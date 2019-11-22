Danny Ainge: Celtics fans shouldn’t boo Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving, if he gets healthy, will return to Boston with the Nets on Wednesday.
How will he be received?
Celtics president Danny Ainge said he doesn’t handle game operations, but if it were up to him, Irving would get a tribute video. It was pointed out fans would boo throughout the video.
Ainge on 98.5 The Sports Hub, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston:
“I understand all that. I just think it’s a bad conclusion to come to. It’s not really fair.”
“I think that’s a sad commentary,” Ainge said. “But I understand it just because I know there’s been a lot of negative attention.”
“It was a very good situation with Kyrie,” Ainge said. “Kyrie was in a good place, and things were looking good for a year and a half and they went sour.
“… He gets blamed for a lot of the sour of last year, and I just think it’s much, much bigger than that. So, I don’t have any grudges against Kyrie. I’m grateful that he gave us a chance and it didn’t work out. It wasn’t his fault things didn’t work out. It was a lot of people’s fault, including my own.”
Boston fans should boo the hell out of Kyrie Irving. He pledged to re-sign, brooded through last season, self–destructed at the end then left.
There might have been legitimate personal stressors in his life. We can still have compassion for Irving as a human being.
But as a character in the NBA’s great drama, he is absolutely a villain in Boston.
Celtics fans should get at least a night to treat him accordingly.
The Wizards are entertaining in their own special way.
Washington games have averaged 241 points this season (120 for the Wizards, 121 for their opponents). That’s the highest mark in nearly two decades. The 1990-91 Nuggets scored 120 while allowing 131 points per game.
But Washington rarely gets nationally televised games.
On the other hand, Sierra Canyon School – which features Bronny James (son of LeBron James) and Zaire Wade (son of Dwyane Wade) – will have plenty of nationally televised games. That drew the attention of at least one Wizard.
Isaiah Thomas:
Of course, the Wizards aren’t alone in getting less national exposure than Bronny and Zaire. On the latest, “Off the Dribble,” Jacques Slade gets into all the NBA teams and stars on national television less often than Sierra Canyon.
The good news: Wizards games can still be found on NBC Sports Washington.
The Knicks have recently oscillated between patiently rebuilding around young players and chasing stars.
When hiring David Fizdale as coach last year, New York was apparently focused on the latter plan.
Tim MacMahon of ESPN:
Fizdale had other offers.
They pitched him on they were going to go out and get big-time free agents.
Fizdale might have looked like the type of coach stars want. When the Grizzlies fired him, several big-name players – including LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Damian Lillard – showed support. But it was always a foolish idea to hire a coach based on his ability to lure stars. It’s such a minor factor for elite free agents.
It was also absurd to view Fizdale as clear attraction to stars. He connected to stars as an assistant coach with the Heat. When he became a head coach, changing the nature of the coach-player relationship, he feuded with then-Memphis star Marc Gasol.
The Knicks needed a good coach. Maybe they hired Fizdale for the right reasons. Maybe not.
But the execution of their pitch has fallen flat. New York struck out on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard last summer. The Knicks also didn’t trade for Anthony Davis.
Fizdale is stuck losing with a lackluster roster. As a result, his job is in jeopardy.
He deserves some culpability for trusting a Jim Dolan-Steve Mills regime to actually land stars. New York’s mismanagement is well-known throughout the league.
If Fizdale had other offers and chose the Knicks, that’s on him.
The Celtics – run by Trader Danny Ainge – entered the season with as much trade speculation as ever.
But off to an impressive 11-3 start, Boston sounds content with its current roster.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN:
Boston has made it clear to anyone who has asked that their core players are absolutely not available. That includes, sources said, both Hayward and Smart, players who have been floated as possible trade chips in the past.
Only a few players are absolutely not available, and they’re all far better than Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart. For the right offer, the Celtics would trade either.
But this report is significant because, if Boston isn’t willing to even engage negotiations, that makes it much more difficult to find that right offer.
Hayward was returning to All-Star form until hurting his hand. Smart is playing incredible defense. They help a Celtics team trying to win now. Hayward (29) and Smart (25) are also young enough to have staying power. Though Hayward can opt out this summer, Boston will have his Bird Rights, and he just chose the Celtics during his last free agency. Smart is locked up a couple additional seasons at a very-reasonable salary.
With trade speculation, the question is always: Why would another team value a player more than his current team does? Perhaps, another team just adores Hayward and Smart so much, it would surrender enough to entice Boston. But we know how the Celtics feel about those two, and that’s why a deal is so unlikely.
The 76ers offered Jimmy Butler a five-year max contract, according to Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports. However, Adrian Wojnarowski reported Philadelphia wasn’t offering Butler a five- or even four-year max deal.
What explains the discrepancy?
Maybe timing.
Zach Lowe of ESPN:
But on June 30, there was no five-year maximum offer for Butler, multiple sources say.
That doesn’t explicitly say the 76ers offered Butler a five-year max earlier, but it intentionally leaves the possibility wide open. After all, when Philadelphia traded for Butler in the final year of his contract, everyone knew he expected a max contract. He said so himself. After early tension, the 76ers still expressed desire to re-sign Butler. As free agency neared, they kept sending those signals.
What changed?
Maybe Philadelphia had second thoughts about paying Butler so much. There are reasonable concerns. But it’d be odd if the 76ers went so far down the road toward re-signing Butler only to reverse course at the last moment because of internal evaluations. That assessment could have been made earlier.
Al Horford unexpectedly became available, and Philadelphia used Butler’s vacated cap space to sign him. With Butler and the capped-out Heat wanting him in Miami, the 76ers also leveraged another good player – Josh Richardson – in a sign-and-trade. Perhaps, once realizing it was an option, Philadelphia just preferred Horford and Richardson to Butler (and retaining J.J. Redick‘s Bird Rights). That’d be simple enough.
Whatever happened, I bet it’s the crux of the secret story Butler recently alluded to.