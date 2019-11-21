Pistons unveil red-and-blue striped uniforms (photo)

Many Pistons fans have been clamoring for old-school, Grant Hill-era jerseys like this:
Well, Detroit’s new alternate uniforms are red.
It’s a shame the weirdly placed stripes undermine the look.
Many Pistons fans have been clamoring for old-school, Grant Hill-era jerseys like this:
Well, Detroit’s new alternate uniforms are red.
It’s a shame the weirdly placed stripes undermine the look.
The Magic’s injuries have gone from silly to serious.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Orlando (6-8) is sputtering along in the middle of a mediocre Eastern Conference. Losing Nikola Vucevic will hurt, but it’ll be difficult to fall too far in this playoff race.
After having their best season in a while last year by staying mostly healthy, the Magic are facing new issues now. Aaron Gordon and Michael Carter-Williams are also banged up.
At least Orlando has a couple interesting options behind Vucevic at center. The No. 6 pick in last year’s draft, Mohamed Bamba has shown flashes but mostly struggled so far. He’s in line for a bigger role, and the 21-year-old will have no choice but to sink or swim. Khem Birch is more stable and just better at this point, but he’s more limited.
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks put away the Warriors early last night.
That left plenty of time for Dallas fans to call for J.J. Barea to enter the game.
Eventually, Barea feigned placating everyone. He got up, headed toward the scorer’s table as if he were checking in then… went back to his seat.
The Mavericks bench cracked up. Doncic especially burst into uncontrollable laughter. Even Dallas coach Rick Carlisle nearly smiled.
Robert Covington can thank Jeff Teague for closing hard, leaving Donovan Mitchell too little time to give Covington the full James Harden-Wesley Johnson treatment.
Mitchell scored 26 points in the Jazz’s 103-95 win over the Timberwolves last night.
Joel Embiid loves to get under opponents’ skin.
Marcus Morris won’t accept any perceived disrespect.
So, of course they’ve butted head before. And of course they did again.
During the 76ers’ win over the Knicks last night, Morris and Embiid got tangled jostling for a rebound. Morris pulled Embiid to the floor then both were separated. The players received a double technical foul, and Morris got a flagrant foul.
SNY:
Morris:
He’s too big to be flopping. He’s just flopping and then grabbing. I’m not the one that’s going to take that. He knows that. He know what I’m about.
Embiid, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
I didn’t have anything with him. I just got thrown on the ground and I literally don’t know why I got a technical foul, being the victim. I didn’t do anything. I feel like it’s starting to get ridiculous with the flagrants. Even the last one — I mean, I make a play and they still call a flagrant. This one, I have nothing to do, and I get thrown on the ground, and I get a technical foul. … It’s just annoying.
Maybe he wasn’t going to charge Morris, but Embiid got up quickly and stepped toward Morris. That made it appear as if Embiid were escalating a confrontation. He probably was, but if he weren’t, he can blame his teammate and coach for getting him a technical foul. Ben Simmons held back Embiid, and Brett Brown came onto the court to separate everyone. That made the incident appear far more significant.
As for Morris, he sure stays on message.