Spencer Dinwiddie scores 30, leads Nets over Knicks 103-101

Associated PressNov 24, 2019, 10:59 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will miss at least two more games, sitting out trips to his old homes in Cleveland and Boston.

The way Spencer Dinwiddie is playing, it might not matter to the Brooklyn Nets.

“Just, difference-maker right now,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Dinwiddie scored 30 points in another strong start in place of the injured point guard and the Nets beat the New York Knicks 103-101 on Sunday for their season-high third straight victory.

Irving continues to rest an injured right shoulder, and Dinwiddie is making sure they get by without him, scoring 20 or more points in a career-best five straight games after stepping into the starting lineup. He was 13 of 14 from the foul line, where the Nets had a whopping 27-9 advantage in makes.

Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets, and Taurean Prince added 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Joe Harris scored 13 points, with four coming after the Knicks had cut it to one with 1:20 remaining.

Marcus Morris scored 26 points for the Knicks, who lost their third straight. They played without rookie RJ Barrett. He was scratched after feeling sick before the game.

The Nets are missing their starting backcourt, with Caris LeVert out after right thumb surgery. But they have won four of five to even their record at 8-8.

“We don’t have some of our better players on the court but we’re still finding a way to win,” Allen said.

The biggest reason has been the play of Dinwiddie, who could go back to the bench as soon as Friday if Irving is cleared to return. Or, perhaps Atkinson could choose to start them together until LeVert is recovered.

“I’m not the coach, I don’t make those decisions,” Dinwiddie said. “If that’s the new role then that’s what I’ll do, and if it’s not then it’s not.”

The Nets opened a 29-15 lead, but struggled when Dinwiddie and Allen went to the bench and let the Knicks close the gap to 52-46 by halftime.

New York cut it to one after back-to-back 3s by Morris and another by Wayne Ellington, but Harris scored on a drive and later added a pair of free throws.

The Knicks had a much stronger effort than a night earlier, when they never led in a home loss to San Antonio. But they fell to 4-13 ahead of a tough five-game stretch against Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Milwaukee and Denver.

“I embrace the challenge,” coach David Fizdale said. “I don’t feel like we need to be looking at that like that’s impossible. We’re going to take it a game at a time and continue to try to give ourselves a chance to win every night.”

 

When did Richard Jefferson know it was time to retire? When only Knicks offered contract

Leon Bennett/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 24, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
This is ice cold.

Richard Jefferson, the 17-year NBA veteran who collected a ring with the Cavaliers in 2016, has been part of the Brooklyn Nets broadcasts for a couple of seasons now. Sunday, as the Nets were taking on the cross-town Knicks, Jefferson said he knew it was time for him to retire when only the Knicks were offering him a contract.

Ouch.

Kicking the Knicks when they’re down is sport for some in the media, but this stings a little more because it’s recently retired player speaking to the feeling among players and agents about New York. Kevin Durant wasn’t wrong when he said the Knicks are not seen as a cool brand by a lot of players now.

Jefferson was in a position he could retire, having earned $116 million in salary over his career, plus having broadcasting options sitting in front of him. For a lot of players (with the Knicks and other struggling franchises) not getting a paycheck is not an option. The window to earn money as a professional athlete is short and nobody should fault a guy for wanting to grab that bag.

Watch Luka Doncic drop 41 on Rockets in 137-123 Mavericks win

By Kurt HelinNov 24, 2019, 7:04 PM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 41 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added a season-high 31 and the Dallas Mavericks never trailed in a 137-123 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

The Mavericks scored 45 points in the first quarter and were up 78-60 at halftime. Hardaway had 19 in the half, Doncic 17 and Kristaps Porzingis 15.

The Mavericks has won five straight, scoring at least 137 in the last three. Houston has lost three straight after winning eight in a row.

The Mavericks got a dunk from Dwight Powell to push the lead to 11 early in the fourth quarter. Houston used a 6-0 run after that shot to get to 110-105 with 9 minutes to go.

Doncic ended the run with a jump shot, but Russell Westbrook added a basket seconds later to cut it to five again.

Dallas was still up by 5 later in the quarter before scoring the next five points, with a dunk from Hardaway, to make it 119-109 midway through period, and Houston didn’t get close again.

James Harden had 32 points for Houston but was just 2 of 15 on 3-pointers in a game where the Rockets made 10 of 44 3-point attempts.

The Mavericks had extended the lead to 16 later in the fourth when Doncic scored six points in a row, capped by a 3-pointer to make it 132-113 with about 3 1/2 minutes to go.

Dallas led by 20 in the third quarter before Houston scored the next seven points, with a 3-pointer from P.J. Tucker, to get within 89-76 with about seven minutes left in the third.

The Mavericks were up by 16 later in the third after two free throws by Dorian Finney-Smith before Tucker made consecutive baskets to cut the lead to 103-91.

Harden added two free throws, but Hardaway made a jump shot seconds later to make it 105-93.

Westbrook made a basket to wrap up the third quarter and cut the lead to 10 entering the fourth.

Steve Kerr says young basketball players should also play soccer

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 24, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Discussion of how early specialization of youth in sports — and grueling year-round schedules — are bad for youth physically and in how they develop skills for the game.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr agrees with that. Kerr — a college star at Arizona and an NBA champion with the Bulls back in his playing days — spent a chunk of his youth growing up overseas. He played a little soccer — but calls it football, because he spent a chunk of his youth growing up overseas.

This Kerr from a podcast with NBC Sports’ own Men In Blazers — the brilliant soccer pod — talking about why basketball players should play soccer/football.

“If I was the czar of American basketball I would make every player coming through the youth basketball program play football…

“It translates directly. The problem in basketball today, the young players are coming up and they just try to beat everyone one-on-one with the dribble. They’re unbelievably gifted dribbling the ball but they don’t understand how to pass and to move. Which is what football would teach them.”

Kerr is far from the first player/coach to suggest this, going back to Steve Nash, a Hall of Famer who credits soccer with teaching him footwork and spacing. It is the latter that is key, soccer is a game where often the player with the ball is looking to find offensive players making smart runs into open space to create scoring chances.

To be a good soccer player requires good spacial awareness and unselfishness — skills Kerr’s Warriors embodied during their five-years Finals runs. In a league where the pendulum is swinging back toward isolation, and toward threes at all costs, the beautiful game that the peak Warriors played seems to be fading, and that clearly bothers Kerr.

Kerr may well be right about soccer, but good luck changing American youth sports culture.

Rumor: Kings passed on Luka Doncic in draft because Vlade Divac doesn’t like Doncic’s dad

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 24, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Luka Doncic looks like an NBA superstar — already, at age 20 — and the kind of player that can win MVPs and turn a team into a contender. A true franchise cornerstone.

Anytime a player like that doesn’t go No. 1 in the draft, especially when that player comes in with the level of hype Doncic did (he had just won the EuroLeague MVP at 19), there’s fingerpointing at front offices. How did they miss on this guy?

In the case of the Suns (who  had just hired Doncic’s international coach), multiple of sources around the league say Phoenix owner Robert Sarver pushed for Deandre Ayton, the in-state Arizona player (and, to be fair, he was on top of a lot, if not most, team draft boards).

The Kings are harder to pin down, Vlade Divac is well connected in Europe and had seen Doncic. So why pass? Tim MacMahon of ESPN told this story on The Woj Pod about Doncic (hat tip to Jesse Reed of Sportsnaut).

“My understanding is that [Divac] being so close to Luka and knowing his dad so well factored into their decision. Basically, he didn’t think a whole lot of Luka’s dad, and the whole like father like son … well … no, this is a different dude. You messed that one up, Vlade.”

The Kings will undoubtedly push back on this idea, and there’s certainly no way to prove this rumor. The Kings’ argument for their moves would be a respectable one: They had Marvin Bagley higher on their draft board — and he is a quality young big man (out right now with a fluke broken thumb) — plus they had a primary ballhandler they liked in De'Aaron Fox. From the outside, it is impossible to say what really drove the Kings’ decision, but it would not be the first time that personal feelings got in the way of smart basketball moves.

Even if you buy Sacramento’s reasoning, that doesn’t make this any less of a miss. They either underestimated Doncic or overestimated Bagley (who looks to be good but not on Doncic’s level). Also, having a player a team likes is a terrible reason to pass on the best player available even if they fill the same role. It’s the “we have Clyde Drexler so we’re not going to take Michael Jordan” issue. Talent wins in the NBA. Flat out. Draft the best player, get the most talent, and if a team ends up with too many players at one position or has overlapping skill sets, then make a trade from a position of strength.

Which is to say, MacMahon was right about this, “You messed that one up, Vlade.”

A discussion point on this draft for a future day: Do the Hawks get a pass for setting up the trade of Doncic that netted Atlanta Trae Young and the pick that became Cam Reddish? Young is a special talent as well, so it feels a little too early to make that call, but Doncic has looked the better player.