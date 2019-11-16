Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Malcolm Brogdon: ‘Definitely wish he was still here’

By Dan FeldmanNov 16, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Malcolm Brogdon is thriving with the Pacers.

The Bucks are doing just fine without him.

But with Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s super-max decision rapidly approaching, Milwaukee’s controversial decision to sign-and-trade Brogdon during restricted free agency last summer looms over the entire NBA.

The Bucks visit Indiana tomorrow. So, it’s an opportunity to take Antetokounmpo’s temperature on the move.

Jack Maloney of CBS Sports:

“Wish he was still here” because that’s a nice thing to say about a friend? Or “wish he was still here” because Antetokounmpo wanted the Bucks to handle last offseason differently?

The difference means everything to Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo has consistently said he wants to stay with the Bucks as long as they prioritize winning. Though there were also basketball reasons to move Brogdon, losing him also kept Milwaukee out of the luxury tax. That financial motivation is impossible to overlook.

If the Bucks wanted to keep Brogdon, they could have. They wouldn’t have a first-rounder and two second-rounders incoming from Indiana. They might not have lured Wesley Matthews and Kyle Korver in free agency. They’d likely be in the luxury tax. But they would have had Brogdon.

As Antetokounmpo pointed out, Brogdon was complicit in his own exit. Brogdon wanted to play point guard, wanted to have a bigger role. That wasn’t happening in Milwaukee with Eric Bledsoe at point guard and Antetokounmpo as focal point. So, one some level, Antetokounmpo might appreciate the Bucks helping Brogdon get to a more desirable situation rather than leveraging restricted rights over him.

But, at the end of the playoffs, how will Antetokounmpo feel about Brogdon not being at his side for the postseason run? That’s the big question that will determine everything. For now, we’re getting only clues.

Kings’ Dwayne Dedmon snags french fry from Lakers’ fan during game (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 16, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
The french fries at Staples Center are pretty good. Better than the popcorn.

Kings’ center Dwayne Dedmon was on the bench at one point Saturday night during the Kings’ loss to the Lakers, looked at the dude sitting next to him in fan seats (and look at that guy, he’s a “dude”), and asks if he can have a french fry.

No ketchup or sauce, but the fries seem to get Dedmon’s seal of approval.

A player like Dedmon burns a lot of calories during a game, you got to keep that energy level up with a few carbs. Plus, french fries are awesome. Can’t blame the guy.

Warriors’ D’Angelo Russell sprains thumb in latest loss (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 16, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
And the injuries just keep on coming for Golden State.

D'Angelo Russell left the Warriors game in the middle of the third quarter after spraining his thumb in a loss to the Celtics on Friday night. X-rays were negative, but he will have an MRI on Saturday to get a better look at the damage.

The play was innocent enough, Russell drove the lane and had the ball swatted out of his hands and stolen by Daniel Theis, and on the next defensive possession Russell is seen holding his hand. During a timeout moments later, Russell has his hand checked by Warriors trainer Rick Celebrini, then the two go to the locker room and Russell does not return.

Russell was not the only Warrior to injure his hand during the game.

Russell joins Stephen Curry and Damion Lee as Warriors dealing with hand injuries that have them sidelined. On top of that Klay Thompson (ACL), Kevon Looney (nerve condition), Jacob Evans (strained adductor), and Alen Smailagic (sprained ankle) all also are out right now injured.

Watch Malik Monk drain game winning three-pointer at buzzer, Hornets beat Pistons

Associated PressNov 16, 2019, 8:06 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Things haven’t always gone the way Malik Monk hoped during his first two seasons with the Charlotte Hornets.

But coach James Borrego said the third-year shooting guard never stopped working – and now heâ€™s starting to see some big results.

Monk knocked down a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Charlotte Hornets a 109-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, helping snap a four-game losing streak.

“Every game is getting better and better, so hopefully I just keep going up,” said Monk, who finished with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. “I’ve been working hard for these two or three years and I’ve been waiting for my moment.”

It came after Pistons point guard Derrick Rose drove the lane and threw the ball away with a second left. Monk, who was the third option on the inbounds play from midcourt, came flying around a screen, caught the pass from Cody Martin and buried the jumper with a smooth stroke over the outstretched arm of Andre Drummond.

Langston Galloway had a career-high 32 points on seven 3-pointers for Detroit, and Drummond added 16 points and 20 rebounds.

The Pistons have lost four straight.

 

LeBron James with early “dunk of the year” candidate on Nemanja Bjelica

By Kurt HelinNov 16, 2019, 1:16 AM EST
LeBron James has played with a ferocity this season we have not seen since the 2016 championship season in Cleveland. Or maybe back to his days in Miami.

Don’t take my word for it, ask the Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica. Or what’s left of him.

That is going to rank high on the end-of-season “Dunk of the Year” countdowns. That was wicked.

Just a reminder, LeBron is 34 years old and in his 17th NBA season. Insane that he still has dunks like that in him.

LeBron took over the game late, scoring 11 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers beat the Kings 99-97.