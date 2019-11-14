Welcome back — Knicks fans boo Kristaps Porzingis every chance they get (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Knicks fans have a long, proud history of loud boos for “villans” in opposing uniforms. LeBron James heard them. Reggie Miller was a favorite target. Kris Humphries heard some very loud ones.

Kristaps Porzingis‘ boos were as loud as any of them.

Kristaps gets introduced at MSG 👀 pic.twitter.com/qZf66InLmK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 15, 2019

Kristaps Porzingis was booed heavily during player introductions in his return to MSG. One fan yelled, “traitor” loudly during the national anthem at Porzingis. pic.twitter.com/AihU00bHET — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 15, 2019

Porzingis was Porzingod when he first came to New York, the anointed savior of the Knicks who would return them to the promised land. Or at least the playoffs. Instead, he battled injuries, put up numbers and made an All-Star team, but eventually his relationship with then team president Phil Jackson soured to the point KP blew off an exit interview at the end of the season. Jackson was ultimately let go, but the combination of team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry, along with coach David Fizdale, could not salvage things.

Last season, while out recovering from a torn ACL, Porzingis and his agent/brother went into Mills’ office and demanded a trade (something the Knicks had privately already been working on). The next day he was sent to Dallas and the Knicks scapegoated him as not wanting to be there (which is true, but Knicks management was why he didn’t want to be there).

Thursday night was Porzingis’ first return to Madison Square Garden, and Knicks fans were ready for him.

The boos started in the lay-up lines.

Just a normal NY kind of night. Porzingis getting booed in the layup line, every time he shoots or rebounds. pic.twitter.com/Mt6bmhbS0b — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) November 15, 2019

Of course, he was booed during the game, plus there have been “KP Sucks” chants.

We've got our first "KP Sucks!" chant of the evening pic.twitter.com/0NLzEvBevA — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) November 15, 2019

Everyone, even the celebrities in the crowd, was in on the act.