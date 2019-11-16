LeBron James with early “dunk of the year” candidate on Nemanja Bjelica

LeBron James has played with a ferocity this season we have not seen since the 2016 championship season in Cleveland. Or maybe back to his days in Miami.
Don’t take my word for it, ask the Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica. Or what’s left of him.
That is going to rank high on the end-of-season “Dunk of the Year” countdowns. That was wicked.
Just a reminder, LeBron is 34 years old and in his 17th NBA season. Insane that he still has dunks like that in him.
LeBron took over the game late, scoring 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers beat the Kings 99-97.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Bill Russell says he’s finally ready to be a Hall of Famer.
The 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champ said on Twitter on Friday that he was presented with his Hall of Fame ring in a private ceremony that comes three decades after he was first selected for the shrine in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Russell didn’t attend his induction ceremony in 1975. He says he didn’t deserve to be the first black player inducted. He tweeted that he “felt others before me should have that honor.”
His tweet mentions Chuck Cooper, who in 1950 was the first African-American player drafted by the NBA and who was inducted this year.
Russell says the ceremony was attended by his wife, along with close friends and Hall of Famers Bill Walton, Ann Meyers and Alonzo Mourning.
At age 34 — turning 35 next month — LeBron James is having a start to the season that compares with his MVP year in Miami: 23.9 points a game, a league-leading 11.1 assists a night (with him playing more as the team’s point guard), and eight rebounds, plus he’s more active defensively and helping the Lakers to the best defensive rating in the NBA so far. It’s far too early to have an MVP conversation, but if someone did, LeBron would have to be in the middle of it.
With the signing of Carmelo Anthony by the Trail Blazers — and ‘Melo trying to change the perception of the end of his career — LeBron was asked about controlling the story at the end of his career. He was having none of it. Via Kyle Goon of the Los Angeles Daily News.
Brady is like LeBron in this sense: it’s not fair to think of him as the norm. LeBron is the extreme outlier on the NBA’s aging bell curve, he has not followed the normal patters. It’s part genetic gifts, part how hard he works to keep his body and mind sharp, and there’s some luck thrown in. LeBron is not a comp for anyone but LeBron.
He has hinted he wanted to play until his son Bronny — currently a high school freshman — is in the league. That would be four more years, and that probably feels about right. But LeBron is a freak of nature who could probably impact an NBA game at age 45, so any predictions on when he decides to hang them up is a fool’s errand.
We just need to enjoy watching him play while we still can.
There will be no Carmelo Anthony revenge game next Monday night against Houston.
The former Rocket is expected to formally sign with the Portland Trail Blazers soon; however, he will not play before Tuesday night when Portland is in New Orleans, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Carmelo Anthony isn’t expected to make his Portland Trail Blazers debut until Tuesday’s game at New Orleans at the earliest, league sources tell ESPN.
Anthony, 35, has to complete a physical with the Blazers before the one-year, non-guaranteed contract is finalized — and that could some as soon as Saturday, league sources said.
Fans and ‘Melo’s peers around the league are pumped about his return
Anthony played 10 games for the Rockets last season before they waived him, with his fit and defensive issues leading to the decision by the Rockets.
After that, Anthony could not find a landing spot in the league until now.
Portland, with injuries having ravaged them in the frontcourt — Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins, and Pau Gasol are all out injured, and they were not a deep team up front to begin with — became a logical fit for Anthony and his skill set. He can space the floor and get buckets at a position of need. However, he’s going to have to fit into the Blazers’ system — a lot of catch-and-shoot opportunities, not a lot of isolation chances — and play good enough defense to stay on the court.
The model for Anthony is out there, we’ll see if he can take advantage of this opportunity. If not, this is how Anthony’s NBA career will end.
The Magic just unveiled orange uniforms that don’t at all fit the team’s identity.
And it’s even worse than that!
Josh Robbins of The Athletic:
It’s unfortunate Jonathan Isaac is dealing with this. He doesn’t deserve to be sidelined.
With that out of the way… HAHAHAHA. This is the funniest NBA injury since Andrew Bynum went bowling.