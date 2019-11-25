Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

NBA teams skeptical of mid-season tournament, shorter NBA season

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2019, 7:48 PM EST
Adam Silver has seen the numbers: Traditional television viewership is down early this season across the board, continuing a trend, and there is already a “load management” discussion around the league because players are already getting rest nights off.

Silver’s plan: Shorten the NBA season by a few games and add a mid-season tournament between Thanksgiving and Christmas to add importance and interest to those games.

So far, those parts of Silver’s plan are meeting with skepticism. Start with this Tweet from Dallas owner Mark Cuban, who hints he may be okay at 78 games but not fewer.

Shortening the NBA season has always been about the money. The math on player injuries and the early season fan apathy may point to fewer games, but from a business perspective — and that of the league’s broadcast partners — it was always going to be a tough sell. Even if it’s just four games, as proposed.

On that Zach Lowe/Adrian Wojnarowski podcast on ESPN, Lowe says teams just are not sold on the tournament idea (hat tip Real GM).

“I think it certainly, of all the big proposals, the one that has been met with the most skepticism from teams. It centers around ‘Is anyone going to care about this? Are we, teams, going to care about this?’

“I get that. What is in it for them and the NBA, as you said, is counting on the organic momentum of this as long as it sticks around for long enough, it will sort of by default come to mean something. I guess that can be true? I actually sort of believe in that kind of organic momentum for events and things like that.”

These kinds of mid-season tournaments are baked into the DNA of European (and worldwide) soccer in a way that is foreign to an American audience. During that window in the American sports calendar, most sports fans — casual and otherwise — are more focused on NFL and college football, and it’s going to be challenging to break through.

It’s hard to see most sports fans caring that much, even if this event sticks around for five years or whatever. It’s not like the Lakers or Celtics are going to hang “Mid-Season Tournament Champions” banners up, and I’m not even sure teams starved for things to put in the rafters would do it.

In the eyes of fans, would winning this tournament ever really amount to more than winning the Maui Invitational in NCAA hoops?

Some of Silver’s proposals — such as re-seeding the conference finals — might be more likely to gain acceptance (although some Eastern Conference owners may be hesitant).

But the sweeping changes are going to be a tough sell.

The time Gilbert Arenas shot Nick Young with a BB gun during a gun safety meeting

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2019, 5:58 PM EST
The stories that come out of the frat house posing as NBA team that was the Gilbert Arenas era Wizards — a team with Andre Blatche, Nick Young, Javaris Crittenton, and a young John Wall looking for NBA role models — never cease to amaze.

Like this one Young told recently on the Certified Buckets podcast:

Young and some other players surprised a sleeping Arenas in his house one night by shooting him with paintball guns to wake him up. As you do. The next day Young brought a BB Gun to the practice facility — not the most intimidating weapon ever to show up in a Wizards locker room — but Arenas took it out of Young’s locker, took it into a league-sponsored meeting about gun awareness and safety, and started shooting Young.

That sounds about right for that Wizards team.

Just keep the stories coming, guys.

 

 

Knicks deny they offered contract to Richard Jefferson at end of his career

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
Sunday, as the Nets were beating the Knicks (in a game that ended embarrassingly for New York), Brooklyn broadcaster and 17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson told a story about how he knew it was time to retire because only the Knicks were offering him a contract.

The Knicks, of course, denied this report.

Who is telling the truth? Well, maybe a little from both. The Knicks likely never offered a formal contract to Jefferson, but that is very different from having preliminary discussions about a potential fit and deal. It’s possible that level of discussion went on and Jefferson decided that he had enough. There also is no guarantee the Knicks would have put that offer on the table.

I can say this: People are going to remember the accusation, not the denial.

Anthony Davis: Players traded from Lakers to Pelicans for me will ‘try to take our heads off just to prove a point’

By Dan FeldmanNov 25, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
New Orleans fans booed Anthony Davis.

And that was while he played for the Pelicans, against players who didn’t care about his trade saga.

The tension will be far higher Wednesday. Not only will Davis return to New Orleans with the Lakers, he’ll face a Pelicans team featuring three players – Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart – the Lakers traded for him.

Davis, via Bill Oram of The Athletic:

“I kind of had a little bit of it after the trade (request), that first game against Minnesota,” Davis told a small group of reporters on Saturday following the Lakers’ win in Memphis. “Felt like I was on the other side. I got a little taste of it, but I know it’s going to be even worse.”

“I’m excited to play,” he said. “Just like I was excited to play that first game against Minnesota last year, but I think you’ve got to embrace it.

“It’s two-folded,” Davis said. “It’s going to be me (against the) Pelicans, and then the three guys (Ball, Ingram and Hart), if they play, against the Lakers. So it’s going to be a great battle. Those guys are going to try to take our heads off just to prove a point.”

Davis forced his way off the Pelicans and sabotaged their season last year. He’s the villain in New Orleans now. He might as well embrace it. It beats weak excuses.

Davis also raises an astute point about Ingram, Ball and Hart seeking revenge games. The main focus will be on Davis’ return, but those other three players have their own motivations. They’ll probably want to send a message.

It’ll be one more thing for Davis and the Lakers to do deal with.

Magic Johnson tweets 17-man list of his top 16 NBA MVP candidates

By Dan FeldmanNov 25, 2019, 2:58 PM EST
Magic Johnson loves talking about NBA players, tweeting and making lists.

By quitting the Lakers, he can combine those passions without drawing a tampering fine.

Johnson:

We could quibble about the order of players. Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns are way too low. Jayson Tatum is way too high.

But I just can’t get over the length of the list. I bet Johnson set out to name 10 players and couldn’t bring himself to omit several. Then, there’s the 16-17 fiasco.

All together, tremendous content.