Report: Kyrie Irving picked Nets over Knicks because of Knicks management

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2019, 11:52 AM EST
Kyrie Irving wanted to play at home. But the NBA has two teams near New Jersey, where Irving grew up.

Why did he pick the Nets over the Knicks?

Frank Isola of The Athletic:

“When it came down to the Nets and Knicks he was concerned about the management of the Knicks,” said a person familiar with Irving’s thinking. “It’s really as simple as that.”

Irving is not alone. Many NBA players distrust Knicks management.

Right now, it’s easy to see why. The lousy roster and finger-pointing are indicators of even bigger problems. It starts at the top with owner James Dolan.

Until Dolan sells the team (good luck with that) or hires an executive capable enough to overcome Dolan (i.e., not Steve Mills, Phil Jackson or Steve Mills), the Knicks will be fighting an uphill battle.

Masai Ujiri in 2014: ‘I hate the Knicks’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2019, 12:57 PM EST
The Knicks are reportedly planning to pursue Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

That has brought renewed attention to this 2014 video.

Ujiri on George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight:

Please clap after this. I hate the Knicks. I don’t care.

Ujiri sure is outspoken about New York teams. When Toronto was playing the Nets in the 2014 playoffs, he said “F— Brooklyn” at a rally.

Of course, this won’t preclude Ujiri from jumping to the Knicks if they offer enough money. He could easily explain that he previously viewed the Knicks as a competitor and now embraces leading them. He could even spin that he said that only because of how much he feared New York’s potential. Ujiri is a provenly good executive. If he turns the Knicks into a winner, New Yorkers would forgive him.

However, maybe we should just take him at face value. After all, when an old video emerged of Kevin Durant saying he’d “never” join the Knicks amid persistent Durant-to-the-Knicks rumors, that proved prescient.

Are these the new Mavericks alternate jerseys?

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2019, 10:55 AM EST
The Mavericks want you to take them seriously. They traded up for Luka Doncic, traded for Kristaps Porzingis then signed a bunch of solid role players. Dallas became a good team through brute force.

Then these make the rounds…

Though the Mavericks haven’t announced anything, that would be an elaborate fake of a new alternate jersey.

These are pretty ridiculous. Dallas has the added misfortunate of using a graffiti-influenced font just after the Nets and Clippers did – only the Mavericks’ is more cartoonish.

But I’m absolutely certain, in several years, there will be major nostalgia for these as throwbacks.

Gordon Hawyard admits he’s frustrated by latest injury

By Kurt HelinNov 14, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Following a gruesome leg injury that robbed him of a couple of years of his career, Gordon Hayward was finally starting to look and feel like himself — like the All-Star from Utah the Celtics thought they were signing. Hayward averaged 18.9 points per game, shot 43.3 percent from three, pulled down 7.1 rebounds, and dished out 4.1 assists per game. He was a playmaker Brad Stevens could lean on.

Then Hayward fractured the fourth metacarpal bone in his left hand on a fluke play. Hayward had surgery to repair it and will be out for six weeks.

Of course Hayward is frustrated. Via NBC Sports Boston:

“Like I said, happy that it shouldn’t be that long. Obviously frustrated — it sucks watching and not being able to go out there and play, especially with the start that we’ve had. I think this time around, I’ll be able to run around, use my legs still, maintain my conditioning, which I’m very thrilled about and then be around the team, too. And kinda stay involved, which is good…

“I think we’ll take it, as cliche as it sounds, we’ll take it day by day and week by week and it’s one of those things that, once the bone is healed, then it’s kind of how much can you tolerate and how well does my body handle with the swelling, kind of how well it takes ramping up activities and doing different basketball things,” said Hayward. “Honestly, looking at the plan that we set up today and just kind of attacking each day. Hopefully, I’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

The 9-1 Celtics can afford to be patient bringing him back. No need to rush it. They are a deep and talented team, but they need Hayward at his playmaking and scoring best to be a real playoff threat. Hayward should be back around New Year’s Day, why risk his hand issues becoming chronic so he can play in games in December?

Hayward, a competitor, is not going to want to be patient. After everything he’s been through with injuries, hard to blame him.

 

Russell Westbrook on Patrick Beverley: ‘He don’t guard nobody, man. He just running around doing nothing’

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have a history.

After his Rockets beat Beverley’s Clippers last night, Westbrook fanned the flames.

Mark Berman of FOX 26:

Westbrook ripping someone else for phony defensive effort? That’s rich. Westbrook is the king of that style.

Beverley is one of the NBA’s best defensive guards. Sure, he has antics. But there’s an underlying effectiveness behind all his bark.

James Harden scoring 47 points hardly disproves Beverley’s defensive ability. Harden’s output by defender:

  • Beverley: 4 points on 1-of-9 shooting
  • Other: 43 points on 11-of-17 shooting