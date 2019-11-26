Bucks’ Khris Middleton set to return Wednesday after seven-game absence

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bucks have won eight games in a row, sit atop the Eastern Conference, and on Wednesday night will get a lot better.

That’s because All-Star forward Khris Middleton, out seven games with a thigh bruise, will return to action against the Hawks.

Middleton looked like his All-Star self to open the season, scoring an efficient 18.5 points per game, grabbing 5.7 rebounds a night, shooting 39.3 percent from three, finishing well at the rim, and the Bucks offense is 3.3 points per 100 possessions better when he is on the court.

Here is what Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said to reporters Tuesday about Middleton’s return:

“Lot of credit to Khris. Our medical group does an amazing job. Just very happy, excited to have him. He’s obviously a huge part of what we do.”