Eric Bledsoe apparently bothered Bulls with post-buzzer dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 15, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
Eric Bledsoe doesn’t care about the rules – written or unwritten.

As the buzzer sounded in the Bucks’ 124-115 win over the Bulls yesterday, Bledsoe dunked then hung on the rim. The basket came after time expired and didn’t count.

Bulls forward Thaddeus Young and coach Jim Boylen confronted Bledsoe on the court:

Young, via K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

“We all know what it is,” Young said. “They had the game won. There are some things you just don’t do at the end of games just out of common courtesy. We’ll move on. It is what it is. It happened. We just have to be ready when we play them in four or five days. We gotta be ready to get a win.”

“That’s with any team that cares about the morals and principles of the game,” Young said. “If we did that and the score was the opposite, they’d say the same thing. It is what it is. We just gotta be ready in four or five days. We gotta get a win. That’s the only way we can follow it back up now.”

Usually, I’d say: If you don’t like it, stop it. But that doesn’t really apply for a post-game dunk. There’s no defense after the buzzer.

Still, I’m not outraged by Bledsoe’s dunk. I bet, aside from Bulls partisans, most people aren’t (though plenty could work themselves into a tizzy if they desire). Some of Chicago’s bitterness probably stemmed from losing and allowing Bledsoe to score 31 points on 12-of-12 shooting inside the arc.

If the Bulls want to use this as motivation, more power to them. They should. Young, whose professionalism appears exemplary, is an ideal messenger.

But Boylen, who wouldn’t comment on this to the media, can’t claim the moral high ground.

Magic reveal orange uniforms

By Dan FeldmanNov 15, 2019, 11:15 AM EST
It’s already difficult enough to flip on an NBA game and quickly determine which team is which. The home team could be wearing any color, so the same is true of road teams. Each team has had so many alternate jerseys in recent years. It’s disorienting.

Now, the Magic – whose primary colors have always been and remain blue, black, white and gray – might be wearing orange?

At least Orlando, because of the fruit (and, I guess, if you want to stretch it, sunshine), has a real connection to orange. That’s why these are the “orange uniforms,” even though they’re mostly gray.

I just beg of the powers that be: Please don’t have the Magic wear these against the Suns. I’ll never figure out which team is which.

In first game back in New York, Kristaps Porzingis heads toward wrong locker room at halftime (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 15, 2019, 10:22 AM EST
Maybe it was habit. Maybe the booing Knicks fans rattled him.

Either way, playing his first game in Madison Square Garden with the Mavericks, the former Knick went toward the home locker room at halftime. He quickly realized his error and turned around.

At least he isn’t the only one to make this mistake.

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo drop 38 on the Bulls

Associated PressNov 15, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo ensured the Milwaukee Bucks’ dominance over the Chicago Bulls didn’t end Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 15 rebounds, Eric Bledsoe added a season-high 31 points and eight assists, and the Bucks withstood another historic effort by Chicago rookie Coby White to beat the Bulls 124-115.

The Bucks have won seven straight against Chicago dating to 2017.

White shot 5 of 8 from 3-point range in the first half, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to hit five 3-pointers in consecutive games. The 19-year-old first-round pick hit seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of a 120-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night – the most in a quarter ever by a rookie. White finished Thursday with 26 points, including six 3s.

Antetokounmpo had at least 30 points for the seventh game this season for the Bucks.

Hawks’ Kevin Huerter out at least two weeks with shoulder injury

Associated PressNov 15, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is expected to miss at least two weeks with a left rotator cuff strain.

Huerter also was diagnosed with a shoulder capsule strain when examined Thursday in Atlanta.

Huerter left the team’s West Coast trip after he was hurt in Tuesday night’s 125-121 victory at Denver.

The Hawks say Huerter, who is averaging 9.3 points per game, will have rehabilitation and treatment before being examined again in two weeks.

Huerter suffered the injury when fouled by Denver’s Nikola Jokic while going up for a shot. The second-year player immediately grabbed his shoulder and headed to the locker room.

