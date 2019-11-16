Watch Malik Monk drain game winning three-pointer at buzzer, Hornets beat Pistons

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Things haven’t always gone the way Malik Monk hoped during his first two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

But coach James Borrego said the third-year shooting guard never stopped working – and now heâ€™s starting to see some big results.

Monk knocked down a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Charlotte Hornets a 109-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, helping snap a four-game losing streak.

ONE SECOND LEFT. TIE GAME. MALIK MONK FOR THE WIN. pic.twitter.com/nXu5KmQtUD — FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) November 16, 2019

“Every game is getting better and better, so hopefully I just keep going up,” said Monk, who finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. “I’ve been working hard for these two or three years and I’ve been waiting for my moment.”

It came after Pistons point guard Derrick Rose drove the lane and threw the ball away with a second left. Monk, who was the third option on the inbounds play from midcourt, came flying around a screen, caught the pass from Cody Martin and buried the jumper with a smooth stroke over the outstretched arm of Andre Drummond.

Langston Galloway had a career-high 32 points on seven 3-pointers for Detroit, and Drummond added 16 points and 20 rebounds.

The Pistons have lost four straight.