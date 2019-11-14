Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

Report: Knicks say they didn’t trade for Anthony Davis because he didn’t fit their long-term plan

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2019, 6:22 PM EST
When he requested a trade from the Pelicans, Anthony Davis was reportedly equally interested in the Lakers and Knicks.

Los Angeles obviously traded for him. There was only minimal chatter about Davis to New York.

Why weren’t the Knicks – run by president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry – more interested in Davis?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Unlike other major stars recently, Davis had expressed interest in playing for the Knicks. But Mills and Perry told people they were turned off by the Pelicans’ high asking price of multiple first-round picks plus multiple young players, even though the Knicks had that type of package thanks to their Porzingis trade. They said it would have undercut their long-range plan of building through the draft and developing picks into stars.

It’s reasonable the Knicks didn’t trade for Davis. Los Angeles gave up a ton for him. Beating that offer would’ve really depleted New York beyond Davis.

Davis can become an unrestricted free agent next summer. How good would the Knicks have been this season with him? Enough to guarantee he wouldn’t leave in the offseason? The Lakers had the advantage of already having LeBron James. They could be more confident Davis would enjoy his season in Los Angeles before free agency.

Plus, the Knicks seemingly had a chance to sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Why give up assets for a star when you can just sign a star directly?

But I’m struck by the ever-shifting plans in New York.

Steve Mills took over the Knicks in 2017 by stating a commitment to rebuilding around young players. He listed the cornerstones: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Frank Ntilikina and Willy Hernangomez.

Yet, the Knicks have already traded three of those four players. Only Ntilikina remains, and it’s wasn’t clear New York would exercise his fourth-year option until doing so last month. He’s not entrenched.

The Knicks dealt Porzingis and Hardaway to clear cap space. Last March, Knicks owner James Dolan boasted about his team’s likelihood of landing big free agents. Everyone assumed he meant Durant and Irving.

Then, somewhere during the Davis trade saga, Perry and Mills were apparently back onto the young-player-development track?

To be fair, circumstances change, and plans should be flexible. Teams shouldn’t stick with a doomed plan just because it was the plan. Adjusting on the fly, when necessary, is important.

But so is identifying and implementing plans that will work. Some circumstance changes are foreseeable.

It’s also convenient that Mills and Perry are supporting the plan that will take the longest to execute. That’ll keep them in their prestigious jobs longer. The Knicks stink on the court, but Mills and Perry can sell that as the cost of prioritizing young players and getting another high draft pick. The executives don’t want to be judged on their won-loss record. They want to shift focus to a more-difficult-to-nail down, long-term vision. That might not work, but it’s worth a shot.

It definitely wouldn’t have worked if they traded for Davis, who would’ve significantly raised expectations for a team that would’ve still had a hard time meeting them.

Nets’ Caris LeVert has surgery to repair right thumb ligaments

Associated PressNov 14, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has undergone surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb.

LeVert was hurt Sunday in Phoenix and missed his first game of the season Tuesday in Utah. He returned to New York and had the procedure Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The Nets did not give a timetable for his return, however, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN had one.

The Nets saw this coming and, with a roster spot opened up by the suspension of Wilson Chandler, signed Iman Shumpert to a short-term contract.

LeVert started the first nine games of the season for Brooklyn (every game before his injury), averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. The Nets have been +7.3 per 100 possessions when he is on the court. LeVert missed half of last season with a dislocated right foot.

 

Arena staffer reportedly tells woman to remove hijab before entering Nuggets game

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
Last season, a Nuggets fan told Enes Kanter, “Go back to Turkey. Oh wait, you can’t!

It seems Denver was the site of another unfortunate incident earlier this month.

Council on American-Islamic Relations:

On Wednesday, November 13, the Colorado chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Colorado) will hold a news conference at the Colorado Muslim Society with Gazella Bensreiti, an American Muslim mother of three who was reportedly asked to remove her Islamic head scarf (hijab) in order to enter the Pepsi Center to watch her daughter perform the National Anthem.

When the Pepsi Center employee at Will Call allegedly told her to, “take that thing off” or not be allowed entrance (in reference to her hijab) Gazella asked to be allowed to remove it in private, in front of a woman. She was refused and subsequently subjected to public humiliation in front of staff, students and other parents, until her daughter became distraught, believing her mom would not be allowed in to see her perform.

Noelle Phillips of The Denver Post:

Becca Villanueva, a spokeswoman for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, said in an emailed statement there was a misunderstanding “when a security agent didn’t recognize that Ms. Bensreiti was wearing a hijab. A supervisor quickly intervened, and Ms. Bensreiti entered.”

Hopefully, this was only an isolated incident due to ignorance. It can be a learning opportunity for the employee who told Bensreiti to remove the hijab. That employee would’ve been wrong, but it’s not an irredeemable error.

But the possibility exists of malice and/or systematic mistreatment of minorities at the arena. The Nuggets should investigate.

PBT Podcast: What’s going on with the Knicks? Plus, we answer your questions.

By Kurt HelinNov 14, 2019, 4:06 PM EST
The big question with the Knicks: WTF?

On an entire podcast based around questions — mostly questions from you, our readers and listeners, on a range of NBA topics — we had to start with that one about the Knicks.

Tommy Beer from Forbes Magazine and NBC Sports Rotoworld joins me to talk what has gone wrong with the Knicks this season, where they go from here, and just how worried David Fizdale should be about his job.

From there we talk Kyrie Irving and the Nets, Kristaps Porzingis and the Mavericks, Kawhi Leonard and load management, and where the Celtics need to go to get a big man. Plus much more.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Spencer Dinwiddie calls Nicolas Claxton the Nets’ second-most talented player (behind Kevin Durant, not Kyrie Irving)

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2019, 3:16 PM EST
The Nets have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They also have Caris LeVert (No. 35 on our list of top 50 players in 5 years) and Jarrett Allen (No. 44 on our list of top 50 players in 5 years).

And they have Nicolas Claxton.

Spencer Dinwiddie, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

“So, I still believe JA is going to be an All-Star, but Nic is the second-most talented player on this team,” Dinwiddie said. “[First] is KD, either the first or second most talented scorer of all-time. But Nic’s got game. He’s got a chance [to be great].”

The No. 31 pick in this year’s draft, Claxton is an interesting prospect. He’s center-sized (6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-2.5 wingspan), but at Georgia, he sometimes looked like a point guard. He can put the ball on the floor and initiate the offense. However, he must get stronger and become a better interior player.

Of course, this quote isn’t noteworthy because of Claxton. It’s interesting because Dinwiddie seemingly slighted Irving – a highly talented star and someone known for his moodiness. How will Irving take that? At least Dinwiddie and Irving have a preexisting relationship to fall back on if things get rocky.

Most likely, Irving accepts this as an attempt to instill confidence in a young player. If Dinwiddie didn’t get so specific with his talent rankings, nobody would think anything of him praising a teammate. But Irving attracts so much drama, it’s impossible to ignore the potential fallout.