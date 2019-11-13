Ja Morant hits game-winner in Grizzlies-Hornets (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 13, 2019, 10:12 PM EST
Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant has had a game-saving block and game-winning assist.

Now, he has the glory of a game-winning shot.

Morant sealed the Memphis’ 119-117 win over the Hornets with a driving scoop in the final second tonight. He led Memphis with 23 points and 11 assists.

Adrian Wojnarowski: Knicks firing David Fizdale ‘inevitable’

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 13, 2019, 11:43 PM EST
Knicks president Steve Mills is reportedly laying the groundwork to fire coach David Fizdale.

One step: Mills and general manager Scott Perry addressing the media after Sunday’s loss to the Cavaliers while Fizdale was still in the locker room. Mills and Perry stressed that the team wasn’t meeting expectations, seemingly a veiled shot at the coach.

Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:

The dismissal of David Fizdale is inevitable, and there was, I think, a bond broken between management and their head coach with how they handled things after that loss Sunday night.

Coaches are hired to be fired, but this sounds far more urgent than that.

As long as Fizdale has his job, he has a chance to save it. If the Knicks start playing better, they could keep him.

But that seems unlikely with this underwhelming roster.

Which is why New York is reportedly also considering a front-office change.

Austin Rivers calls for Doc Rivers to get technical foul (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 13, 2019, 10:44 PM EST
When Doc Rivers coached Austin Rivers on the Clippers, accusations of favoritism ran rampant. Playing with the Rockets against the Clippers tonight, Austin showed where his loyalties lie.

Not with his father.

The Clippers were letting the game (an eventual 102-93 Houston win) get away from them when Doc argued a call. Austin stood nearby and urged the referee to call a technical foul. The official eventually obliged and ejected Doc.

That’s when Austin really hammed it up – waving off Doc then making the call-me gesture. The disrespect!

P.J. Tucker misses open fastbreak layup, trips on stanchion (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 13, 2019, 9:22 PM EST
I want to give P.J. Tucker a break. He’s the Rockets’ most (only?) reliable defender. He has such a heavy burden covering for James Harden, Russell Westbrook and just generally undersized lineups.

But this missed layup was so bad. And that stumble over the stanchion really seals the goof.

Anthony Davis: LeBron James told me he was ‘scared as s–’ to leave Cavaliers in 2010

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Estabrook Group
By Dan FeldmanNov 13, 2019, 8:21 PM EST
By taking a shorter rookie-scale contract extension to hit free agency sooner and conspiring with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, LeBron James made it so simply signing with the Heat in 2010 would flip the NBA’s traditional power structure on its head.

Then, LeBron did it in such a cocky way. He announced his Decision on a nationally televised special. He went to an introductory rally and declared Miami would win multiple championships – “not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven.”

Yet, beneath the bravado, LeBron apparently had insecurity.

LeBron’s current Lakers teammate Anthony Davis – who knows something about backlash for leaving his original NBA team – relayed a conversation with LeBron.

Shams Charania of Stadium:

Davis:

I asked him, I said, “When you went to Miami, first off, how were you when you left Cleveland? Obviously, you left free-willingly. I had to ask for a trade. But what was your emotions?” He was like, “I was scared. I was scared as s—.” And that was the same thing with me, because I’d been so accustomed to being in New Orleans, and I loved that city. I loved the city of New Orleans. I’ve got so many friends there that turned family. Multiple properties there. New Orleans is a part of me. And it was tough for me to walk away from that.

I believe Davis. He repeatedly said his primary goal was winning with the Pelicans. In the end, when he thought those goals diverged, he prioritized winning over New Orleans. That was probably a difficult choice.

LeBron had the added element of playing for his hometown team. Davis developed ties to New Orleans only after entering the NBA. LeBron, an Akron native, had Ohio roots that went far deeper. That probably made it even scarier for LeBron to leave.

But it worked out for LeBron. He won titles and developed as a player with the Heat, returned to the Cavs and won another championship with them. He got it all.

We’ll see whether Davis’ move from the Pelicans works as well.