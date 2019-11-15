Carmelo Anthony reportedly will not make debut for Portland before next Tuesday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There will be no Carmelo Anthony revenge game next Monday night against Houston.

The former Rocket is expected to formally sign with the Portland Trail Blazers soon; however, he will not play before Tuesday night when Portland is in New Orleans, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Carmelo Anthony isn’t expected to make his Portland Trail Blazers debut until Tuesday’s game at New Orleans at the earliest, league sources tell ESPN. Anthony, 35, has to complete a physical with the Blazers before the one-year, non-guaranteed contract is finalized — and that could some as soon as Saturday, league sources said.

Fans and ‘Melo’s peers around the league are pumped about his return

Anthony played 10 games for the Rockets last season before they waived him, with his fit and defensive issues leading to the decision by the Rockets.

After that, Anthony could not find a landing spot in the league until now.

Portland, with injuries having ravaged them in the frontcourt — Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins, and Pau Gasol are all out injured, and they were not a deep team up front to begin with — became a logical fit for Anthony and his skill set. He can space the floor and get buckets at a position of need. However, he’s going to have to fit into the Blazers’ system — a lot of catch-and-shoot opportunities, not a lot of isolation chances — and play good enough defense to stay on the court.

The model for Anthony is out there, we’ll see if he can take advantage of this opportunity. If not, this is how Anthony’s NBA career will end.