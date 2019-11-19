Carmelo Anthony to wear No. 00 for Trail Blazers, will reportedly be active Tuesday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Carmelo wore No. 15 with the Nuggets and No. 7 with the Knicks, Thunder and Rockets. He also had No. 15 with the Hawks

But the Trail Blazers – Anthony’s new team – retired No. 15 for Larry Steele. Nobody has worn No. 7 for Portland since Brandon Roy.

Mo Williams initially got No. 7 with the Trail Blazers, but some fans objected, and Williams’ originally desired No. 25 became available, anyway. Skal Labissiere requested No. 7 last season, and Portland told him no. So, while No. 7 isn’t retired, it comes with complications.

With Anthony officially signing today, his jersey number is now revealed.

Trail Blazers release:

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey. “Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor,” said Olshey

He will wear No. 00 for the Trail Blazers.

Portland desperately needs forward depth, and Anthony fits the bill. The Trail Blazers were already thin then Zach Collins got hurt. Mario Hezonja, Anthony Tolliver and Nassir Little are struggling.

Don’t expect too much from Anthony, though. He looked washed up in Oklahoma City and played even worse in Houston. Anthony is now 35. Performance usually doesn’t improve at that age.