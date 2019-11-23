Watch Kawhi Leonard hit pull-up game winner to lift Clippers past Rockets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Clippers have had Paul George and Kawhi Leonard together for two games and they have two wins, first beating Boston and now Houston — the two hottest teams in the NBA coming in.

Both times it took dramatic fourth-quarter comebacks at home.

It was a Lou Williams three on a scramble play that put the Clippers ahead for the first time in the fourth (and Steve Ballmer loved it).

James Harden drew a questionable foul on a drive and hit both free throws to give the Rockets a one-point lead, but then it was Leonard who put the Clippers up for good.

Kawhi hits the jumper to put the Clippers ahead pic.twitter.com/KHH9TFqtzd — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 23, 2019

What came next was the Rockets not using their time out, bringing the ball up, the Clippers doubling to take the ball out of Harden’s hands, which left Westbrook with a wide-open three — a shot the Clippers can live with.

Westbrook goes for the game winner pic.twitter.com/yAVogxOz2L — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) November 23, 2019

The Rockets fouled then, after a couple of free throws, tried to make one more pass to tie the game, but the Clippers sat on Harden with three defenders, George tipped away the inbound pass, and that was the ballgame.

Los Angeles is winning with this new lineup — and they are just starting to figure things out.