PBT Podcast: Buy or Sell, does Carmelo helps Blazers? Luka Doncic MVP?

Early this NBA season there are a lot of surprises, but are they for real? Will we look back at these starts come March and just shrug? Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me and we either buy or sell them in this edition of the NBC Sports ProBasketballTalk podcast.
Other topics on the table for discussion include if James Harden can average 40 points a game, if the Suns are a playoff team, and is Karl-Anthony Towns the best center in the NBA.
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie was planning to move forward with his innovative investment plan despite the NBA prohibiting it. Then, he decided to meet with the league in search of compromise.
Without a satisfactory resolution, Dinwiddie is apparently back to barreling ahead.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Dinwiddie still plans to move forward and launch his digital investment platform, according to sources, with the Nets swingman said to believe that the NBA’s lack of approval is baseless.
“At the request of Spencer Dinwiddie and his advisors, we have reviewed a number of variations of their digital token idea,” Dan Rube, the NBA’s Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, told The Athletic. “All of the ideas presented would violate collectively bargained league rules, including rules prohibiting transferring a player’s right to receive NBA salary, gambling on NBA-related matters, and creating financial incentives to miss games.”
Dinwiddie following though would be quite daring. He could face fines, suspension or even a voided contract. With the threat of those consequences looming, who would invest, anyway?
Maybe this ends up in court. A favorable ruling there is about the only way to see this aggressive course working out for Dinwiddie.
Of course, this could be a bluff. Until Dinwiddie actually implements the investment plan, there’s still time for him and the NBA to agree or Dinwiddie to back down.
The Trail Blazers signed Carmelo Anthony and, according to Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, plan to use him tonight.
That puts the spotlight on an otherwise-mundane regular-season game against the Pelicans. Everyone wants to know how Anthony will perform after his long and eventful absence.
There will be more room for Anthony to cook with Portland star Damian Lillard sidelined.
Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest:
After a great start to the season, Lillard shot just 10-for-46 (22%) in his last three games. A shoulder injury might explain why. Hopefully, sitting allows him to heal.
In the meantime, we won’t see how Anthony fits on the Trail Blazers. Lillard defines them. They’re a completely different team without the point guard.
But Portland will be even more desperate for a scoring punch, and the stage is set for Anthony to provide one.
I have major doubts about Anthony’s ability to contribute at age 35. Still, he’s talented and will likely have at least moments of impressiveness. It’d be cool if he steps up with everyone watching tonight.
The Australian men’s basketball national team has never medaled in the Olympics or the FIBA World Cup.
There have been several close calls. The Boomers finished fourth in the 1988, 1996, 2000 and 2016 Olympics and 2019 World Cup. The latest setback led to some colorful language.
Already qualified for the 2020 Olympics, Australia will turn back to 76ers coach Brett Brown to get over the hump.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Australia has plenty of talent – Aron Baynes, Joe Ingles, Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova. Maybe Brown can lure Philadelphia star Ben Simmons, who withdrew from this year’s World Cup.
Brown coached Simmons’ father in Australia. That time Down Under set up Brown, who was born and raised in Maine, to get this job.
Carmelo wore No. 15 with the Nuggets and No. 7 with the Knicks, Thunder and Rockets. He also had No. 15 with the Hawks
But the Trail Blazers – Anthony’s new team – retired No. 15 for Larry Steele. Nobody has worn No. 7 for Portland since Brandon Roy.
Mo Williams initially got No. 7 with the Trail Blazers, but some fans objected, and Williams’ originally desired No. 25 became available, anyway. Skal Labissiere requested No. 7 last season, and Portland told him no. So, while No. 7 isn’t retired, it comes with complications.
With Anthony officially signing today, his jersey number is now revealed.
Trail Blazers release:
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.
“Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor,” said Olshey
He will wear No. 00 for the Trail Blazers.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
Portland desperately needs forward depth, and Anthony fits the bill. The Trail Blazers were already thin then Zach Collins got hurt. Mario Hezonja, Anthony Tolliver and Nassir Little are struggling.
Don’t expect too much from Anthony, though. He looked washed up in Oklahoma City and played even worse in Houston. Anthony is now 35. Performance usually doesn’t improve at that age.