night’s road game against the Warriors at Chase Center, saying he would be re-evaluated after that timeframe.
In Friday’s 130-127 home loss to the Lakers, Diallo left in the fourth quarter after taking contact from LeBron James on a driving lay-in early in the period.
Diallo was called for a foul on the play. Thunder coach Billy Donovan challenged the play because James extended his elbow on the drive, causing Diallo to fall back. The call and the basket both stood, and James made the free throw.
On Friday, Diallo had just returned from a three-game absence for a sprained left knee. He has played in 12 games with one start, averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 21.4 minutes.