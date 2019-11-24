Associated Press

Sixers fans boo Jimmy Butler in his return, Sixers themselves just crush Heat 113-86

Associated PressNov 24, 2019, 8:44 AM EST
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler’s return to Philadelphia could be summed up in three letters: B-O-O.

Josh Richardson scored 32 points and the 76ers led from start to finish in a 113-86 victory over Butler and the Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Butler struggled to 11 points, missing nine of 13 field goal attempts. He sat out the entire fourth quarter.

The star guard couldn’t buy a basket – and the notoriously tough Philly fans relished every moment. They booed him loudly during introductions and every time he touched the ball in the first half.

They also cheered whenever he missed, and that was quite often.

“To tell you the truth, I legit didn’t even pay attention,” Butler said. “I really don’t pay attention to it.”

Joel Embiid added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers (11-5), who won their fourth straight overall while improving to 7-0 at home.

“They played incredibly well,” Butler said.

Butler played 55 regular-season games for the Sixers last season, averaging 18.2 points after being acquired in a trade with Minnesota last November. He helped Philadelphia beat Miami in the first round of the playoffs before the 76ers were eliminated in the second round by Toronto.

He left Philadelphia in the offseason, inking a four-year, $142 million deal with the Heat in a sign-and-trade that brought Richardson to Philadelphia.

Butler shot 2 of 8 in the first quarter, the Heat failed to connect on 17 of 22 tries and Philadelphia was up 28-13. The pattern continued as the 76ers took a 55-35 halftime lead thanks to Miami’s 12-for-40 shooting in the first half, including 1 of 12 from behind the arc.

Ben Simmons spent much of the night guarding Butler. When asked how he thought he fared, Philadelphia’s All-Star guard said, “I think it went well, if you look at the boxscore.”

Philadelphia’s lead grew to 41 in the second half.

Although Butler was embraced by the fan base during his stint in Philadelphia, everything wasn’t rosy.

He got heated during a film session last season with 76ers coach Brett Brown about the way he was being used in Brown’s offense, and there seems to be some lingering hard feelings.

Brown was terse in his comments about Butler prior to Saturday’s game.

“He had some great games for us,” Brown said. “We came close at the end. Sometimes things don’t work out. He’s in a good place.”

Brown said he hasn’t been in contact with Butler and answered a follow-up question about the Heat star by saying, “I look forward to talking about the Miami Heat.”

Butler wasn’t much more forthcoming about the parting.

“That’s something in the past,” he said. “I’ll leave it there.”

Tyler Herro had 20 points to pace the Heat (11-4), who had won five in a row.

Richardson, who played his first four seasons in Miami and averaged 16.6 points last season, made 11 of 15 shots and went 6 of 7 on 3-pointers. He had missed the previous two games with a hip injury.

“Definitely a fun game,” Richardson said. “I saw my first couple of shots go through and I just was staying aggressive.”

LeBron James scores 30 as Lakers hold off Ja Morant, Grizzlies 109-108

Brandon Dill/Getty Images
Associated PressNov 24, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers knew they would be tired playing their second game in as many nights.

Experience made the difference against the young and rested Memphis Grizzlies.

James scored on a driving layup with 1:30 left to put Los Angeles ahead to stay as the Lakers held off the Grizzlies 109-108 on Saturday night for their seventh straight victory.

“We just kept our composure,” James said. “That’s what we do. We are a very resilient team.”

The Grizzlies had a final chance with the ball and 1.3 seconds left. Jaren Jackson Jr. went sprawling trying to corral Kyle Anderson‘s inbounds pass.

“I was going to catch it and see if I had time to get a shot off or hit Ja (Morant), who would’ve probably been running full speed right next to me,” Jackson said. “Obviously, we didn’t get to do all that.”

James finished with 30 points. Anthony Davis added 22, Rajon Rondo had 14, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 12 and Dwight Howard had 10.

Morant led Memphis with 26 points. Jae Crowder added 21, Jackson finished with 20, Dillon Brooks had 12 and Anderson scored 10, making rookie coach Taylor Jenkins very proud.

“If we can play like that every night, we have ourselves a chance,” Jenkins said.

The Lakers showed the effects of winning in Oklahoma City on Friday night. James made clear on social media he had trouble getting a nap with their hotel across the street from the FedExForum, where No. 16 Memphis beat Mississippi 87-86 earlier Saturday.

“We’re lucky to get out of here with a win. Credit to the Grizzlies for coming out strong,” said Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who used earplugs to help him rest. “There young guys really came after us, in the first quarter in particular. Morant and Jackson are special talents and they put us in a hole.”

LA never led in the first half and trailed by as much as 15 in the second quarter. The Lakers got going in the third and opened the fourth by jumping out to their biggest lead at 94-87.

The Grizzlies led 105-100 on a tip-in by Brandon Clarke with 3:24 to go. The Lakers scored the next nine with James hitting his layup for the go-ahead bucket, and Davis followed by tipping in James’ miss for a 109-105 lead with 53.5 seconds left.

Morant’s layup with 28 seconds left pulled Memphis within a point. James missed a jumper with the Grizzlies grabbing the rebound to set up the final try.

The Grizzlies lost their third straight on a night they wore their Vancouver teal uniforms for the first time to celebrate their 25th NBA season along with a throwback court.

Memphis led 35-25 after the first quarter and 63-55 at halftime.

 

Zach LaVine’s answer to benching: 49 points, 13 threes, hit game-winner

Associated PressNov 24, 2019, 12:34 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One night after questioning his relationship with coach Jim Boylen, the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine came through with a big game.

LaVine had a career-high 49 points, including the winning 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give the Bulls a 116-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night.

He shot 17 for 28 from the field, including 13 for 17 on 3s to tie an NBA record. Only Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson had previously made 13 from beyond the arc in an NBA game.

The night before, LaVine was pulled from the game early in the first quarter after Miami had taken a 13-0 lead. After that 116-108 home loss, LaVine said he sensed a lack of trust from Boylen.

All was forgotten after Saturday’s spectacular individual performance and dramatic comeback.

“Like I’ve been saying, we’ve been playing good in stretches,” LaVine said. “We just executed to perfection down the stretch. Obviously, you know, we got blessed a little bit with some luck. We can take this energy and go on to the next game.

“Hopefully this is that turning point for us. Every team has it. This could be a big step for us in the right direction.”

Rookie Coby White, who starred at the University of North Carolina and playing in front of hundreds of family and friends from his hometown of Goldsboro, N.C., added 28 points for Chicago.

LaVine’s late bucket ended a flurry for the Bulls, who trailed by five with less than 10 seconds left before Tomas Satoronsky hit a 3-pointer with 7.1 seconds remaining. On the last play, LaVine scooped up the loose ball after White forced a turnover by Devonte Graham.

“Once I saw the ball on the ground I was going for it,” said LaVine, who scooped up the basketball, stepped behind the 3-point line and fired in the game-winner.

LaVine, who entered averaging 19.5 points per game, started his 17th straight game and hit his first three shots – all 3s – and two free throws for 11 points in the first 7 1/2 minutes of the game and stayed hot the rest of the night.

“I’ve always said Zach is a really good guy, and a good person and he wants to do well,” Boylen said. “He wants to help the team. … My job is to push the guy to a place he can’t take himself and that happens sometimes with tough conversations, meetings and maybe some uncomfortable moments but that’s what my job is. The credit needs to go to him and his focus, energy and his effort.

“He is always good when we coach him and talk to him. He wants to play better, I want him to play better and I am really happy for him.”

Terry Rozier III had a game-high 28 points for Charlotte. Marvin Williams scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half as the Hornets recovered from a 14-point deficit in the first half and led by 11 early in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets were still ahead by seven at 112-105 with 32.1 seconds left.

“I mean that’s just a tough, tough loss,” said Graham, who had 18 points. “Especially for me, turning the ball over right there in that situation. But Zach made an extreme shot and you just have to tip your hat to him for that.”

Charlotte’s previous six victories had come in games in which they had trailed by 10 or more points. And Saturday’s game was seconds away from a seventh win after overcoming a double-digit deficit.

“There was a lot of good to get back in that game,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “I thought our guys played inspired. We won the boards and we won the paint. We did a number of things very well in this game. Gave ourselves a great shot, a great opportunity there, we just have not been able to close these last few games.

“You’ve got to give them credit. LaVine obviously made some incredible shots there down the stretch.”

 

Tensions on rise between Zach LaVine, coach Jim Boylen after quick hook

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
It took just 3:27.

That’s how long into the game it was Friday night before Bulls coach Jim Boylen pulled Zach LaVine and sat him on the bench a while. Miami had raced out to a 13-0 lead in those three-and-a-half minutes, and Boylen was frustrated with LaVine’s defense citing “three egregious mistakes.” Here’s what the coach said postgame, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“I thought he needed a break. I thought he needed to come in and think about it. I felt there were some defensive mistakes that didn’t need to be made,” Boylen said. “I thought he needed to come over and think about it for a minute. I’ve done that a couple times this year.”

LaVine did not take that well and felt singled out.

“I guess I was to blame for it. I’ve got pulled early before by him. I guess that’s just his thing to do,” LaVine said. “I have to take it in stride. What did he say I got pulled for?”

Told that Boylen used the phrase “three egregious defensive mistakes,” LaVine turned sarcastic.

“Zach LaVine got 13 points scored on him, I guess. Or was it the starting five? I don’t remember,” he said. “I thought I was trying to do my job out there. I can’t do anything about that. I just have to control what I can control. I can’t control my minutes.”

This is not the first time Boylen has pulled LaVine to send a message this season, and he has been public about the need for LaVine and Laurie Markkanen to be better if the Bulls are going to be better.

While Boylen and his old-school approach — the team actually had a factory-style time-clock to punch in for work during training camp — has the backing of owner Michael Reinsdorf and team management, there have been running tensions between him and some players since he took the job. Players can be okay with a coach who pushes them or runs longer practices if they respect him, but that respect is earned. Whether Boylen has that with the Bulls players remains a question.

For Bulls fans, this was a season the team was expected to take a step forward, to push for a playoff spot and not be 5-11, and certainly not to have a bottom five in the league offense. There are problems with this rebuild and management is going to have to take a step back and look at the big picture. And look at itself in the mirror.

 

Lakers Rajon Rondo fined $35,000 for hitting Dennis Schroder in groin, cursing at ref

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2019, 7:01 PM EST
2 Comments

Rajon Rondo got his money’s worth on this one.

The Laker point guard did more than just get under the skin of Oklahoma’s Dennis Schroder, he gave him a little shot to the, um, “groin” during the Lakers win Friday night. That got him a flagrant 2 and ejection.

Rondo wasn’t done, he crossed a line yelling at the officials as he left the court.

Saturday the NBA fined Rondo $35,000 for “making unsportsmanlike physical contact with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, verbal abuse of a game official, and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.”

Like we said, he got his money’s worth. There is no suspension, however, so Rondo will not miss a game.