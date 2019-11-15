Magic reveal orange uniforms

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s already difficult enough to flip on an NBA game and quickly determine which team is which. The home team could be wearing any color, so the same is true of road teams. Each team has had so many alternate jerseys in recent years. It’s disorienting.

Now, the Magic – whose primary colors have always been and remain blue, black, white and gray – might be wearing orange?

From orange groves to Orange County. This is the ORL. #ORLAboveAll pic.twitter.com/2p1FgOiHhb — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 15, 2019

At least Orlando, because of the fruit (and, I guess, if you want to stretch it, sunshine), has a real connection to orange. That’s why these are the “orange uniforms,” even though they’re mostly gray.

I just beg of the powers that be: Please don’t have the Magic wear these against the Suns. I’ll never figure out which team is which.