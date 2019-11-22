Kemba Walker taken off court on stretcher after injury to head

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hopefully this is not as bad as it looks.

Boston’s Kemba Walker — one of the guys at the heart of the Celtics’ fast start to the season — was strapped to a backboard, with a neck brace on, and stretchered off the court in Denver Friday night after a collision with teammate Semi Ojeleye.

He has been taken to a local hospital with concussion-like symptoms. It appears he escaped a serious neck or other injuries.￼

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says all of the scans and tests on Kemba Walker came back with positive results. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

Here is a video of the play where it happened.

Kemba Walker was taken off the court in a stretcher after this play pic.twitter.com/i1jcJeoDwB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

Kemba Walker being taken out of the arena on a stretcher pic.twitter.com/UQX5qkwUFu — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

A moment of prayer for Kemba 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/NdlENSxriU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

That is a football-style, head-down collision (and this injury is one reason that sport bans those hits). There is no official report yet on the injury.

Our thoughts are with Walker, who is playing again at an All-NBA level this season averaging 22.9 points per game.