Tensions on rise between Zach LaVine, coach Jim Boylen after quick hook

By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
It took just 3:27.

That’s how long into the game it was Friday night before Bulls coach Jim Boylen pulled Zach LaVine and sat him on the bench a while. Miami had raced out to a 13-0 lead in those three-and-a-half minutes, and Boylen was frustrated with LaVine’s defense citing “three egregious mistakes.” Here’s what the coach said postgame, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

“I thought he needed a break. I thought he needed to come in and think about it. I felt there were some defensive mistakes that didn’t need to be made,” Boylen said. “I thought he needed to come over and think about it for a minute. I’ve done that a couple times this year.”

LaVine did not take that well and felt singled out.

“I guess I was to blame for it. I’ve got pulled early before by him. I guess that’s just his thing to do,” LaVine said. “I have to take it in stride. What did he say I got pulled for?”

Told that Boylen used the phrase “three egregious defensive mistakes,” LaVine turned sarcastic.

“Zach LaVine got 13 points scored on him, I guess. Or was it the starting five? I don’t remember,” he said. “I thought I was trying to do my job out there. I can’t do anything about that. I just have to control what I can control. I can’t control my minutes.”

This is not the first time Boylen has pulled LaVine to send a message this season, and he has been public about the need for LaVine and Laurie Markkanen to be better if the Bulls are going to be better.

While Boylen and his old-school approach — the team actually had a factory-style time-clock to punch in for work during training camp — has the backing of owner Michael Reinsdorf and team management, there have been running tensions between him and some players since he took the job. Players can be okay with a coach who pushes them or runs longer practices if they respect him, but that respect is earned. Whether Boylen has that with the Bulls players remains a question.

For Bulls fans, this was a season the team was expected to take a step forward, to push for a playoff spot and not be 5-11, and certainly not to have a bottom five in the league offense. There are problems with this rebuild and management is going to have to take a step back and look at the big picture. And look at itself in the mirror.

 

Lakers Rajon Rondo fined $35,000 for hitting Dennis Schroder in groin, cursing at ref

By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2019, 7:01 PM EST
Rajon Rondo got his money’s worth on this one.

The Laker point guard did more than just get under the skin of Oklahoma’s Dennis Schroder, he gave him a little shot to the, um, “groin” during the Lakers win Friday night. That got him a flagrant 2 and ejection.

Rondo wasn’t done, he crossed a line yelling at the officials as he left the court.

Saturday the NBA fined Rondo $35,000 for “making unsportsmanlike physical contact with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder, verbal abuse of a game official, and failing to leave the court in a timely manner upon his ejection.”

Like we said, he got his money’s worth. There is no suspension, however, so Rondo will not miss a game.

Clippers’ Patrick Beverley fined $5,000 after flopping in back-to-back games

By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2019, 5:02 PM EST
Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley was warned about flopping by the NBA league office after Tuesday night’s Los Angeles win over Boston, where Beverley sold actual contact from Jayson Tatum like there was a sniper on the grassy knoll.

Friday night against Houston, Beverley tried to oversell contact from James Harden (the referees made the right call here and ignored it).

Saturday, the league fined Beverley $5,000 for flopping twice this season.

The amount of the fine is minuscule for a player making $12.3 million. The league hopes that the public disclosure and discussion of it essentially shames Beverley into reforming his behavior. Not sure that works in this case.

Also, know that Harden also did this to Beverley on Friday night.

Beverley fouled out of the game but the Clippers got the win — Beverley will make that trade every day.

Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley beef is real and alive

By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Another reason to root for a Rockets vs. Clippers playoff matchup:

The Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley beef.

It was on full display as the Clippers beat the Rockets on Friday night: Beverley mocked Westbrook for missing a wide-open three to tie the game late, and Westbrook, in turn, started calling Beverley “trash.”

This is not new. After the last time the Clippers and Rockets played Westbrook told the assembled media: “Pat Bev trick y’all, man, like he playing defense. He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around, doing nothing.”

Harden scored 47 points in that game, however, Westbrook was 0-of-6 with Beverley on him. Beverley fouled out Friday night and was limited in his playing time because of Harden’s ability to draw fouls.

Beverley is a two-time All-Defensive team player who uses hustle and aggressiveness to disrupt opponents — full-on Chicago playground-style defense. It works. Beverley may not be a Marcus Smart/Kawhi Leonard level defender, but good luck finding a coach in the league who doesn’t want Beverley on his team.

This is the kind of player rivalry we need to see in the postseason.

Marcus Smart confronts fan in Denver who yelled ‘Get on your knees’

By Kurt HelinNov 23, 2019, 12:58 PM EST
The incidents of fans crossing the line in what they say to NBA players — and building security not doing enough to those fans — continues.

The latest episode came in Denver Friday night, when a fan sitting courtside told Marcus Smart “get on your knees,” which led to Smart and the fan jawing at each other. That fan was not removed despite Smart pointing him out to Denver arena security.

Smart spoke about it after the game, quote via Chris Forsberg at NBC Sports Boston (the video is above):

“My foot got stuck in a chair and a fan told me, ‘That’s right, stay on the ground, get on your knees,’” said Smart. “Excuse me? You know what I’m saying. I just told him, ‘Listen, just watch the game,’ because, if we retaliate to you guys, or we were on the street, you probably wouldn’t say that.

“I guarantee you wouldn’t say that because we’re grown men just like you. I told the security, they didn’t do anything about it. Just gotta move on. But that’s a problem in the league that we gotta fix because, if we retaliate to protect ourselves, we’re the ones getting in trouble. They’re not. And that’s not right.”

Smart is right on here. Fans have the right to boo opposing players and even heckle, but some lines should not and cannot be crossed without punishment.

This is not the first incident like this, with Russell Westbrook confronting a fan in Utah yelling racist slurs being the most noted of a series of incidents. The Jazz ended up taking that moment to do some reflection and be clear to their fans about behavior.

Anyone seated within a few rows of the arena has a postcard-sized note attached to their chair warning they can be removed for vulgar or offensive language (particularly if expressed toward a player). However, players will be quick to tell you enforcement of that is spotty. Arena security often can be slow to throw out a season ticket holder and/or someone paying for expensive seats near the court.

The players — individually and through the players union — have expressed that concern to teams and the league. The league office has reached out to teams, trying to improve enforcement, but it ultimately comes down to the men and women in uniform in the areas.

The language here echos what is going on in our national discourse, with certain people being more comfortable in expressing clearly racist sentiments. That has spilled over to NBA arenas, and players are ready and willing to push back.