UPDATE: Warriors’ D’Angelo Russell out at least two weeks with sprained thumb (VIDEO)

UPDATE: The results of the MRI are in and D'Angelo Russell will miss at least a couple of weeks with a thumb he sprained Friday night against Boston.

And the injuries just keep on coming for Golden State.

D’Angelo Russell left the Warriors game in the middle of the third quarter after spraining his thumb in a loss to the Celtics on Friday night. X-rays were negative, but he will have an MRI on Saturday to get a better look at the damage.

D’Angelo Russell will have an MRI on his right thumb Saturday — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 16, 2019

The play was innocent enough, Russell drove the lane and had the ball swatted out of his hands and stolen by Daniel Theis, and on the next defensive possession Russell is seen holding his hand. During a timeout moments later, Russell has his hand checked by Warriors trainer Rick Celebrini, then the two go to the locker room and Russell does not return.

Russell was not the only Warrior to injure his hand during the game.

Eric Paschall walked off with a big ice pack on his right hand pic.twitter.com/1TWLm21sy1 — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 16, 2019

Eric Paschall said he jammed his hand in the first half but said he expects to play Sunday in New Orleans — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 16, 2019

Russell joins Stephen Curry and Damion Lee as Warriors dealing with hand injuries that have them sidelined. On top of that Klay Thompson (ACL), Kevon Looney (nerve condition), Jacob Evans (strained adductor), and Alen Smailagic (sprained ankle) all also are out right now injured.