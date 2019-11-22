Danny Ainge: Celtics fans shouldn’t boo Kyrie Irving

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving, if he gets healthy, will return to Boston with the Nets on Wednesday.

How will he be received?

Celtics president Danny Ainge said he doesn’t handle game operations, but if it were up to him, Irving would get a tribute video. It was pointed out fans would boo throughout the video.

Ainge on 98.5 The Sports Hub, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston:

“I understand all that. I just think it’s a bad conclusion to come to. It’s not really fair.”

“I think that’s a sad commentary,” Ainge said. “But I understand it just because I know there’s been a lot of negative attention.”

“It was a very good situation with Kyrie,” Ainge said. “Kyrie was in a good place, and things were looking good for a year and a half and they went sour. “… He gets blamed for a lot of the sour of last year, and I just think it’s much, much bigger than that. So, I don’t have any grudges against Kyrie. I’m grateful that he gave us a chance and it didn’t work out. It wasn’t his fault things didn’t work out. It was a lot of people’s fault, including my own.”

Boston fans should boo the hell out of Kyrie Irving. He pledged to re-sign, brooded through last season, self–destructed at the end then left.

There might have been legitimate personal stressors in his life. We can still have compassion for Irving as a human being.

But as a character in the NBA’s great drama, he is absolutely a villain in Boston.

Celtics fans should get at least a night to treat him accordingly.