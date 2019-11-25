Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant leaves court after nasty fall into cameraman; returns in second half

By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2019, 8:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

Fortunately, this appears to be not too serious — Ja Morant has returned to the game.

However, he took a nasty fall in the first half in Indiana. Morant drove the lane, Myles Turner came over to block his shot, and Morant landed and fell into a baseline cameraman, with Morant’s back hitting the man’s knee.

Morant had to be helped off the court and did not return in the first half.

That’s the kind of injury that scares teammates, fans, and other players around the league.

Fortunately, later in the second half, Morant returned to the court.

This will spark conversation about the cameras along the NBA baseline.

Back in 2014, the NBA reduced the number of camera spots along every NBA baseline (10 per side, 20 total), and created an “escape lane” on either side of the basket stanchion where players with momentum could run up without hitting anything. A couple of years later, they banned the sideline camera position near the scorer’s table. All of this was done with safety in mind.

Is it enough? As long as there are cameras and people holding them on the baseline, there are going to be collisions. It’s inevitable. Is the admittedly good angled shot from those cameras worth the risk to players?

One could try to argue pushing the cameras back further, but that would get into the very expensive seats sold at every arena just behind those photographers and cameramen, you think teams are going to give up that revenue?

Expect the debate to ramp up on this topic in the coming days after the early Rookie of the Year frontrunner — and exciting player to watch — could have suffered a very serious injury on this fall.

Watch Spencer Dinwiddie remain red-hot, drain game-winner for Nets

Jason Miller/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Since Kyrie Irving went down, Spencer Dinwiddie has taken charge in Brooklyn. Coming into Monday night in Cleveland, Dinwiddie had averaged 25 points and 6.2 assists a game with a 60.9 true shooting percentage as a starter — and the Nets had gone 4-1.

Make that 5-1 because Dinwiddie hit the game-winner against the Cavaliers.

That gave Dinwiddie 23 points on the night (on 10-fo-24 shooting) and nine assists. It was a perfect nightcap to a day where he was named the NBA player of the Week for his performance since Irving went down.

With him at the helm, the Nets look more like the playoff team of a season ago. The offense has looked and flowed better, with the team making 36 more passes a game in those five games (coming in to Cleveland).

The challenge for Kenny Atkinson and the staff in Brooklyn ultimately is to get Irving and Dinwiddie on the court at the same time and on the same page. But that can wait until after Thanksgiving (Irving is out until then, at least, with his shoulder impingement).

For now, the Nets can just ride the Dinwiddie wave.

NBA teams skeptical of mid-season tournament, shorter NBA season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2019, 7:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Adam Silver has seen the numbers: Traditional television viewership is down early this season across the board, continuing a trend, and there is already a “load management” discussion around the league because players are already getting rest nights off.

Silver’s plan: Shorten the NBA season by a few games and add a mid-season tournament between Thanksgiving and Christmas to add importance and interest to those games.

So far, those parts of Silver’s plan are meeting with skepticism. Start with this Tweet from Dallas owner Mark Cuban, who hints he may be okay at 78 games but not fewer.

Shortening the NBA season has always been about the money. The math on player injuries and the early season fan apathy may point to fewer games, but from a business perspective — and that of the league’s broadcast partners — it was always going to be a tough sell. Even if it’s just four games, as proposed.

On that Zach Lowe/Adrian Wojnarowski podcast on ESPN, Lowe says teams just are not sold on the tournament idea (hat tip Real GM).

“I think it certainly, of all the big proposals, the one that has been met with the most skepticism from teams. It centers around ‘Is anyone going to care about this? Are we, teams, going to care about this?’

“I get that. What is in it for them and the NBA, as you said, is counting on the organic momentum of this as long as it sticks around for long enough, it will sort of by default come to mean something. I guess that can be true? I actually sort of believe in that kind of organic momentum for events and things like that.”

These kinds of mid-season tournaments are baked into the DNA of European (and worldwide) soccer in a way that is foreign to an American audience. During that window in the American sports calendar, most sports fans — casual and otherwise — are more focused on NFL and college football, and it’s going to be challenging to break through.

It’s hard to see most sports fans caring that much, even if this event sticks around for five years or whatever. It’s not like the Lakers or Celtics are going to hang “Mid-Season Tournament Champions” banners up, and I’m not even sure teams starved for things to put in the rafters would do it.

In the eyes of fans, would winning this tournament ever really amount to more than winning the Maui Invitational in NCAA hoops?

Some of Silver’s proposals — such as re-seeding the conference finals — might be more likely to gain acceptance (although some Eastern Conference owners may be hesitant).

But the sweeping changes are going to be a tough sell.

The time Gilbert Arenas shot Nick Young with a BB gun during a gun safety meeting

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2019, 5:58 PM EST
3 Comments

The stories that come out of the frat house posing as NBA team that was the Gilbert Arenas era Wizards — a team with Andre Blatche, Nick Young, Javaris Crittenton, and a young John Wall looking for NBA role models — never cease to amaze.

Like this one Young told recently on the Certified Buckets podcast:

Young and some other players surprised a sleeping Arenas in his house one night by shooting him with paintball guns to wake him up. As you do. The next day Young brought a BB Gun to the practice facility — not the most intimidating weapon ever to show up in a Wizards locker room — but Arenas took it out of Young’s locker, took it into a league-sponsored meeting about gun awareness and safety, and started shooting Young.

That sounds about right for that Wizards team.

Just keep the stories coming, guys.

 

 

Knicks deny they offered contract to Richard Jefferson at end of his career

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 25, 2019, 5:15 PM EST
2 Comments

Sunday, as the Nets were beating the Knicks (in a game that ended embarrassingly for New York), Brooklyn broadcaster and 17-year NBA veteran Richard Jefferson told a story about how he knew it was time to retire because only the Knicks were offering him a contract.

The Knicks, of course, denied this report.

Who is telling the truth? Well, maybe a little from both. The Knicks likely never offered a formal contract to Jefferson, but that is very different from having preliminary discussions about a potential fit and deal. It’s possible that level of discussion went on and Jefferson decided that he had enough. There also is no guarantee the Knicks would have put that offer on the table.

I can say this: People are going to remember the accusation, not the denial.