Kemba Walker released from hospital, rejoins Celtics team

Kemba Walker and the Celtics are fortunate, this could have been so much worse.

Hours after a scary head injury that had Walker taken off the court in Denver on a stretcher, he has been released from the hospital and has rejoined the team, the Celtics announced.

#NEBHInjuryReport Following testing at a Denver hospital, Kemba Walker has been released to rejoin the team for its return to Boston. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow and further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

Walker had concussion-like symptoms following the play, where he had his head down and ran into teammate Semi Ojeleye. Walker immediately fell to the floor and did not move.

Kemba Walker was taken off the court in a stretcher after this play pic.twitter.com/i1jcJeoDwB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

Walkers’ play at the point — and, more importantly, his we-are-in-this-together leadership style — is a central reason the Celtics are off to a fast start this season. Walker is averaging 22.9 points per game this season. Boston is off until Monday when they face Sacramento in The Garden. If Walker is out for some games it will mean more minutes for Carsen Edwards and Brad Wanamaker.