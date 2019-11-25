Luka Doncic takes playful shot at Dirk Nowitzki when talking improved Dallas defense

The Dallas Mavericks have been an elite offensive team this season, best in the NBA at 117.4 points per possession — a number that would be the best in NBA history, better than any peak Warriors team, the Showtime Lakers, or anyone else.
To go with that, Dallas’ defense has improved and is solid this season, allowing 108.5 points per possession. Why is the Mavericks’ defense better this season? When asked, Luka Doncic used the opportunity to take a playful shot at Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki. Via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
Luka Doncic took a playful jab at a legend when asked about the Mavs’ improved defense this season: “Last year, we had Dirk on defense, so it was tough.” He smiled when he said it. (But a lot of truth is told in jest. Sorry, @swish41.) pic.twitter.com/7sMSPQ2RwO
Since Kyrie Irving was sidelined by his shoulder five games ago, Dinwiddie is averaging 25 points and 6.2 assists a game with a 60.9 true shooting percentage — and the Nets are 4-1. The Nets offense has not been statistically better in those five games (based on points per possession), but it has looked and flowed better, with the team making 36 more passes a game.
“Difference-maker right now,” Kenny Atkinson said of Dinwiddie. “They were double-teaming him all night. … He did a good job getting it out, exploiting the mismatch. What he’s also doing, he’s doing it on both ends, on the defensive end, too. … He’s playing really good basketball…
“Kyrie is still learning exactly what we want to do. Spencer’s got a little more corporate knowledge,” Atkinson said. “It’s going to take time for Kyrie to completely understand what we’re doing on both sides of the ball. That being said, for not understanding he’s been pretty darn good.”
Irving is also just more of an isolation, go-at-your-guy-and-score player. His handles let him create space and get off shots other players cannot, and Irving takes advantage of that. It’s who he is. It’s also just different than who the Nets have been.
Could Dinwiddie and Irving play side-by-side? In 138 minutes paired so far this season, the Nets are +7.6 per 100 possessions (small sample size, but a positive sign). It’s something Atkinson may want to experiment with more as the season moves along.
Brooklyn’s biggest challenge the next couple of years is melding that selfless, lunch-pail culture they built with the superstar talents of Irving and Kevin Durant (who is out until likely next season following a torn Achilles). It’s not going to be easy, but if the Nets are really going to contend in a year it has to happen.
Three Things to Know: Luka Doncic is putting up age 20 stats we haven't seen since LeBron
1) Luka Doncic is putting up at age 20 statistics we haven’t seen since LeBron. In his second season in the NBA, at age 20, LeBron James had a season for the ages: 27.2 points per game, 7.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists a night, and a PER of 25.7, all on his way to making his first All-Star game and, at season’s end, All-NBA (second team).
Luka Doncic has been better than that in his second season at age 20.
Doncic is averaging 30.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 9.8 assists a night, and with a PER of 33.3 (and a ridiculously efficient 63.2 true shooting percentage). The awards will undoubtedly follow if Doncic stays healthy.
Doncic has a long, long way to go to ultimately be in LeBron’s stratosphere (particularly because of LeBron’s defensive impacts), but he is literally nearly the only statistical comparison at this young age. Kevin Durant was at 25.3 points per game at age 20, Shaquille O’Neal 23.4, and Kyrie Irving at 22.5, just to round out the top five in points scored per game at age 20. That is some serious company Doncic is keeping.
Just ask James Harden — Doncic outdueled him on Sunday, dropping 41 points in a 137-123 Dallas win (Harden did have 32 points).
Doncic’s numbers this season are mind-boggling.
Luka Doncic joins Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Michael Jordan as the only players since the 1983-84 season with at least four consecutive games of 30+ PTS and 10+ AST! pic.twitter.com/pgQRgXEVmy
The Mavs’ offensive rating is 117.4 points per 100 possessions, per @nbastats. That’s 2.4 points better than last season’s Warriors, who had the best offensive rating in the NBA stats database. Mavs are scoring 118.7 points per 100 possessions with Luka Doncic on the court.
In that stunning second season of his, LeBron James finished sixth in the MVP voting. It’s too early to say for sure, but keep this up and Doncic is going to beat that finish, too (and, 15 years later, it’s amazingly LeBron who might be the early frontrunner for that award).
2) Joe Harris executes Spencer Dinwiddie’s play to seal Nets win against Knicks. It was a rough day for at home for New York, losing to that team from just across the bridge in Brooklyn, which was without its star player in Kyrie Irving (shoulder impingement). Plus, on the Nets broadcast, former player Richard Jefferson added insult to injury.
"Knicks? No, I'll retire. That's why I retired, they were the one team that offered me a job."
Richard Jefferson said he knew his time in the league was up when the Knicks were the only team that wanted him. pic.twitter.com/OnH2sYTOUE
In the game itself, the Knicks were scrambling to make a comeback in the final minute, and after a Julius Randle putback the Knicks were down two, 103-101, but with just 0.4 seconds left. The Nets were inbounding the ball and the Knicks only prayer was to steal the inbound and instantly hit a shot from beyond halfcourt. In the timeout before the Nets inbounded the ball, Spencer Dinwiddie was animated talking to the coaching staff and players about some idea he had. Then Joe Harris executed it to perfection.
Spencer Dinwiddie and Joe Harris execute the brilliant play to secure the win and your Heads Up Play of the Day! pic.twitter.com/ACyNrxgNh7
The win is the third in a row for Brooklyn, which improves to 8-8 on the season.
3) Kawhi Leonard notches another 20-point game, but Lou Williams‘ imitation of him was the best part of the night. The Los Angeles Clippers are now 3-0 since pairing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, having little trouble with visiting New Orleans on Sunday night in a 134-109 win.
Montrezl Harrell was a beast with 34 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Kawhi Leonard was his usual self with 26 points.
However, the best part of the night came before tip-off. Lou Williams came out to address the crowd and wish them a happy Thanksgiving, and to start it off he did his “hey, hey, hey” Leonard impersonation.
“Just, difference-maker right now,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.
Dinwiddie scored 30 points in another strong start in place of the injured point guard and the Nets beat the New York Knicks 103-101 on Sunday for their season-high third straight victory.
Irving continues to rest an injured right shoulder, and Dinwiddie is making sure they get by without him, scoring 20 or more points in a career-best five straight games after stepping into the starting lineup. He was 13 of 14 from the foul line, where the Nets had a whopping 27-9 advantage in makes.
Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, and Taurean Prince added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Joe Harris scored 13 points, with four coming after the Knicks had cut it to one with 1:20 remaining.
Marcus Morris scored 26 points for the Knicks, who lost their third straight. They played without rookie RJ Barrett. He was scratched after feeling sick before the game.
The Nets are missing their starting backcourt, with Caris LeVert out after right thumb surgery. But they have won four of five to even their record at 8-8.
“We don’t have some of our better players on the court but we’re still finding a way to win,” Allen said.
The biggest reason has been the play of Dinwiddie, who could go back to the bench as soon as Friday if Irving is cleared to return. Or, perhaps Atkinson could choose to start them together until LeVert is recovered.
“I’m not the coach, I don’t make those decisions,” Dinwiddie said. “If that’s the new role then that’s what I’ll do, and if it’s not then it’s not.”
The Nets opened a 29-15 lead, but struggled when Dinwiddie and Allen went to the bench and let the Knicks close the gap to 52-46 by halftime.
New York cut it to one after back-to-back 3s by Morris and another by Wayne Ellington, but Harris scored on a drive and later added a pair of free throws.
The Knicks had a much stronger effort than a night earlier, when they never led in a home loss to San Antonio. But they fell to 4-13 ahead of a tough five-game stretch against Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Milwaukee and Denver.
“I embrace the challenge,” coach David Fizdale said. “I don’t feel like we need to be looking at that like that’s impossible. We’re going to take it a game at a time and continue to try to give ourselves a chance to win every night.”
