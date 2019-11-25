Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Heat unveil blue Miami Vice uniforms (video)

Nov 25, 2019
The Heat turned heads with their Miami Vice uniforms – fuchsia, white, black.

Now, they’re making waves.

Heat:

These are obviously fantastic. What a cool theme, what great execution.

But now I’m wondering, what’s next? Blue was the last main Vice color to get used primarily. If the Heat continue the Vice look, their next alternate uniforms could get quite radical.

Josh Hart apologizes to Lakers, insinuates they didn’t call him day of Anthony Davis trade

Nov 25, 2019
When Lonzo Ball described Lithuania as “depressing” and “gloomy,” Josh Hart said it sounded like the Lakers organization.

Hart backtracked from his podcast comments, tweeting about how much he loved the Lakers and said his issue was learning of his inclusion in the Anthony Davis trade via Twitter rather than phone call. Yes, there would be an irony of delivering this message on Twitter not phone call.

That’s why Hart placed some calls back to Los Angeles.

Hart, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“When my sarcasm, that wasn’t supposed to be in that — it was supposed to be cut — was in there, I called some of the people in the [Lakers] front office, I called some of my teammates that I had and made sure they knew that none of this stuff was about you guys,” Hart told ESPN on Sunday night.

Good luck convincing anyone that was sarcasm. Last year’s Lakers had real problems on and off the court – including one Hart caught the brunt of.

It still seems the most likely explanation is Hart told the truth and just didn’t want that heat. Most players take the high road after a trade. It’s not worth burning a bridge and becoming the center of controversy.

Still, Hart is sticking with one grievance.

Hart, via Shelburne:

“You know in this league, this is a possibility. Like ‘Hey, you’re going to get an all-world player [Davis], I get it. … Cool. No hard feelings.’

“But all you want is just like a heads-up, or even — when the deal is final — to get a call or even get a call just the same day and not find out on Twitter, and not get called, days later.”

Players love to complain about how they got traded. It’s an accepted way to vent about having their lives uprooted. There isn’t much compassion for players getting traded. But the how… sometimes, that elicits sympathy.

Mostly, I don’t buy it. Trades require a lot of moving pieces. Sometimes, news breaks before executives can reach each player. It happens frequently enough now that it should be expected. As long as the player gets called reasonably promptly, I personally don’t care where he first hears about the trade.

But if the Lakers didn’t even call Hart the same day, that’d cross the line. That’s not the right way to treat an outgoing employee.

Kelly Oubre dunks on Mason Plumlee with flair (video)

Nov 25, 2019
1 Comment

The last time the Suns played the Nuggets, Kelly Oubre got fined for how he spoke to a referee.

This time, he made a different statement.

Oubre drove through Denver then dunked all over Mason Plumlee yesterday:

Holding/twisting around the rim with one hand certainly added to the aesthetic.

However, the Nuggets won, 116-104.

Spencer Dinwiddie thriving as starter with Kyrie Irving out

Nov 25, 2019
1 Comment

Spencer Dinwiddie is on a roll.

Since Kyrie Irving was sidelined by his shoulder five games ago, Dinwiddie is averaging 25 points and 6.2 assists a game with a 60.9 true shooting percentage — and the Nets are 4-1. The Nets offense has not been statistically better in those five games (based on points per possession), but it has looked and flowed better, with the team making 36 more passes a game.

Nets’ coach Kenny Atkinson said that’s because Dinwiddie gets what the Nets want to do, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

“Difference-maker right now,” Kenny Atkinson said of Dinwiddie. “They were double-teaming him all night. … He did a good job getting it out, exploiting the mismatch. What he’s also doing, he’s doing it on both ends, on the defensive end, too. … He’s playing really good basketball…

“Kyrie is still learning exactly what we want to do. Spencer’s got a little more corporate knowledge,” Atkinson said. “It’s going to take time for Kyrie to completely understand what we’re doing on both sides of the ball. That being said, for not understanding he’s been pretty darn good.”

Irving is also just more of an isolation, go-at-your-guy-and-score player. His handles let him create space and get off shots other players cannot, and Irving takes advantage of that. It’s who he is. It’s also just different than who the Nets have been.

Could Dinwiddie and Irving play side-by-side? In 138 minutes paired so far this season, the Nets are +7.6 per 100 possessions (small sample size, but a positive sign). It’s something Atkinson may want to experiment with more as the season moves along.

Brooklyn’s biggest challenge the next couple of years is melding that selfless, lunch-pail culture they built with the superstar talents of Irving and Kevin Durant (who is out until likely next season following a torn Achilles). It’s not going to be easy, but if the Nets are really going to contend in a year it has to happen.

Luka Doncic takes playful shot at Dirk Nowitzki when talking improved Dallas defense

Nov 25, 2019
2 Comments

The Dallas Mavericks have been an elite offensive team this season, best in the NBA at 117.4 points per possession — a number that would be the best in NBA history, better than any peak Warriors team, the Showtime Lakers, or anyone else.

To go with that, Dallas’ defense has improved and is solid this season, allowing 108.5 points per possession. Why is the Mavericks’ defense better this season? When asked, Luka Doncic used the opportunity to take a playful shot at Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki. Via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Well played, Luka. Well played.

Ultimately Dallas’ defense is going to need to improve if they are going to contend, but for now just enjoy the ride with Doncic and a fun Mavericks team. And enjoy the jokes.

 