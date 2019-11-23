Marcus Smart confronts fan in Denver who yelled ‘Get on your knees’

By Kurt Helin Nov 23, 2019, 12:58 PM EST
10 Comments

The incidents of fans crossing the line in what they say to NBA players — and building security not doing enough to those fans — continues.

The latest episode came in Denver Friday night, when a fan sitting courtside told Marcus Smart “get on your knees,” which led to Smart and the fan jawing at each other. That fan was not removed despite Smart pointing him out to Denver arena security.

Smart spoke about it after the game, quote via Chris Forsberg at NBC Sports Boston (the video is above):

“My foot got stuck in a chair and a fan told me, ‘That’s right, stay on the ground, get on your knees,’” said Smart. “Excuse me? You know what I’m saying. I just told him, ‘Listen, just watch the game,’ because, if we retaliate to you guys, or we were on the street, you probably wouldn’t say that.

“I guarantee you wouldn’t say that because we’re grown men just like you. I told the security, they didn’t do anything about it. Just gotta move on. But that’s a problem in the league that we gotta fix because, if we retaliate to protect ourselves, we’re the ones getting in trouble. They’re not. And that’s not right.”

Smart is right on here. Fans have the right to boo opposing players and even heckle, but some lines should not and cannot be crossed without punishment.

This is not the first incident like this, with Russell Westbrook confronting a fan in Utah yelling racist slurs being the most noted of a series of incidents. The Jazz ended up taking that moment to do some reflection and be clear to their fans about behavior.

Anyone seated within a few rows of the arena has a postcard-sized note attached to their chair warning they can be removed for vulgar or offensive language (particularly if expressed toward a player). However, players will be quick to tell you enforcement of that is spotty. Arena security often can be slow to throw out a season ticket holder and/or someone paying for expensive seats near the court.

The players — individually and through the players union — have expressed that concern to teams and the league. The league office has reached out to teams, trying to improve enforcement, but it ultimately comes down to the men and women in uniform in the areas.

The language here echos what is going on in our national discourse, with certain people being more comfortable in expressing clearly racist sentiments. That has spilled over to NBA arenas, and players are ready and willing to push back.

NBA in talks to add in-season tournament, re-seed conference Finals, shorten season

By Kurt Helin Nov 23, 2019, 12:25 PM EST
6 Comments

For more than a year now, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said that the league’s upcoming 75th season — the 2021-22 season — would be the perfect time to make radical changes to the league’s schedule, trying new things to generate interest to counter the drop off in people watching traditional broadcasts.

Those changes may become a reality.

The league is in negotiations with the players’ union and broadcast partners to make sweeping changes that season. The idea would be to shorten the regular season by a handful of games (still playing at least 78), to add a mid-season tournament for every team, re-seeding the final four teams in playoffs regardless of conference, and more.

Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN have the details.

The NBA is engaged in serious discussions with the National Basketball Players Association and broadcast partners on sweeping and dramatic changes to the league calendar that include a reseeding of the four conference finalists, a 30 team in-season tournament, and a postseason play-in, league sources told ESPN.

These scenarios include the shortening of the regular season to a minimum of 78 games, league sources said.

Discussions are progressing with hopes of bringing a vote to the April meeting of the league’s Board of Governors that would introduce some — if not all of these proposals — into the NBA’s 75th anniversary season of 2021-2022, league sources said. The NBA still has work to do coordinating with constituents on the myriad of implications involving the proposed changes.

Getting all the parties involved to agree to this is a Herculean task. Silver is more of a consensus builder than a commissioner who wields his power like a dictator, but he’s going to need to twist some arms to make this happen. The argument to the teams is that while they lose a couple of regular season home games and that gate revenue (plus local broadcast revenue), the extra money from a mid-season tournament broadcast package would more than make up for that.

Let’s take a look at each proposal.

Re-seeding Conference Finals

There has been a concern in recent years that with the depth of the West the league’s two best teams meet in the conference finals, sucking the drama out of a Finals where the outcome feels obvious. Re-seeding the final four teams left in the playoffs could lead to more dramatic matchups in both rounds.

For example, if this had been done last season, the conference Finals would have been the Bucks vs. Trail Blazers and Warriors vs. Raptors (a scenario that probably sends the Milwaukee into the Finals and has Toronto taking on a healthier Golden State team). Two seasons ago it would have meant the 65-win Rockets take on LeBron James’ Cavaliers and Golden State vs. upstart Boston in the conference finals, potentially setting up the Rockets/Warriors as the NBA Finals (those were the two best teams that season). In both cases, the NBA gets what it wants, which is its biggest name players on its biggest stage in meaningful games.

While it breaks with tradition, it doesn’t change much in terms of the scheduling for the league or the broadcast partners. It’s possible some owners in the East object if they see their chances of reaching the Finals decreasing.

Mid-Season NBA Tournament

Adam Silver has been enamored with the European soccer model, where teams play for multiple titles in a season. While there is the regular season, there are also multiple cups and other championships — for example, the FA Cup in England — that gives fans something else to root and hope for. A team stuck in the middle of the Premiere League table could make a run deep into the FA Cup, giving those fans hope and a reason to tune in.

Silver also has liked the idea of being able to sell this tournament as a separate broadcast package — remember FOX and CBS had serious interest in broadcasting NBA games during the last negotiations — that generates more revenue for the league.

This likely would run early in the season, between Thanksgiving and Christmas (ideally adding interest during a part of the year when fans are more focused on the NFL and college bowl games).

Structurally, this would start with some already-scheduled regular-season division games also counting as part of a round-robin group stage (putting a double meaning on those games and upping the importance of what could otherwise be a bland regular season night). From there, the top teams would advance to a knock-out stage event (which would have the separate broadcast rights).

To motivate teams and players, there is going to have to be a significant financial incentive for them. This new tournament is not baked into the culture of the sport or the psyche of fans the way it is in European soccer. It’s going to take a long time for this to grow, it can’t be a one-year thing.

Playoff play-in games

This is another proposal that has bounced around the NBA in various forms for a few years. The idea is to take seeds 7, 8, 9, and 10 and put them in a special tournament. The 7 seed would host the 8 seed in one play-in game, with the winner automatically advancing to the playoffs. The 9 seed would host the 10 seed, and the loser of that game is out. Then the loser of the 7/8 game and the winner of the 9/10 game would meet in a one-game, winner gets into the playoffs contest.

Last season this would have meant in the East Orlando would have played Detroit, with the loser of that game facing the winner of a Charlotte/Miami matchup for the right to continue on in the playoffs. In the West, the Clippers and Spurs would have been the 7/8 matchup, with the loser having to face the winner of a Kings/Lakers game to be in the traditional part of the postseason.

The league’s goal here is obvious: Get more fan bases interested in the games late in the season and not looking ahead to the draft and free agency. (There has been a legitimate concern in at the top of the league about the focus on transactions by fans and not the games themselves, and what that would mean for the future of the sport.)

Shortening the NBA season

That’s not happening here in any meaningful way. This will not address concerns about load management or injury concerns from players.

The regular season would become 78 games, although teams that advance to the finals of the mid-season tournament would still play about 81 games. It is possible that if a 9/10 seed team also made a run to the finals of the mid-season tournament they could play 83 games; however, that would be a very rare occurrence.

Utah Jazz arena evacuated postgame due to suspicious package

Associated Press Nov 23, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Minutes after an NBA game ended Friday night, the Utah Jazz’s home arena was evacuated because of a suspicious package.

Salt Lake City police said the package turned out to be a toolbox, and the Jazz said employees were cleared by authorities to re-enter the building a couple of hours after the evacuation.

Most fans had already exited Vivint Smart Home Arena following Utah’s 113-109 victory over the Golden State Warriors when players, coaches and reporters were instructed to leave immediately.

Not long after both coaches finished answering postgame questions from the media, a spokesman for the Jazz told reporters to exit the building due to the suspicious package. Outside, they were directed by security to leave the premises.

Utah players quickly headed for their cars in the parking lot – center Rudy Gobert was still in uniform as he left. Warriors players boarded their team bus.

Salt Lake City police Lt. Carlos Valencia said he received a call about the package from an officer working part-time at the game around 9:30 p.m. Valencia said the suspicious package looked like a shoebox and was discovered under a table behind a restaurant in the northeast corner of the arena.

“With that information, my next step was to call the bomb squad to have them come out, secure, and render the suspicious package safe,” he said. “From what I was told by the officers, was that the arena K-9 bomb dogs got a hit on the package. By the time I arrived, they had already secured the area.”

Valencia said the sellout crowd was already starting to leave when the evacuation began.

“We wanted to take all precautions necessary because public safety is paramount to us,” he said.

In a statement, the Jazz said Salt Lake City police issued an “all-clear” at 11:32 p.m., and employees were permitted to re-enter the building to prepare for Saturday night’s Jazz home game.

“Guest safety is the top priority at Vivint Smart Home Arena. At the conclusion of the Utah Jazz-Golden State game, an employee noticed an unattended package on the main concourse. Upon further examination, it was concluded that we would enact our emergency action plan. Security was promptly alerted and guests were diverted away from the area and cleared from the arena. Salt Lake City Police Department assumed control of the situation, executing its suspicious package protocol,” the Jazz said.

“We would like to thank fans for their attention and cooperation, as well as the Salt Lake City Police Department for their responsiveness and partnership.”

Russell Westbrook’s brother reportedly asked to leave Staples Center for “rushing the court”

By Kurt Helin Nov 23, 2019, 8:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

It was an emotional, hard-fought game Friday night between the Clippers and Rockets that came down the final plays, a Kawhi Leonard game-winner then Paul George tipping the ball out of James Harden‘s hands at the final buzzer.

After that buzzer, Russell Westbrook‘s brother Raynard reportedly rushed the court and was escorted out of Staples Center, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

The brother of Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook was escorted out of Staples Center because of his role in a heated verbal confrontation with Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and for “rushing the court” at the end of Friday night’s game, security officials told Yahoo Sports.

“He rushed the court,” a security official told Yahoo Sports. “He was in clear violation.”

After the game, Harrell was under the basket as the celebration started in Staples center. Reportedly Raynard Westbrook began to yell at the Clippers big man and the two got into a verbal altercation as Harrell left the court. Westbrook reportedly walked onto the court during this and was cut off by security and told to step back. Westbrook then went behind the row of courtside seats and continued his verbal conflict with Harrell, which is when security asked Westbrook to leave.

He did so of his own volition, security did not need to physically remove him.

Harrell had 18 points and 7 rebounds off the bench for the Clippers, and he remains the big man Doc Rivers leans on in close games.

It was an emotional win, and the Clippers have a few gritty, physical, tough-to-play-against guys that get under the skin of opponents and their fans. Harrell can be one of those guys. That, however, does not excuse going on the court.

Kemba Walker released from hospital, rejoins Celtics team

By Kurt Helin Nov 23, 2019, 8:08 AM EST
1 Comment
1 Comment

Kemba Walker and the Celtics are fortunate, this could have been so much worse.

Hours after a scary head injury that had Walker taken off the court in Denver on a stretcher, he has been released from the hospital and has rejoined the team, the Celtics announced.

Walker had concussion-like symptoms following the play, where he had his head down and ran into teammate Semi Ojeleye. Walker immediately fell to the floor and did not move.

Walkers’ play at the point — and, more importantly, his we-are-in-this-together leadership style — is a central reason the Celtics are off to a fast start this season. Walker is averaging 22.9 points per game this season. Boston is off until Monday when they face Sacramento in The Garden. If Walker is out for some games it will mean more minutes for Carsen Edwards and Brad Wanamaker.