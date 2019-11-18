Kawhi Leonard out for third straight game due to knee bruise

This isn’t load management. This is a bruised knee.
The first Clipper game with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George sharing the court will have to wait as Leonard is going to miss his third straight game with a knee contusion Monday night against the Thunder. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN broke the news.
The Clippers are going to be cautious with bringing Leonard back from this, thinking long term with his health, as they should. Los Angeles is playing for games in May and June, not games in November.
This means tonight the Clippers will be the Paul George show again — in two games he has scored 70 points in 44 minutes. This will be George’s first game against the Thunder since he demanded a trade out of the city last summer, landing him on the Clippers with Leonard.
The Australian men’s basketball national team has never medaled in the Olympics or the FIBA World Cup.
There have been several close calls. The Boomers finished fourth in the 1988, 1996, 2000 and 2016 Olympics and 2019 World Cup. The latest setback led to some colorful language.
Already qualified for the 2020 Olympics, Australia will turn back to 76ers coach Brett Brown to get over the hump.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Australia has plenty of talent – Aron Baynes, Joe Ingles, Patty Mills, Matthew Dellavedova. Maybe Brown can lure Philadelphia star Ben Simmons, who withdrew from this year’s World Cup.
Brown coached Simmons’ father in Australia. That time Down Under set up Brown, who was born and raised in Maine, to get this job.
Carmelo wore No. 15 with the Nuggets and No. 7 with the Knicks, Thunder and Rockets. He also had No. 15 with the Hawks
But the Trail Blazers – Anthony’s new team – retired No. 15 for Larry Steele. Nobody has worn No. 7 for Portland since Brandon Roy.
Mo Williams initially got No. 7 with the Trail Blazers, but some fans objected, and Williams’ originally desired No. 25 became available, anyway. Skal Labissiere requested No. 7 last season, and Portland told him no. So, while No. 7 isn’t retired, it comes with complications.
With Anthony officially signing today, his jersey number is now revealed.
Trail Blazers release:
The Portland Trail Blazers have signed veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.
“Carmelo is an established star in this league that will provide a respected presence in our locker room and a skill set at a position of need on the floor,” said Olshey
He will wear No. 00 for the Trail Blazers.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
Portland desperately needs forward depth, and Anthony fits the bill. The Trail Blazers were already thin then Zach Collins got hurt. Mario Hezonja, Anthony Tolliver and Nassir Little are struggling.
Don’t expect too much from Anthony, though. He looked washed up in Oklahoma City and played even worse in Houston. Anthony is now 35. Performance usually doesn’t improve at that age.
Carmelo Anthony has got his chance.
Portland is a team that needs what Anthony can bring to the court, and Anthony needs the Trail Blazers to end his career on his terms.
Saying the whole thing came together in about 48 hours, Anthony talked about joining Portland in a video posted to YouTube called “The Next Chapter.” He said the Blazers have long been on his mind.
“I always kept my eye on Portland. It just didn’t work out at other times, but now it seems like a perfect opportunity. Me and Dame, we’ve been talking for the past couple years, just off and on. CJ has been playing in my Black Ops runs for the past four years. I just look at that opportunity, that team and say, look ‘this is what I can bring to the team, this is where I can help it.’ It will only work if all parties see it the same way.”
One of the things that gave teams pause about welcoming in Anthony was whether he’d accept a role. The Trail Blazers have a pecking order: Damian Lillard is the alpha and CJ McCollum is the No. 2. Anthony is coming off the bench, not being the focal point of the offense. Anthony is saying the right things.
“What happened before is the past, I can’t dwell on that, I learned from that. This happened at a point in time in my life where I do have a lot of clarity and understanding of different situations and just life, and my approach is totally different.”
Anthony could make his debut as soon as tonight when Portland faces the Pelicans. If not, it will be soon.
Then it will not be about words, but actions.