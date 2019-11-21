Kawhi Leonard destroys Boston’s Daniel Theis on dunk

Daniel Theis‘ play as a rim protector is one of the reasons Boston has a top-10 defense this season. He has anchored the Celtics’ defense in the paint.
Kawhi Leonard is a two-time Finals MVP, and if he wants to go to the rim nobody is stopping him. Theis found out the hard way.
After the game, Leonard was asked about the dunk and he responded in about the most Kawhi way possible.
This was the first game Leonard and Paul George played together and they combined for 42 points, and they both made key play down the stretch of a 107-104 overtime win.
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks put away the Warriors early last night.
That left plenty of time for Dallas fans to call for J.J. Barea to enter the game.
Eventually, Barea feigned placating everyone. He got up, headed toward the scorer’s table as if he were checking in then… went back to his seat.
The Mavericks bench cracked up. Doncic especially burst into uncontrollable laughter. Even Dallas coach Rick Carlisle nearly smiled.
Robert Covington can thank Jeff Teague for closing hard, leaving Donovan Mitchell too little time to give Covington the full James Harden-Wesley Johnson treatment.
Mitchell scored 26 points in the Jazz’s 103-95 win over the Timberwolves last night.
Joel Embiid loves to get under opponents’ skin.
Marcus Morris won’t accept any perceived disrespect.
So, of course they’ve butted head before. And of course they did again.
During the 76ers’ win over the Knicks last night, Morris and Embiid got tangled jostling for a rebound. Morris pulled Embiid to the floor then both were separated. The players received a double technical foul, and Morris got a flagrant foul.
SNY:
Morris:
He’s too big to be flopping. He’s just flopping and then grabbing. I’m not the one that’s going to take that. He knows that. He know what I’m about.
Embiid, via Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:
I didn’t have anything with him. I just got thrown on the ground and I literally don’t know why I got a technical foul, being the victim. I didn’t do anything. I feel like it’s starting to get ridiculous with the flagrants. Even the last one — I mean, I make a play and they still call a flagrant. This one, I have nothing to do, and I get thrown on the ground, and I get a technical foul. … It’s just annoying.
Maybe he wasn’t going to charge Morris, but Embiid got up quickly and stepped toward Morris. That made it appear as if Embiid were escalating a confrontation. He probably was, but if he weren’t, he can blame his teammate and coach for getting him a technical foul. Ben Simmons held back Embiid, and Brett Brown came onto the court to separate everyone. That made the incident appear far more significant.
As for Morris, he sure stays on message.
Luka Doncic keeps doing amazing things.
But he really outdid himself in opening quarter of the Mavericks win over the Warriors last night. The box score after the first quarter:
- Points: Doncic 22, Warriors 16
- Rebounds: Doncic 5, Warriors 4
- Assists: Doncic 5, Warriors 4
Outscoring Golden State? OK. Getting more assists? OK. Doing both? That’s just incredible. Doncic was in total control offensively.
The 6-foot-7 wing out-rebounding the Warriors is especially astounding. Though I suppose if 6-foot Allen Iverson out-rebounded an entire team for a quarter, it’s not that crazy Doncic did, too.
To be fair, this achievement deserves a little context. Warriors who played in the first quarter: