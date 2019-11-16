Watch Malik Monk drain game winning three-pointer at buzzer, Hornets beat Pistons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Things haven’t always gone the way Malik Monk hoped during his first two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.
But coach James Borrego said the third-year shooting guard never stopped working – and now heâ€™s starting to see some big results.
Monk knocked down a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Charlotte Hornets a 109-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, helping snap a four-game losing streak.
“Every game is getting better and better, so hopefully I just keep going up,” said Monk, who finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. “I’ve been working hard for these two or three years and I’ve been waiting for my moment.”
It came after Pistons point guard Derrick Rose drove the lane and threw the ball away with a second left. Monk, who was the third option on the inbounds play from midcourt, came flying around a screen, caught the pass from Cody Martin and buried the jumper with a smooth stroke over the outstretched arm of Andre Drummond.
Langston Galloway had a career-high 32 points on seven 3-pointers for Detroit, and Drummond added 16 points and 20 rebounds.
The Pistons have lost four straight.
And the injuries just keep on coming for Golden State.
D'Angelo Russell left the Warriors game in the middle of the third quarter after spraining his thumb in a loss to the Celtics on Friday night. X-rays were negative, but he will have an MRI on Saturday to get a better look at the damage.
The play was innocent enough, Russell drove the lane and had the ball swatted out of his hands and stolen by Daniel Theis, and on the next defensive possession Russell is seen holding his hand. During a timeout moments later, Russell has his hand checked by Warriors trainer Rick Celebrini, then the two go to the locker room and Russell does not return.
Russell was not the only Warrior to injure his hand during the game.
Russell joins Stephen Curry and Damion Lee as Warriors dealing with hand injuries that have them sidelined. On top of that Klay Thompson (ACL), Kevon Looney (nerve condition), Jacob Evans (strained adductor), and Alen Smailagic (sprained ankle) all also are out right now injured.
LeBron James has played with a ferocity this season we have not seen since the 2016 championship season in Cleveland. Or maybe back to his days in Miami.
Don’t take my word for it, ask the Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica. Or what’s left of him.
That is going to rank high on the end-of-season “Dunk of the Year” countdowns. That was wicked.
Just a reminder, LeBron is 34 years old and in his 17th NBA season. Insane that he still has dunks like that in him.
LeBron took over the game late, scoring 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers beat the Kings 99-97.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Bill Russell says he’s finally ready to be a Hall of Famer.
The 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champ said on Twitter on Friday that he was presented with his Hall of Fame ring in a private ceremony that comes three decades after he was first selected for the shrine in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Russell didn’t attend his induction ceremony in 1975. He says he didn’t deserve to be the first black player inducted. He tweeted that he “felt others before me should have that honor.”
His tweet mentions Chuck Cooper, who in 1950 was the first African-American player drafted by the NBA and who was inducted this year.
Russell says the ceremony was attended by his wife, along with close friends and Hall of Famers Bill Walton, Ann Meyers and Alonzo Mourning.
At age 34 — turning 35 next month — LeBron James is having a start to the season that compares with his MVP year in Miami: 23.9 points a game, a league-leading 11.1 assists a night (with him playing more as the team’s point guard), and eight rebounds, plus he’s more active defensively and helping the Lakers to the best defensive rating in the NBA so far. It’s far too early to have an MVP conversation, but if someone did, LeBron would have to be in the middle of it.
With the signing of Carmelo Anthony by the Trail Blazers — and ‘Melo trying to change the perception of the end of his career — LeBron was asked about controlling the story at the end of his career. He was having none of it. Via Kyle Goon of the Los Angeles Daily News.
Brady is like LeBron in this sense: it’s not fair to think of him as the norm. LeBron is the extreme outlier on the NBA’s aging bell curve, he has not followed the normal patters. It’s part genetic gifts, part how hard he works to keep his body and mind sharp, and there’s some luck thrown in. LeBron is not a comp for anyone but LeBron.
He has hinted he wanted to play until his son Bronny — currently a high school freshman — is in the league. That would be four more years, and that probably feels about right. But LeBron is a freak of nature who could probably impact an NBA game at age 45, so any predictions on when he decides to hang them up is a fool’s errand.
We just need to enjoy watching him play while we still can.