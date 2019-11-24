Zach LaVine’s answer to benching: 49 points, 13 threes, hit game-winner

Associated PressNov 24, 2019, 12:34 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One night after questioning his relationship with coach Jim Boylen, the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine came through with a big game.

LaVine had a career-high 49 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give the Bulls a 116-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

He shot 17 for 28 from the field, including 13 for 17 on 3s to tie an NBA record. Only Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had previously made 13 from beyond the arc in an NBA game.

The night before, LaVine was pulled from the game early in the first quarter after Miami had taken a 13-0 lead. After that 116-108 home loss, LaVine said he sensed a lack of trust from Boylen.

All was forgotten after Saturday’s spectacular individual performance and dramatic comeback.

“Like I’ve been saying, we’ve been playing good in stretches,” LaVine said. “We just executed to perfection down the stretch. Obviously, you know, we got blessed a little bit with some luck. We can take this energy and go on to the next game.

“Hopefully this is that turning point for us. Every team has it. This could be a big step for us in the right direction.”

Rookie Coby White, who starred at the University of North Carolina and playing in front of hundreds of family and friends from his hometown of Goldsboro, N.C., added 28 points for Chicago.

LaVine’s late bucket ended a flurry for the Bulls, who trailed by five with less than 10 seconds left before Tomas Satoronsky hit a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining. On the last play, LaVine scooped up the loose ball after White forced a turnover by Devonte Graham.

“Once I saw the ball on the ground I was going for it,” said LaVine, who scooped up the basketball, stepped behind the 3-point line and fired in the game-winner.

LaVine, who entered averaging 19.5 points per game, started his 17th straight game and hit his first three shots – all 3s – and two free throws for 11 points in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the game and stayed hot the rest of the night.

“I’ve always said Zach is a really good guy, and a good person and he wants to do well,” Boylen said. “He wants to help the team. … My job is to push the guy to a place he can’t take himself and that happens sometimes with tough conversations, meetings and maybe some uncomfortable moments but that’s what my job is. The credit needs to go to him and his focus, energy and his effort.

“He is always good when we coach him and talk to him. He wants to play better, I want him to play better and I am really happy for him.”

Terry Rozier III had a game-high 28 points for Charlotte. Marvin Williams scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half as the Hornets recovered from a 14-point deficit in the first half and led by 11 early in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets were still ahead by seven at 112-105 with 32.1 seconds left.

“I mean that’s just a tough, tough loss,” said Graham, who had 18 points. “Especially for me, turning the ball over right there in that situation. But Zach made an extreme shot and you just have to tip your hat to him for that.”

Charlotte’s previous six victories had come in games in which they had trailed by 10 or more points. And Saturday’s game was seconds away from a seventh win after overcoming a double-digit deficit.

“There was a lot of good to get back in that game,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “I thought our guys played inspired. We won the boards and we won the paint. We did a number of things very well in this game. Gave ourselves a great shot, a great opportunity there, we just have not been able to close these last few games.

“You’ve got to give them credit. LaVine obviously made some incredible shots there down the stretch.”

 

Tensions on rise between Zach LaVine, coach Jim Boylen after quick hook

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
It took just 3:27.

That’s how long into the game it was Friday night before Bulls coach Jim Boylen pulled Zach LaVine and sat him on the bench a while. Miami had raced out to a 13-0 lead in those three-and-a-half minutes, and Boylen was frustrated with LaVine’s defense citing “three egregious mistakes.” Here’s what the coach said postgame, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“I thought he needed a break. I thought he needed to come in and think about it. I felt there were some defensive mistakes that didn’t need to be made,” Boylen said. “I thought he needed to come over and think about it for a minute. I’ve done that a couple times this year.”

LaVine did not take that well and felt singled out.

“I guess I was to blame for it. I’ve got pulled early before by him. I guess that’s just his thing to do,” LaVine said. “I have to take it in stride. What did he say I got pulled for?”

Told that Boylen used the phrase “three egregious defensive mistakes,” LaVine turned sarcastic.

“Zach LaVine got 13 points scored on him, I guess. Or was it the starting five? I don’t remember,” he said. “I thought I was trying to do my job out there. I can’t do anything about that. I just have to control what I can control. I can’t control my minutes.”

This is not the first time Boylen has pulled LaVine to send a message this season, and he has been public about the need for LaVine and Laurie Markkanen to be better if the Bulls are going to be better.

While Boylen and his old-school approach — the team actually had a factory-style time-clock to punch in for work during training camp — has the backing of owner Michael Reinsdorf and team management, there have been running tensions between him and some players since he took the job. Players can be okay with a coach who pushes them or runs longer practices if they respect him, but that respect is earned. Whether Boylen has that with the Bulls players remains a question.

For Bulls fans, this was a season the team was expected to take a step forward, to push for a playoff spot and not be 5-11, and certainly not to have a bottom five in the league offense. There are problems with this rebuild and management is going to have to take a step back and look at the big picture. And look at itself in the mirror.

 

Lakers Rajon Rondo fined $35,000 for hitting Dennis Schroder in groin, cursing at ref

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2019, 7:01 PM EST
Rajon Rondo got his money’s worth on this one.

The Laker point guard did more than just get under the skin of Oklahoma’s Dennis Schroder, he gave him a little shot to the, um, “groin” during the Lakers win Friday night. That got him a flagrant 2 and ejection.

Rondo wasn’t done, he crossed a line yelling at the officials as he left the court.

Saturday the NBA fined Rondo $35,000 for “making unsportsmanlike physical contact with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, verbal abuse of a game official, and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.”

Like we said, he got his money’s worth. There is no suspension, however, so Rondo will not miss a game.

Clippers’ Patrick Beverley fined $5,000 after flopping in back-to-back games

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley was warned about flopping by the NBA league office after Tuesday night’s Los Angeles win over Boston, where Beverley sold actual contact from Jayson Tatum like there was a sniper on the grassy knoll.

Friday night against Houston, Beverley tried to oversell contact from James Harden (the referees made the right call here and ignored it).

Saturday, the league fined Beverley $5,000 for flopping twice this season.

The amount of the fine is minuscule for a player making $12.3 million. The league hopes that the public disclosure and discussion of it essentially shames Beverley into reforming his behavior. Not sure that works in this case.

Also, know that Harden also did this to Beverley on Friday night.

Beverley fouled out of the game but the Clippers got the win — Beverley will make that trade every day.

Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley beef is real and alive

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Another reason to root for a Rockets vs. Clippers playoff matchup:

The Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley beef.

It was on full display as the Clippers beat the Rockets on Friday night: Beverley mocked Westbrook for missing a wide-open three to tie the game late, and Westbrook, in turn, started calling Beverley “trash.”

This is not new. After the last time the Clippers and Rockets played Westbrook told the assembled media: “Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.”

Harden scored 47 points in that game, however, Westbrook was 0-of-6 with Beverley on him. Beverley fouled out Friday night and was limited in his playing time because of Harden’s ability to draw fouls.

Beverley is a two-time All-Defensive team player who uses hustle and aggressiveness to disrupt opponents — full-on Chicago playground-style defense. It works. Beverley may not be a Marcus Smart/Kawhi Leonard level defender, but good luck finding a coach in the league who doesn’t want Beverley on his team.

This is the kind of player rivalry we need to see in the postseason.