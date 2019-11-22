Kyrie Irving out next three Nets games, including return to Boston, due to shoulder injury

Kyrie Irving is not going to be around next week to hear how Boston fans feel about him (although I suspect he already knows).
Irving, who has missed four games with a shoulder impingement, is not joining the team on a three-game road trip that includes a date with his former team the Celtics next Wednesday, the team announced. From Brian Lewis of the New York Post:
Irving has been out with a shoulder impingement (an injury often seen in swimmers). The injury is where the bones in the shoulder impinge on the tendons or bursa (the sac of fluid in the joint that makes movement smooth and painless). This causes pain and limits motion. The treatment for this is generally rest and time off, so Irving missing this time is not out of the ordinary.
Not that this stops the conspiracy theorists.
Irving is leading the Nets averaging 28.5 points and 7.2 assists a game, hitting 34.1 percent of his threes, and he’s the guy with the ball in his hands being asked to make plays. The Nets offense is 10.4 points per 100 possessions better when Irving is on the court this season.
Still, the Nets have gone 3-1 in the games he has missed.
The Lakers are not just the best team in the NBA to start the season, they are the most entertaining.
The Lakers won 130-127 but to get there LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers have been putting on a show. Including LeBron’s ode to Odell Beckham Jr.
Then there was this from AD to LeBron.
The focused, energized, healthy version of LeBron this season is so much fun to watch (and in the MVP conversation).
Hopefully this is not as bad as it looks.
Boston’s Kemba Walker — one of the guys at the heart of the Celtics’ fast start to the season — was strapped to a backboard, with a neck brace on, and stretchered off the court in Denver Friday night after a collision with teammate Semi Ojeleye.
He has been taken to a local hospital with concussion-like symptoms. It appears he escaped a serious neck or other injuries.￼
Here is a video of the play where it happened.
That is a football-style, head-down collision (and this injury is one reason that sport bans those hits). There is no official report yet on the injury.
Our thoughts are with Walker, who is playing again at an All-NBA level this season averaging 22.9 points per game.
Dion Waiters was suspended the first game of the season for the Heat for “conduct detrimental to the team” following a clash with coaches and management.
Waiters got another 10-game suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team” right after — but not officially related to — his panic attack on the team plane following his apparent overdose on THC-laced “gummies.”
The NBA players’ union is appealing both suspensions, reports Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.
This is all about the money Waiters did not get from his salary after being suspended without pay, an estimated $913,000 total. However, it does not include the $1.2 million bonus owed if he played in 70 games, a figure he could no longer reach after the 10-game suspension (Waiters has yet to step on the court for the Heat this season).
The suspension is up Dec. 1 and Waiters can return to the Heat roster then. This case will take longer to work its way through the appeals process than that, this is just about Waiters getting paid.
When James Harden and Russell Westbrook share the court this season, the Rockets are +8.9 points per 100 possessions. That is fueled by a surprisingly good defensive rating that has them giving almost exactly a point per possession.
All of that is much better than many pundits predicted, as they questioned how to isolation players with questionable defensive chops would fit together.
Not Paul George. He thought this would work from the start, as he told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.
“I knew it was going to work,” George said at the morning shootaround before the Clippers face the Rockets on Friday night. “Russ is a winner. Russ wants to win, Russ does whatever it takes to win. My time playing with him, Russ doesn’t really have an ego. He puts his ego to the side.
“He allowed me to be myself, he allowed me to be comfortable. And I had one of the best career [years] I had while playing alongside him. Russ is a heckuva teammate.”
James Harden — averaging 38.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.8 rebounds a game — would likely agree with George.
George, however, surveyed the situation with Westbrook and OKC — after Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers knocked them out in the first round — and decided to move on and team up with Kawhi Leonard with the Lakers. He may have liked Westbrook as a teammate, but the two of them (with that talent around them and few ways to make real upgrades) had limits on how far they could go.
That remains the question about these Rockets, one that is not going to be answered until next April at the earliest.