The time Gilbert Arenas shot Nick Young with a BB gun during a gun safety meeting

The stories that come out of the frat house posing as NBA team that was the Gilbert Arenas era Wizards — a team with Andre Blatche, Nick Young, Javaris Crittenton, and a young John Wall looking for NBA role models — never cease to amaze.
Like this one Young told recently on the Certified Buckets podcast:
Young and some other players surprised a sleeping Arenas in his house one night by shooting him with paintball guns to wake him up. As you do. The next day Young brought a BB Gun to the practice facility — not the most intimidating weapon ever to show up in a Wizards locker room — but Arenas took it out of Young’s locker, took it into a league-sponsored meeting about gun awareness and safety, and started shooting Young.
That sounds about right for that Wizards team.
Just keep the stories coming, guys.
Sunday, as the Nets were beating the Knicks (in a game that ended embarrassingly for New York), Brooklyn broadcaster and 17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson told a story about how he knew it was time to retire because only the Knicks were offering him a contract.
The Knicks, of course, denied this report.
Who is telling the truth? Well, maybe a little from both. The Knicks likely never offered a formal contract to Jefferson, but that is very different from having preliminary discussions about a potential fit and deal. It’s possible that level of discussion went on and Jefferson decided that he had enough. There also is no guarantee the Knicks would have put that offer on the table.
I can say this: People are going to remember the accusation, not the denial.
New Orleans fans booed Anthony Davis.
And that was while he played for the Pelicans, against players who didn’t care about his trade saga.
The tension will be far higher Wednesday. Not only will Davis return to New Orleans with the Lakers, he’ll face a Pelicans team featuring three players – Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart – the Lakers traded for him.
Davis, via Bill Oram of The Athletic:
“I kind of had a little bit of it after the trade (request), that first game against Minnesota,” Davis told a small group of reporters on Saturday following the Lakers’ win in Memphis. “Felt like I was on the other side. I got a little taste of it, but I know it’s going to be even worse.”
“I’m excited to play,” he said. “Just like I was excited to play that first game against Minnesota last year, but I think you’ve got to embrace it.
“It’s two-folded,” Davis said. “It’s going to be me (against the) Pelicans, and then the three guys (Ball, Ingram and Hart), if they play, against the Lakers. So it’s going to be a great battle. Those guys are going to try to take our heads off just to prove a point.”
Davis forced his way off the Pelicans and sabotaged their season last year. He’s the villain in New Orleans now. He might as well embrace it. It beats weak excuses.
Davis also raises an astute point about Ingram, Ball and Hart seeking revenge games. The main focus will be on Davis’ return, but those other three players have their own motivations. They’ll probably want to send a message.
It’ll be one more thing for Davis and the Lakers to do deal with.
Magic Johnson loves talking about NBA players, tweeting and making lists.
By quitting the Lakers, he can combine those passions without drawing a tampering fine.
Johnson:
We could quibble about the order of players. Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns are way too low. Jayson Tatum is way too high.
But I just can’t get over the length of the list. I bet Johnson set out to name 10 players and couldn’t bring himself to omit several. Then, there’s the 16-17 fiasco.
All together, tremendous content.
Why did the King draft Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic with the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft?
The latest rumor: Kings general manager Vlade Divac wasn’t fond of Sasa Doncic, Luka’s dad.
Kings TV announcer Grant Napear:
Let’s say the initial report is totally true, that Divac knows Sasa well and didn’t draft Luka because of it. It’d probably be difficult to tell Sasa that was the reason. It’d be far easier to deny it and laugh about it. What would confirming the report accomplish besides fracturing their relationship?
Of course, if the report weren’t true, Divac would probably want to speak to Sasa and convey that. They could share a good laugh over the media getting it wrong.
Essentially, whether or not the initial report were true, yesterday’s conversation between Divac and Sasa could sound exactly as Napear describe it.
What’s indisputable: Sacramento could have Doncic, one of the NBA’s top young players, and doesn’t. Drafting Bagley was baffling at the time, and Doncic’s play since has only made the decision look worse. People will continue to seek explanations of what the heck the Kings were thinking.