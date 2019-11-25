Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Davis: Players traded from Lakers to Pelicans for me will ‘try to take our heads off just to prove a point’

By Dan FeldmanNov 25, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
New Orleans fans booed Anthony Davis.

And that was while he played for the Pelicans, against players who didn’t care about his trade saga.

The tension will be far higher Wednesday. Not only will Davis return to New Orleans with the Lakers, he’ll face a Pelicans team featuring three players – Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart – the Lakers traded for him.

Davis, via Bill Oram of The Athletic:

“I kind of had a little bit of it after the trade (request), that first game against Minnesota,” Davis told a small group of reporters on Saturday following the Lakers’ win in Memphis. “Felt like I was on the other side. I got a little taste of it, but I know it’s going to be even worse.”

“I’m excited to play,” he said. “Just like I was excited to play that first game against Minnesota last year, but I think you’ve got to embrace it.

“It’s two-folded,” Davis said. “It’s going to be me (against the) Pelicans, and then the three guys (Ball, Ingram and Hart), if they play, against the Lakers. So it’s going to be a great battle. Those guys are going to try to take our heads off just to prove a point.”

Davis forced his way off the Pelicans and sabotaged their season last year. He’s the villain in New Orleans now. He might as well embrace it. It beats weak excuses.

Davis also raises an astute point about Ingram, Ball and Hart seeking revenge games. The main focus will be on Davis’ return, but those other three players have their own motivations. They’ll probably want to send a message.

It’ll be one more thing for Davis and the Lakers to do deal with.

Magic Johnson tweets 17-man list of his top 16 NBA MVP candidates

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 25, 2019, 2:58 PM EST
Magic Johnson loves talking about NBA players, tweeting and making lists.

By quitting the Lakers, he can combine those passions without drawing a tampering fine.

Johnson:

We could quibble about the order of players. Damian Lillard and Karl-Anthony Towns are way too low. Jayson Tatum is way too high.

But I just can’t get over the length of the list. I bet Johnson set out to name 10 players and couldn’t bring himself to omit several. Then, there’s the 16-17 fiasco.

All together, tremendous content.

Report: Kings GM Vlade Divac and Luka Doncic’s dad spoke, laughed about rumor

Ales Fevzer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 25, 2019, 1:41 PM EST
Why did the King draft Marvin Bagley III over Luka Doncic with the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft?

The latest rumor: Kings general manager Vlade Divac wasn’t fond of Sasa Doncic, Luka’s dad.

Kings TV announcer Grant Napear:

Let’s say the initial report is totally true, that Divac knows Sasa well and didn’t draft Luka because of it. It’d probably be difficult to tell Sasa that was the reason. It’d be far easier to deny it and laugh about it. What would confirming the report accomplish besides fracturing their relationship?

Of course, if the report weren’t true, Divac would probably want to speak to Sasa and convey that. They could share a good laugh over the media getting it wrong.

Essentially, whether or not the initial report were true, yesterday’s conversation between Divac and Sasa could sound exactly as Napear describe it.

What’s indisputable: Sacramento could have Doncic, one of the NBA’s top young players, and doesn’t. Drafting Bagley was baffling at the time, and Doncic’s play since has only made the decision look worse. People will continue to seek explanations of what the heck the Kings were thinking.

Heat unveil blue Miami Vice uniforms (video)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 25, 2019, 12:44 PM EST
The Heat turned heads with their Miami Vice uniforms – fuchsia, white, black.

Now, they’re making waves.

Heat:

These are obviously fantastic. What a cool theme, what great execution.

But now I’m wondering, what’s next? Blue was the last main Vice color to get used primarily. If the Heat continue the Vice look, their next alternate uniforms could get quite radical.

Josh Hart apologizes to Lakers, insinuates they didn’t call him day of Anthony Davis trade

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 25, 2019, 11:40 AM EST
When Lonzo Ball described Lithuania as “depressing” and “gloomy,” Josh Hart said it sounded like the Lakers organization.

Hart backtracked from his podcast comments, tweeting about how much he loved the Lakers and said his issue was learning of his inclusion in the Anthony Davis trade via Twitter rather than phone call. Yes, there would be an irony of delivering this message on Twitter not phone call.

That’s why Hart placed some calls back to Los Angeles.

Hart, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

“When my sarcasm, that wasn’t supposed to be in that — it was supposed to be cut — was in there, I called some of the people in the [Lakers] front office, I called some of my teammates that I had and made sure they knew that none of this stuff was about you guys,” Hart told ESPN on Sunday night.

Good luck convincing anyone that was sarcasm. Last year’s Lakers had real problems on and off the court – including one Hart caught the brunt of.

It still seems the most likely explanation is Hart told the truth and just didn’t want that heat. Most players take the high road after a trade. It’s not worth burning a bridge and becoming the center of controversy.

Still, Hart is sticking with one grievance.

Hart, via Shelburne:

“You know in this league, this is a possibility. Like ‘Hey, you’re going to get an all-world player [Davis], I get it. … Cool. No hard feelings.’

“But all you want is just like a heads-up, or even — when the deal is final — to get a call or even get a call just the same day and not find out on Twitter, and not get called, days later.”

Players love to complain about how they got traded. It’s an accepted way to vent about having their lives uprooted. There isn’t much compassion for players getting traded. But the how… sometimes, that elicits sympathy.

Mostly, I don’t buy it. Trades require a lot of moving pieces. Sometimes, news breaks before executives can reach each player. It happens frequently enough now that it should be expected. As long as the player gets called reasonably promptly, I personally don’t care where he first hears about the trade.

But if the Lakers didn’t even call Hart the same day, that’d cross the line. That’s not the right way to treat an outgoing employee.