Carmelo Anthony to wear No. 00 for Trail Blazers, will reportedly be active Tuesday

Carmelo wore No. 15 with the Nuggets and No. 7 with the Knicks, Thunder and Rockets. He also had No. 15 with the Hawks
But the Trail Blazers – Anthony’s new team – retired No. 15 for Larry Steele. Nobody has worn No. 7 for Portland since Brandon Roy.
Mo Williams initially got No. 7 with the Trail Blazers, but some fans objected, and Williams’ originally desired No. 25 became available, anyway. Skal Labissiere requested No. 7 last season, and Portland told him no. So, while No. 7 isn’t retired, it comes with complications.
With Anthony officially signing today, his jersey number is now revealed.
Trail Blazers release:
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.
“Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor,” said Olshey
He will wear No. 00 for the Trail Blazers.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
Portland desperately needs forward depth, and Anthony fits the bill. The Trail Blazers were already thin then Zach Collins got hurt. Mario Hezonja, Anthony Tolliver and Nassir Little are struggling.
Don’t expect too much from Anthony, though. He looked washed up in Oklahoma City and played even worse in Houston. Anthony is now 35. Performance usually doesn’t improve at that age.
The Australian men’s basketball national team has never medaled in the Olympics or the FIBA World Cup.
There have been several close calls. The Boomers finished fourth in the 1988, 1996, 2000 and 2016 Olympics and 2019 World Cup. The latest setback led to some colorful language.
Already qualified for the 2020 Olympics, Australia will turn back to 76ers coach Brett Brown to get over the hump.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Australia has plenty of talent – Aron Baynes, Joe Ingles, Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova. Maybe Brown can lure Philadelphia star Ben Simmons, who withdrew from this year’s World Cup.
Brown coached Simmons’ father in Australia. That time Down Under set up Brown, who was born and raised in Maine, to get this job.
This is where I reminder you Emmanuel Mudiay is just 23. It’s not too late for Mudiay – now with the Jazz after stints with the Nuggets and the Knicks – to implement enough craft into his game to succeed in the NBA. Point guards tend to develop late.
(Relatedly, Jarrett Culver is just a rookie. Falling for this sweet move doesn’t destine him to poor defense. And at least his Timberwolves beat Utah yesterday.)
Carmelo Anthony has got his chance.
Portland is a team that needs what Anthony can bring to the court, and Anthony needs the Trail Blazers to end his career on his terms.
Saying the whole thing came together in about 48 hours, Anthony talked about joining Portland in a video posted to YouTube called “The Next Chapter.” He said the Blazers have long been on his mind.
“I always kept my eye on Portland. It just didn’t work out at other times, but now it seems like a perfect opportunity. Me and Dame, we’ve been talking for the past couple years, just off and on. CJ has been playing in my Black Ops runs for the past four years. I just look at that opportunity, that team and say, look ‘this is what I can bring to the team, this is where I can help it.’ It will only work if all parties see it the same way.”
One of the things that gave teams pause about welcoming in Anthony was whether he’d accept a role. The Trail Blazers have a pecking order: Damian Lillard is the alpha and CJ McCollum is the No. 2. Anthony is coming off the bench, not being the focal point of the offense. Anthony is saying the right things.
“What happened before is the past, I can’t dwell on that, I learned from that. This happened at a point in time in my life where I do have a lot of clarity and understanding of different situations and just life, and my approach is totally different.”
Anthony could make his debut as soon as tonight when Portland faces the Pelicans. If not, it will be soon.
Then it will not be about words, but actions.
Marcus Smart has been playing through a lot of bumps, bruises, and minor injuries, refusing to take time off as the Celtics are off to a red-hot start to the season.
He will have to sit out a while with this one, however.
Smart went down with a scary non-contact right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of Boston’s win against Phoenix Monday. It happened with 9:12 to go in the fourth quarter and Smart didn’t return.
The real test with ankles is the next day (when there will be further testing), but there was optimism after the game that the sprain was not that bad, reports A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston.
“They’ll check it in the morning,” [Boston coach Brad] Stevens told reporters after the game and added, “it doesn’t look too bad.”
In his postgame comments, Smart said he was okay but he had aggravated the “exact same ankle injury I was coming back from.” He added that he “should be fine to play the rest of the road trip.”
Smart’s a competitor who wants to play. Still, with this being the same ankle he has injured twice now the team might be wise to force him to sit for a few games and let his ankle (among other ailments) heal completely and not become a chronic issue all season (there’s still nearly five months of NBA regular season left).
Look for an update from the team later on Tuesday.