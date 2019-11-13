Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Watch Kyle Kuzma’s late 3-pointers help Lakers push past Suns 123-115

Associated PressNov 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Kyle Kuzma was out on the floor in the crucial final minutes on Tuesday night when his teammates made the extra pass and found him at the 3-point line. Both times, he never hesitated to take the shots that splashed through the net and pushed the Lakers to a 123-115 over the Phoenix Suns.

Nobody looked happier than Anthony Davis and LeBron James. They’ll take all the help they can get.

“Welcome back,” Davis said they told Kuzma.

Davis had 24 points and 12 rebounds and Kuzma added a season-high 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting to push the Lakers (8-2) to their best 10-game start since 2010 and bounce back from a home loss to Toronto on Sunday.

James added 19 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Phoenix (6-4) trailed for a big chunk of the fourth quarter but pushed ahead 113-111 on Devin Booker‘s fastbreak layup with 3:29 left. The Lakers responded with three straight 3-pointers – one from James and two more from Kuzma – to lead 120-113 and put the game out of reach.

Kuzma missed the first four games of the season this year because of an ankle injury he suffered during the summer while playing for USA basketball. He averaged 18.7 points last season but was scoring just over 10 per game until Tuesday’s outburst.

“I’ve just got teammates who believe in me,” Kuzma said. “We all believe in each other. We’re a team and we pick each other up.”

Los Angeles dominated in the paint with 70 points. Dwight Howard came off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine rebounds in 20 minutes. The Lakers had 39 assists on 51 made field goals.

“That is the secret for us,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “If you truly commit to the extra pass offensively and playing for each other, we are going to be near unbeatable. That was a really good team we beat tonight – that’s a really good win.”

The Suns were led by Ricky Rubio and Booker, who both scored 21 points. Aron Baynes added 20 and Dario Saric had 18.

“Down the stretch we have to be better,” Booker said. “Rebound better, execute better. We didn’t do that tonight.

Davis scored 14 points as the Lakers took a 60-58 halftime lead. James added nine points and eight assists.

 

Mark Cuban on load management: "The dumb thing would be to ignore the science"

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 13, 2019, 11:50 AM EST
The idea of load management in the NBA was not the brainchild of Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. Rather, he was the first to see the science, recognize the value of keeping players rested and healthy (particularly as Tim Duncan/Manu Ginobili/Tony Parker got older), and implement a plan to have guys at their best entering the playoffs rather than being worn down. Popovich has the rings to back up his thinking.

The science is unambiguous. It screams that rest — or, more accurately, giving players time to recover properly — matters most when keeping players both healthy over a long season and extending their careers. The most obvious example was last season in Toronto, when Kawhi Leonard played just 60 games to make sure his quad tendon (and opposite knee) were healthy when the playoffs started. The result was Leonard being the best player on the planet in the playoffs and the Raptors throwing a championship parade.

In the wake of the frivolous “debate” around Leonard missing games for the Clippers already this season to avoid injuries — which is what happened, no matter what the league office is selling — Mark Cuban came down on the side of the science. And resting players. Here are Cuban’s words, via ESPN:

“The problem isn’t load management, per se,” Cuban told reporters in Boston on Monday. “I think teams have to be smarter about when to load manage. I’m all for load management. Worse than missing a player in a [regular-season] game is missing him in the playoffs….

“It’s all data-driven,” Cuban said. “We’re not going, ‘OK, let’s just mess with the league and our meal ticket to fans to do something just because it might be interesting. We spend so much money, not just on analytics for predictive reasons, but also for biometrics so we know how smart we can be.

“The dumb thing would be to ignore the science.”

In his latest newsletter (something you should absolutely sign up for, it’s brilliant), Henry Abbott talks about the science of player rest (and has a great story on how it extended the career of Kyle Korver, something you can only read in that newsletter).

NBA fans generally hate load management. It reminds me very much of the early days of talking about climate change. Most people would rather the science just go away…

Years ago, a study showed that players in top European soccer leagues have six times the injury rate if they play two games instead of one per week. The study might not be the most relevant to the NBA—it’s a different sport—but it’s a home run that the schedule itself causes injuries. Tired bodies don’t have the same strength, and they are more likely to move inefficiently.”

I don’t know anything about the insides of Kawhi’s knee, but I know that there are times nowadays, when “just go out there and play” is a ridiculous approach. Enough NBA players are injured already. Kawhi uses more useful language: he should play when his body is “ready.” As in ready to take on big forces without big risks. It’s a much healthier way to discuss it (except that if a coach does it, the NBA might want $50k).

In the case of Leonard missing time, the NBA scheduled the Clippers on a back-to-back with both games on national television. Everyone knew he would miss a game, including the suits at the league office and at ESPN. The backlash came because he sat out an ESPN game (rather than the TNT one, so ESPN personalities spoke up), and it was against the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo, a matchup everyone wanted to see. However, from the Clippers’ perspective, it was the right move: The second game — vs. the Trail Blazers — was against a conference foe that would have a bigger impact both on seedings and potential tiebreakers down the line. That was the game the Clippers had to win, so they made sure their best player was ready for that game.

Want less load management? Reducing the number of NBA games is a start, but the problem is bigger and more holistic than just that. As Baxter Holmes wrote about in detail at ESPN last summer — and LeBron James complained about recently — the number of games at the AAU level, often in tightly compacted time frames at tournaments, is leading to problems long before guys get to the NBA. Young players are learning bad habits, not getting enough time to rest their bodies, and problems develop before guys even hit the NBA. That leaves teams at the highest level trying to clean up the mess and get the most out of their top players.

There are no easy answers. But the answer is not “you’re paid to play 82 games, so get out there.”

Bulls' rookie Coby White outscored Knicks by himself in fourth quarter (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinNov 13, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Coby White has not shot well from three this season, just 21.2 percent coming into Tuesday night.

However, the rookie does not lack for confidence.

It was bombs away for White against the Knicks as he hit seven threes in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Knicks by himself (23-17), which sparked Chicago to a 120-102 win.

Check out White’s fourth quarter shot chart.

White has been up and down this season — as rookies do — but this is the second time this season he has gotten red-hot and secured the Bulls a win.

The Bulls still have a lot of questions. A rookie hitting seven threes in a quarter is not a sustainable way to win games. But for now, the Bulls will take any win they can get.

Watch Trae Young drop 42 on Denver, leading Atlanta to road win

By Kurt HelinNov 13, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Trae Young, All-Star.

That’s not an honor many second-year players deserve, but Young’s play this season is demanding it. He’s been that good.

Tuesday night he had 42 points, shot 8-of-11 from three, dished out 11 assists, and willed the Hawks to an impressive 125-121 win on the road in Denver.

Young is putting on a show — and he nutmegged Will Barton along the way.

Young is the first Hawks player to have three straight games with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Tuesday night he became just the eighth player in NBA history to have a game with at least 40 points, 10 assists, and eight made threes.

Right now, Tray Young is one of the most entertaining shows in the league. And he should be an All-Star.

Three Things to Know: Night of the young guards as Trae Young, Coby White go off

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinNov 13, 2019, 7:05 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Trae Young has made the leap and is pulling Hawks up with him. There were a lot of NBA pundits who looked at the Hawks’ roster before the season and said, “they are one year away” (*sheepishly raises hand*).

Trae Young is having none of that.

He is playing like an All-Star right now — and dragging the Hawks into potential playoff contention with him. Tuesday night he had 42 points, shot 8-of-11 from three (with some Stephen Curry-ranged makes), dished out 11 assists, and willed the Hawks to an impressive 125-121 win on the road in Denver.

That included the disrespectful — and brilliant — nutmeg of Will Barton.

Young is making history right now — he is the first Hawks player to have three straight games with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Tuesday night he became just the eighth player in NBA history to have a game with at least 40 points, 10 assists, and eight made threes. In his second season, he is averaging 28 points a game (sixth-best in the league so far, ahead of guys like Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard).

It is Young who has willed the Hawks to a 4-6 record (part of a four-way tie for seventh in the East early in the season). He has the team ignoring the fact John Collins is out until December due to a PEDs suspension (barring an unlikely successful appeal). Young got some help from Jabari Parker (20 points) Tuesday, and De’Andre Hunter’s length on the wings can be a boost (he had 12 points), but right now the Hawks are the Trae Young show.

And it’s one of the most entertaining shows in the league.

2) Bulls rookie Coby White hits seven threes in the fourth quarter, outscores Knicks by himself, leads Bulls to win. The Bulls want Roy Williams to show up to more games.

Rookie Coby White’s college coach showed up at the United Center Tuesday night to support his guy and White showed out for coach — seven threes in the fourth quarter (an NBA rookie record) as he outscored the Knicks 23-17 in the fourth all by himself and sparked the Chicago win, 120-102.

Coby White has looked every bit the rookie this season, with flashes of potential in an up-and-down roller coaster of a season. He came into Tuesday’s game shooting 21.2 percent from three, but this is the second time this season he has gotten red-hot and secured the Bulls a win.

Chicago also got a good game out of another young guard in Kris Dunn, who matched the physicality of the Knicks in the first half.

This was not a turning point for Chicago — one player got hot and that masked the flaws this roster has for a night. A rookie hitting seven threes in a quarter is not a sustainable way to win games. But for now, the Bulls will take any win they can get.

3) Watch Joel Embiid’s game-winning dunk to list Sixers past Cavaliers. No bogus push-off call this time, the Sixers wanted to feed Joel Embiid in the post with the game on the line Tuesday night, and they did.

Embiid finished with 27 points and 16 rebounds in a game that was probably closer than it should have been — but that’s this year’s Sixers. Four of Philadelphia’s seven wins have been by eight points or less. At some point, if they keep playing with fire they are going to get burned.

For a night, however, Embiid was too big and too strong and bailed them out.