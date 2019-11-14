Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Arena staffer reportedly told woman to remove hijab before entering Nuggets game

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2019, 5:17 PM EST
Last season, a Nuggets fan told Enes Kanter, “Go back to Turkey. Oh wait, you can’t!

It seems Denver was the site of another unfortunate incident earlier this month.

Council on American-Islamic Relations:

On Wednesday, November 13, the Colorado chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Colorado) will hold a news conference at the Colorado Muslim Society with Gazella Bensreiti, an American Muslim mother of three who was reportedly asked to remove her Islamic head scarf (hijab) in order to enter the Pepsi Center to watch her daughter perform the National Anthem.

When the Pepsi Center employee at Will Call allegedly told her to, “take that thing off” or not be allowed entrance (in reference to her hijab) Gazella asked to be allowed to remove it in private, in front of a woman. She was refused and subsequently subjected to public humiliation in front of staff, students and other parents, until her daughter became distraught, believing her mom would not be allowed in to see her perform.

Noelle Phillips of The Denver Post:

Becca Villanueva, a spokeswoman for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, said in an emailed statement there was a misunderstanding “when a security agent didn’t recognize that Ms. Bensreiti was wearing a hijab. A supervisor quickly intervened, and Ms. Bensreiti entered.”

Hopefully, this was only an isolated incident due to ignorance. It can be a learning opportunity for the employee who told Bensreiti to remove the hijab. That employee would’ve been wrong, but it’s not an irredeemable error.

But the possibility exists of malice and/or systematic mistreatment of minorities at the arena. The Nuggets should investigate.

PBT Podcast: What’s going on with the Knicks? Plus, we answer your questions.

By Kurt HelinNov 14, 2019, 4:06 PM EST
The big question with the Knicks: WTF?

On an entire podcast based around questions — mostly questions from you, our readers and listeners, on a range of NBA topics — we had to start with that one about the Knicks.

Tommy Beer from Forbes Magazine and NBC Sports Rotoworld joins me to talk what has gone wrong with the Knicks this season, where they go from here, and just how worried David Fizdale should be about his job.

From there we talk Kyrie Irving and the Nets, Kristaps Porzingis and the Mavericks, Kawhi Leonard and load management, and where the Celtics need to go to get a big man. Plus much more.

Spencer Dinwiddie calls Nicolas Claxton the Nets’ second-most talented player (behind Kevin Durant, not Kyrie Irving)

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2019, 3:16 PM EST
The Nets have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. They also have Caris LeVert (No. 35 on our list of top 50 players in 5 years) and Jarrett Allen (No. 44 on our list of top 50 players in 5 years).

And they have Nicolas Claxton.

Spencer Dinwiddie, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

“So, I still believe JA is going to be an All-Star, but Nic is the second-most talented player on this team,” Dinwiddie said. “[First] is KD, either the first or second most talented scorer of all-time. But Nic’s got game. He’s got a chance [to be great].”

The No. 31 pick in this year’s draft, Claxton is an interesting prospect. He’s center-sized (6-foot-11 with a 7-foot-2.5 wingspan), but at Georgia, he sometimes looked like a point guard. He can put the ball on the floor and initiate the offense. However, he must get stronger and become a better interior player.

Of course, this quote isn’t noteworthy because of Claxton. It’s interesting because Dinwiddie seemingly slighted Irving – a highly talented star and someone known for his moodiness. How will Irving take that? At least Dinwiddie and Irving have a preexisting relationship to fall back on if things get rocky.

Most likely, Irving accepts this as an attempt to instill confidence in a young player. If Dinwiddie didn’t get so specific with his talent rankings, nobody would think anything of him praising a teammate. But Irving attracts so much drama, it’s impossible to ignore the potential fallout.

Jeremy Roenick: Michael Jordan bet on basketball

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2019, 1:52 PM EST
Michael Jordan is a notorious gambler and golfer.

He also played basketball.

Former NHL star Jeremy Roenick told a story that combines all three of Jordan’s main interests. Roenick played for the Blackhawks while Jordan played for the Bulls. They overlapped seven seasons in Chicago (1988/89-1992/93, 1994/95-1995/96)

Roenick on 670 The Score:

Back in the 90s, when the Bulls were on fire, this was like end of the season for us, end of the season for them. I get a call from Michael, “Meet me at Sunset Ridge early. We’re going to go play 18 holes.” We didn’t have a game. We had actually a day off. So, I meet him at Sunset Ridge.

Big ol’ Greg Kunkel, who was one of the best people in golf here in Chicago – I’ve got to mention Greg at Sunset Ridge.

So, we played a round, beat him for a couple thousand, and I’m getting ready to leave. Now, the Bulls are playing that night. They’re playing Cleveland that night. So, I’m thinking he’s leaving. It’s 10 o’clock. He’s like, “No, let’s go play again.” So, he goes and we fill up a bag full of ice and Coors Light, and we walk again. We roll around another 18, and I take him for another couple.

Now, we’ve been drinking all afternoon. Now, he’s going from Sunset Ridge to the stadium to play a game. And I’m messing around. I’m like, “I’m going to call my bookie. All the money that you just lost to me I’m putting on Cleveland tonight.” He goes, “I’ll tell you what.” He goes, “I’ll bet you that we win by 20 points and I have more than 40.” I’m like, “Done.” Son of a gun goes out, scores 52, and they win by 26 or something after… 36 holes of golf and having maybe 10 Bud Lights.

The man, Michael Jordan, to me, is probably the best athlete that I’ve ever seen, that I’ve ever been around and watched play. The way he presented himself and played the game, just amazing.

After the first half, I didn’t even – my money was gone. It was just gone. Done. So much for 36 holes of hard grinding.

This story is told whimsically, but it’s a pretty serious allegation. Roenick said Jordan bet on his own game – a cardinal sin for professional athletes. It takes on even greater significance, because Jordan is still involved in the NBA as owner of the Hornets.

That leads to an important question: Is the story true?

Roenick estimated it occurred in 1992 or 1993. On March 28, 1992, Jordan scored 44 points to lead the Bulls to a 24-point win over Cleveland. However, Roenick played in Hartford that night.

That’s the only game that meets the key parameters – Bulls playing at home in March or April, Jordan scoring at least 40, Chicago winning by at least 20.

So, the story didn’t happen exactly as Roenick told it. But it was decades ago. It’d be reasonable if Roenick misremembered details but still got the crux of the story correct.

The Bulls’ opponent seems like an easy detail to forget. There’s one other March/April home game during Roenick’s and Jordan’s time together in Chicago where Jordan scored at least 40 and the Bulls won by at least 20. On March 7, 1996, Jordan scored 53 in a 21-point win over the Pistons. The Blackhawks were off that day. However, that’s pretty early to be considered the end of  the season. The high temperature in Chicago that day was 17 degrees. Would they have really golfed in that weather? Doubtful.

Maybe Roenick misremembered the opponent and the spread. On March 12, 1993, Jordan scored 52 points (the precise number Roenick retold) in the Bulls’ 15-point win over the Hornets. Roenick was on his first of consecutive off days. Again, though, that was early to be considered the end of the season. The high was just 31 degrees – maybe warm enough for a couple golf fiends, though questionable at best. Jordan also played in Miami the night before, another reason to believe he wasn’t on the course early the next morning – though not an assumption that can be taken for granted.

April 16, 1993 checks a lot of boxes. It’s in a year Roenick thought it happened. The Blackhawks’ regular season ended the day prior, and they had a couple off days before the playoffs. Jordan scored 47 points in a 14-point home win over the Bucks. The high temperature was a reasonable 44 degrees. To an East Coaster like Roenick, what’s difference between Cleveland and Milwaukee, anyway? The spread doesn’t match, but no game fits perfectly. If Roenick’s story is true, my money is on this game.

It’s also possible this story is embellished or even fabricated. Roenick probably gets a captive audience every time he tells it. I was certainly intrigued. Jordan might dispute it.

If anyone is inclined to ask him.

Masai Ujiri in 2014: ‘I hate the Knicks’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 14, 2019, 12:57 PM EST
3 Comments

The Knicks are reportedly planning to pursue Raptors president Masai Ujiri.

That has brought renewed attention to this 2014 video.

Ujiri on George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight:

Please clap after this. I hate the Knicks. I don’t care.

Ujiri sure is outspoken about New York teams. When Toronto was playing the Nets in the 2014 playoffs, he said “F— Brooklyn” at a rally.

Of course, this won’t preclude Ujiri from jumping to the Knicks if they offer enough money. He could easily explain that he previously viewed the Knicks as a competitor and now embraces leading them. He could even spin that he said that only because of how much he feared New York’s potential. Ujiri is a provenly good executive. If he turns the Knicks into a winner, New Yorkers would forgive him.

However, maybe we should just take him at face value. After all, when an old video emerged of Kevin Durant saying he’d “never” join the Knicks amid persistent Durant-to-the-Knicks rumors, that proved prescient.