Marcus Morris’ stepback three game-winner gives Knicks revenge in Kristaps Porzingis’ return

By Kurt HelinNov 14, 2019, 11:32 PM EST
The boos started during lay-up lines, grew deafening when he was introduced, and once the game got rolling “KP Sucks” chants echoed through Madison Square Garden.

Knicks fans wanted revenge on Kristaps Porzingis.

Marcus Morris — one of the guys New York spent all that cap space they got in the Porzingis trade on — gave it to them with a game-winning stepback three.

The Knicks beat the Mavericks 106-103.

Porzingis had 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting, plus 11 rebounds in his return to MSG. Not exactly a “you’re going to miss me” game to frustrate Knicks fans, but better than most of his games to start the season. After 20 months off, Porzingis is still shaking off the rust, and getting used to playing next to Luke Doncic (who had a triple-double of 33 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds). Still, he made some plays.

Morris had 20 for the Knicks leading a balanced attack. Julius Randle added 17.

From LeBron through Patrick Mahomes, everyone reacting to Carmelo Anthony return

By Kurt HelinNov 14, 2019, 10:56 PM EST
Carmelo Anthony is back in the NBA — he is signing with the Portland Trail Blazers.

While Anthony didn’t have a lot of love in NBA front offices, he remains wildly popular among other players and fans. Something obvious on NBA Twitter in the wake of the Anthony news breaking. Check out the reactions from other players.

It’s not just NBA players who were pumped about the return of ‘Melo.

There were also great fan and media reactions.

 

Portland reportedly signs Carmelo Anthony to non-guaranteed contract

By Kurt HelinNov 14, 2019, 9:18 PM EST
Off to an ugly 4-8 start this season — despite Damian Lillard tearing it up at an MVP level — the Portland Trail Blazers are desperate for any help in the frontcourt they can find, especially a four who can stretch the floor.

Enter Carmelo Anthony.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

He will join the team during its upcoming six-game road trip. Lillard is reportedly on board with this.

Portland visits Houston on Monday of that road trip — the last team that ‘Melo played for.

This is really a low-risk move by the Blazers thanks to the non-guaranteed contract. If it doesn’t work out, Portland just moves on.

Anthony has been searching for a path back into the NBA through most of last season — the Rockets let him go after just 10 games, deciding to part ways — and this past summer, with no takers until now. Two issues were holding teams back. First has been concern about his willingness to accept a role. ‘Melo is losing the race with Father Time and is no longer a top offensive option, yet he reportedly wanted to be treated like one — and get the touches of one. There were concerns he would be disruptive, something he (and the people around him) pushed back hard against.

The second issue was ‘Melo’s defense, which has gone from not good to dreadful. In an NBA where big men now have to cover more in space, Anthony has been exposed. And will be again.

Portland was in the right position to roll the dice on Anthony.

Portland has an elite backcourt led by Damian Lillard, who is averaging 30.5 points per game and carrying the offense. His backcourt partner CJ McCollum has struggled out of the gate, but Portland isn’t really worried about him finding his rhythm soon and getting back to being himself.

The frontcourt, however, has been a disaster. Jusuf Nurkic — their third-best player last season, and at points arguably their second-best — is out until likely after the All-Star break from a fractured leg that required surgery. The Blazers had hoped Zach Collins would take a step forward this season and fill that role both at the five and as a stretch four, but he is out four months following shoulder surgery. Pau Gasol was signed this summer but he has yet to step on the court and is battling a foot issue.

Hassan Whiteside was a big off-season signing, but he has played like he always has — sporadic effort and empty calorie stats. His inability to set a good pick has hurt the ability of Lillard and McCollum to find space. Beyond that, Anthony Tolliver and Skal Labissiere getting plenty of minutes.

In that context, adding Anthony to see if it can work out makes sense.

If not, the Blazers can just move on, but you know Anthony will be motivated to make this work.

By Kurt HelinNov 14, 2019, 8:35 PM EST
Knicks fans have a long, proud history of loud boos for “villans” in opposing uniforms. LeBron James heard them. Reggie Miller was a favorite target. Kris Humphries heard some very loud ones.

Kristaps Porzingis‘ boos were as loud as any of them.

Porzingis was Porzingod when he first came to New York, the anointed savior of the Knicks who would return them to the promised land. Or at least the playoffs. Instead, he battled injuries, put up numbers and made an All-Star team, but eventually his relationship with then team president Phil Jackson soured to the point KP blew off an exit interview at the end of the season. Jackson was ultimately let go, but the combination of team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry, along with coach David Fizdale, could not salvage things.

Last season, while out recovering from a torn ACL, Porzingis and his agent/brother went into Mills’ office and demanded a trade (something the Knicks had privately already been working on). The next day he was sent to Dallas and the Knicks scapegoated him as not wanting to be there (which is true, but Knicks management was why he didn’t want to be there).

Thursday night was Porzingis’ first return to Madison Square Garden, and Knicks fans were ready for him.

The boos started in the lay-up lines.

Of course, he was booed during the game, plus there have been “KP Sucks” chants.

Everyone, even the celebrities in the crowd, was in on the act.

 

Nets’ Caris LeVert has surgery to repair right thumb ligaments

Associated PressNov 14, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets guard Caris LeVert has undergone surgery to repair ligaments in his right thumb.

LeVert was hurt Sunday in Phoenix and missed his first game of the season Tuesday in Utah. He returned to New York and had the procedure Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

The Nets did not give a timetable for his return, however, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN had one.

The Nets saw this coming and, with a roster spot opened up by the suspension of Wilson Chandler, signed Iman Shumpert to a short-term contract.

LeVert started the first nine games of the season for Brooklyn (every game before his injury), averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. The Nets have been +7.3 per 100 possessions when he is on the court. LeVert missed half of last season with a dislocated right foot.

 