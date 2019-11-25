Report: Kings GM Vlade Divac and Luka Doncic’s dad spoke, laughed about rumor

Why did the King draft Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic with the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft?
The latest rumor: Kings general manager Vlade Divac wasn’t fond of Sasa Doncic, Luka’s dad.
Kings TV announcer Grant Napear:
Let’s say the initial report is totally true, that Divac knows Sasa well and didn’t draft Luka because of it. It’d probably be difficult to tell Sasa that was the reason. It’d be far easier to deny it and laugh about it. What would confirming the report accomplish besides fracturing their relationship?
Of course, if the report weren’t true, Divac would probably want to speak to Sasa and convey that. They could share a good laugh over the media getting it wrong.
Essentially, whether or not the initial report were true, yesterday’s conversation between Divac and Sasa could sound exactly as Napear describe it.
What’s indisputable: Sacramento could have Doncic, one of the NBA’s top young players, and doesn’t. Drafting Bagley was baffling at the time, and Doncic’s play since has only made the decision look worse. People will continue to seek explanations of what the heck the Kings were thinking.