Bucks’ Khris Middleton set to return Wednesday after seven-game absence

By Kurt HelinNov 26, 2019, 8:57 PM EST
The Bucks have won eight games in a row, sit atop the Eastern Conference, and on Wednesday night will get a lot better.

That’s because All-Star forward Khris Middleton, out seven games with a thigh bruise, will return to action against the Hawks.

Middleton looked like his All-Star self to open the season, scoring an efficient 18.5 points per game, grabbing 5.7 rebounds a night, shooting 39.3 percent from three, finishing well at the rim, and the Bucks offense is 3.3 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Here is what Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said to reporters Tuesday about Middleton’s return:

“Lot of credit to Khris. Our medical group does an amazing job. Just very happy, excited to have him. He’s obviously a huge part of what we do.”

 

 

 

Kemba Walker likely to return to Celtics lineup Wednesday vs. Nets

By Kurt HelinNov 26, 2019, 7:56 PM EST
Kyrie Irving is not going to be there, but his replacement likely will be.

Kemba Walker is expected to return to the Boston lineup on Wednesday night when Brooklyn comes to town. The Celtics listed Walker as “probable” for the game.

Another sign this is happening: Boston assigned point guard Tremont Waters to the Maine Red Claws of G League.

It’s fantastic news for Boston, Walker only missed one game after a frightening collision with Semi Ojeleye that left Walker somehow with only a neck sprain. Walker is averaging 22.9 points per game this season and the Boston offense is 11.7 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court this season.

Brooklyn’s Irving is not with the Nets on their current road trip due to a shoulder impingement.

NBA reportedly tells teams: Load management = rest

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 6:55 PM EST
The Clippers sitting Kawhi Leonard for a nationally televised game against the Bucks due to load management earlier this month? Acceptable.

The Clippers saying Leonard was healthy for that game? Unacceptable.

The NBA’s seemingly mixed message led to significant confusion. Just what is the difference between load management and rest?

Zach Lowe of ESPN:

The league outlined new guidelines for injury reporting in a Nov. 11 memo to teams, a copy of which was obtained by ESPN.

The short version: Load management is now rest. Period. If you see that term, it will mean a healthy player is taking the night off. If skipping that particular game violates the league’s resting policy, that player’s team will be penalized.

I’m glad the NBA clarified this. Most people already viewed “load management” as a fancy synonym for rest. Though it can be a more holistic approach to regulating the wear and tear on a player, the term most often comes up publicly as a reason for a player to miss a game.

Sometimes, players rest. We should know when it’s happening. This makes it far simpler.

That’s not to say simple. We tend to think of players being injured until they’re not. Leonard is apparently healthy enough to play most games, but not healthy enough to play both legs of a back-to-back. At least that’s how the Clippers are operating with the NBA’s approval. But it’s seemingly not as if he aggravates his knee injury whenever he plays. It’s the same injury. Sometimes, he plays through it. Sometimes, he doesn’t. Whether those games off are due to injury or rest is a semantics debate.

At least this is progress in teams communicating players’ status to the public.

Jamal Murray says he’ll play for Canada in Olympic Qualifying Tournament

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
Canada produced a dud in the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

But it’s not too late for Canada to reach the 2020 Olympics.

The Canadians will host an Olympic Qualifying Tournament this summer. And their best player plans to compete.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray:

This is an important announcement, not just because Murray is so talented, but because participation can snowball. If they believe Canada has a better chance because Murray is participating, other top Canadians could be more likely to suit up.

Still, it’s a long time until the Olympic Qualifying Tournament. As much as anyone wants to play, there’s a lot of time for obstacles to interfere – including the NBA season.

The Olympic Qualifying Tournament begins June 23. The NBA Finals could end as late as June 21.

Carmelo Anthony: ‘This ain’t a damn farewell tour’

By Dan FeldmanNov 26, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
While a free agent last summer, Carmelo Anthony said he never brought up a farewell tour.

Now that he’s playing for the Trail Blazers?

Anthony, via Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“This ain’t a damn farewell tour,” Anthony said. “My love for the game don’t stop. I don’t know where this ‘farewell tour’ thing came from. I’ve never talked about a farewell tour. I know what I can do and I believe in myself. When a farewell tour comes, it comes. That’s not something I think about. I’m not thinking about retiring right now. I had (thought about it) during this past stretch over the summer. But ain’t no retiring in my mind. I believe in what I have left.”

Anthony doesn’t explicitly say he wants to play another season beyond this one. His retirement timeline is vague. But Charania’s tweet promoting his article indicates the question was about future seasons:

Many people wanted Anthony back in the NBA so he could get closure. He has had a Hall of Fame career, and his finish with the Rockets was rough.

But what if Anthony doesn’t want closure?

If he wants to keep playing, more power to him. I respect his desire to continue his career. He’s seemingly putting in the work. His teammates appear to like him.

I’m just unconvinced he remains an NBA-caliber player. Portland didn’t sign him until suffering multiple front-court injuries. His true shooting percentage is a measly 48%. His defense is abhorrent. He looked washed up two seasons ago, and he’s now 35.

Anthony just had his best game with the Trail Blazers. Maybe he’ll continue to perform better as he gets in shape and shakes off rust.

But he’ll be fighting an uphill battle to stay in the league beyond this season.

As far as where the “farewell tour” thing came from, Anthony’s trainer, Chris Brickley, said Anthony wanted one. Maybe Brickley was wrong, but that’s the origin.