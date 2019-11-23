Russell Westbrook’s brother reportedly asked to leave Staples Center for “rushing the court”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was an emotional, hard-fought game Friday night between the Clippers and Rockets that came down the final plays, a Kawhi Leonard game-winner then Paul George tipping the ball out of James Harden‘s hands at the final buzzer.

After that buzzer, Russell Westbrook‘s brother Raynard reportedly rushed the court and was escorted out of Staples Center, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The brother of Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook was escorted out of Staples Center because of his role in a heated verbal confrontation with Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and for “rushing the court” at the end of Friday night’s game, security officials told Yahoo Sports. “He rushed the court,” a security official told Yahoo Sports. “He was in clear violation.”

After the game, Harrell was under the basket as the celebration started in Staples center. Reportedly Raynard Westbrook began to yell at the Clippers big man and the two got into a verbal altercation as Harrell left the court. Westbrook reportedly walked onto the court during this and was cut off by security and told to step back. Westbrook then went behind the row of courtside seats and continued his verbal conflict with Harrell, which is when security asked Westbrook to leave.

He did so of his own volition, security did not need to physically remove him.

Harrell had 18 points and 7 rebounds off the bench for the Clippers, and he remains the big man Doc Rivers leans on in close games.

It was an emotional win, and the Clippers have a few gritty, physical, tough-to-play-against guys that get under the skin of opponents and their fans. Harrell can be one of those guys. That, however, does not excuse going on the court.