Watch Luka Doncic drop 41 on Rockets in 137-123 Mavericks win

By Kurt HelinNov 24, 2019, 7:04 PM EST
1 Comment

HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added a season-high 31 and the Dallas Mavericks never trailed in a 137-123 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

The Mavericks scored 45 points in the first quarter and were up 78-60 at halftime. Hardaway had 19 in the half, Doncic 17 and Kristaps Porzingis 15.

The Mavericks has won five straight, scoring at least 137 in the last three. Houston has lost three straight after winning eight in a row.

The Mavericks got a dunk from Dwight Powell to push the lead to 11 early in the fourth quarter. Houston used a 6-0 run after that shot to get to 110-105 with 9 minutes to go.

Doncic ended the run with a jump shot, but Russell Westbrook added a basket seconds later to cut it to five again.

Dallas was still up by 5 later in the quarter before scoring the next five points, with a dunk from Hardaway, to make it 119-109 midway through period, and Houston didn’t get close again.

James Harden had 32 points for Houston but was just 2 of 15 on 3-pointers in a game where the Rockets made 10 of 44 3-point attempts.

The Mavericks had extended the lead to 16 later in the fourth when Doncic scored six points in a row, capped by a 3-pointer to make it 132-113 with about 3 1/2 minutes to go.

Dallas led by 20 in the third quarter before Houston scored the next seven points, with a 3-pointer from P.J. Tucker, to get within 89-76 with about seven minutes left in the third.

The Mavericks were up by 16 later in the third after two free throws by Dorian Finney-Smith before Tucker made consecutive baskets to cut the lead to 103-91.

Harden added two free throws, but Hardaway made a jump shot seconds later to make it 105-93.

Westbrook made a basket to wrap up the third quarter and cut the lead to 10 entering the fourth.

Steve Kerr says young basketball players should also play soccer

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 24, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Discussion of how early specialization of youth in sports — and grueling year-round schedules — are bad for youth physically and in how they develop skills for the game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr agrees with that. Kerr — a college star at Arizona and an NBA champion with the Bulls back in his playing days — spent a chunk of his youth growing up overseas. He played a little soccer — but calls it football, because he spent a chunk of his youth growing up overseas.

This Kerr from a podcast with NBC Sports’ own Men In Blazers — the brilliant soccer pod — talking about why basketball players should play soccer/football.

“If I was the czar of American basketball I would make every player coming through the youth basketball program play football…

“It translates directly. The problem in basketball today, the young players are coming up and they just try to beat everyone one-on-one with the dribble. They’re unbelievably gifted dribbling the ball but they don’t understand how to pass and to move. Which is what football would teach them.”

Kerr is far from the first player/coach to suggest this, going back to Steve Nash, a Hall of Famer who credits soccer with teaching him footwork and spacing. It is the latter that is key, soccer is a game where often the player with the ball is looking to find offensive players making smart runs into open space to create scoring chances.

To be a good soccer player requires good spacial awareness and unselfishness — skills Kerr’s Warriors embodied during their five-years Finals runs. In a league where the pendulum is swinging back toward isolation, and toward threes at all costs, the beautiful game that the peak Warriors played seems to be fading, and that clearly bothers Kerr.

Kerr may well be right about soccer, but good luck changing American youth sports culture.

Rumor: Kings passed on Luka Doncic in draft because Vlade Divac doesn’t like Doncic’s dad

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 24, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
4 Comments

Luka Doncic looks like an NBA superstar — already, at age 20 — and the kind of player that can win MVPs and turn a team into a contender. A true franchise cornerstone.

Anytime a player like that doesn’t go No. 1 in the draft, especially when that player comes in with the level of hype Doncic did (he had just won the EuroLeague MVP at 19), there’s fingerpointing at front offices. How did they miss on this guy?

In the case of the Suns (who  had just hired Doncic’s international coach), multiple of sources around the league say Phoenix owner Robert Sarver pushed for Deandre Ayton, the in-state Arizona player (and, to be fair, he was on top of a lot, if not most, team draft boards).

The Kings are harder to pin down, Vlade Divac is well connected in Europe and had seen Doncic. So why pass? Tim MacMahon of ESPN told this story on The Woj Pod about Doncic (hat tip to Jesse Reed of Sportsnaut).

“My understanding is that [Divac] being so close to Luka and knowing his dad so well factored into their decision. Basically, he didn’t think a whole lot of Luka’s dad, and the whole like father like son … well … no, this is a different dude. You messed that one up, Vlade.”

The Kings will undoubtedly push back on this idea, and there’s certainly no way to prove this rumor. The Kings’ argument for their moves would be a respectable one: They had Marvin Bagley higher on their draft board — and he is a quality young big man (out right now with a flukey broken thumb) — plus they had a primary ballhandler they liked in De'Aaron Fox. From the outside, it is impossible to say what really drove the Kings’ decision, but it would not be the first time that personal feelings got in the way of smart basketball moves.

Even if you buy Sacramento’s reasoning, that doesn’t make this any less of a miss. They either underestimated Doncic or overestimated Bagley (who looks to be good but not on Doncic’s level). Also, having a player a team likes is a terrible reason to pass on the best player available even if they fill the same role. It’s the “we have Clyde Drexler so we’re not going to take Michael Jordan” issue. Talent wins in the NBA. Flat out. Draft the best player, get the most talent, and if a team ends up with too many players at one position or has overlapping skill sets, then make a trade from a position of strength.

Which is to say, MacMahon was right about this, “You messed that one up, Vlade.”

A discussion point on this draft for a future day: Do the Hawks get a pass for setting up the trade of Doncic that netted Atlanta Trae Young and the pick that became Cam Reddish? Young is a special talent as well, so it feels a little too early to make that call, but Doncic has looked the better player.

Kemba Walker questionable for Monday night vs. Kings due to neck sprain

By Kurt HelinNov 24, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

This shouldn’t be a surprise. It’s November, there is no reason to have a team’s best player push through injuries with more than four months of the regular season left, and then the games that really matter start.

Kemba Walker is questionable for the Kings’ Monday night game at Sacramento, the Celtics announced Sunday.

That he is only questionable is a great sign considering how bad things looked Friday night when he had his head down and ran into teammate Semi Ojeleye. Walker immediately fell to the floor and did not move, eventually being stretchered off the court.

Walker was released from the hospital later that evening and the team was watching for concussion symptoms, but it could have been much worse.

The Celtics play in Brooklyn on Wednesday night for their next game.

Report: Grizzlies trying to force Lakers, other suitors to trade for Andre Iguodala

Jason Mendez/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 24, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
7 Comments

Andre Iguodala remains a member of the Memphis Grizzlies… in name only. He is not playing with the team, not working out with the team, and the sides have mutually agreed to have him away from the team for now.

Iguodala wants to play for a contender, the Grizzlies want to trade former Finals MVP to help their rebuild and are seeking a first-round pick, and the suitors for him — led by the Los Angeles Lakers — believe the Grizzlies will eventually buy Iguodala out and they can get him for free. It’s an impasse.

That’s not the message the Grizzlies are trying to send, Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ESPN before the Lakers faced the Grizzlies Saturday.

When the Warriors traded Iguodala to the Grizzlies this summer in a cost-saving move, some around the league expected a quick buyout. That didn’t happen. Iguodala is making $17.2 million this season and he wants to get paid his money. The Grizzlies don’t want to just pay that out and get nothing for it. From the start, the Grizzlies wanted to trade him and let other teams around the league know, again with a first-round pick the starting point.

There is little action on the Iguodala trade front right now, but that was to be expected. There are not likely to be trades in any form before Dec. 15, when the roughly 40 percent of NBA players who signed a contract this summer come available to be part of a deal. Even then, this likely drags out closer to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

The Grizzlies hope is to send a message to teams that he is not going to be bought out and if they want him a trade is the only way (see Woj’s report). Considering the multiple reports that if bought out (after the trade deadline) Iguodala is headed to the Lakers, if another team wants to land him — as noted, the Rockets and Clippers are among those reportedly with some interest — it will have to step up and make a trade.

Even the hint of that could force the Lakers’ hand. The problem in Los Angeles is the Lakers don’t really have the pieces to trade for Iguodala. Their roster is heavy on minimum contracts so matching the salary is hard, and the Lakers traded their 2021 and 2024 first-round picks in the Anthony Davis deal, meaning they don’t have an available first-round pick to send out until 2026.

Bottom line, this is going to drag out. Don’t expect anything to happen with Iguodala until likely February.

 