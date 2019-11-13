Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Estabrook Group

Anthony Davis: LeBron James told me he was ‘scared as s–’ to leave Cavaliers in 2010

By Dan FeldmanNov 13, 2019, 8:21 PM EST
By taking a shorter rookie-scale contract extension to hit free agency sooner and conspiring with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, LeBron James made it so simply signing with the Heat in 2010 would flip the NBA’s traditional power structure on its head.

Then, LeBron did it in such a cocky way. He announced his Decision on a nationally televised special. He went to an introductory rally and declared Miami would win multiple championships – “not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven.”

Yet, beneath the bravado, LeBron apparently had insecurity.

LeBron’s current Lakers teammate Anthony Davis – who knows something about backlash for leaving his original NBA team – relayed a conversation with LeBron.

Shams Charania of Stadium:

Davis:

I asked him, I said, “When you went to Miami, first off, how were you when you left Cleveland? Obviously, you left free-willingly. I had to ask for a trade. But what was your emotions?” He was like, “I was scared. I was scared as s—.” And that was the same thing with me, because I’d been so accustomed to being in New Orleans, and I loved that city. I loved the city of New Orleans. I’ve got so many friends there that turned family. Multiple properties there. New Orleans is a part of me. And it was tough for me to walk away from that.

I believe Davis. He repeatedly said his primary goal was winning with the Pelicans. In the end, when he thought those goals diverged, he prioritized winning over New Orleans. That was probably a difficult choice.

LeBron had the added element of playing for his hometown team. Davis developed ties to New Orleans only after entering the NBA. LeBron, an Akron native, had Ohio roots that went far deeper. That probably made it even scarier for LeBron to leave.

But it worked out for LeBron. He won titles and developed as a player with the Heat, returned to the Cavs and won another championship with them. He got it all.

We’ll see whether Davis’ move from the Pelicans works as well.

P.J. Tucker misses open fastbreak layup, trips on stanchion (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 13, 2019, 9:22 PM EST
I want to give P.J. Tucker a break. He’s the Rockets’ most (only?) reliable defender. He has such a heavy burden covering for James Harden, Russell Westbrook and just generally undersized lineups.

But this missed layup was so bad. And that stumble over the stanchion really seals the goof.

Isaiah Thomas on Marcus Smart: ‘He flops’

By Dan FeldmanNov 13, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Now with the Wizards, Isaiah Thomas will face his former team – the Celtics – tonight. It’s still special when Thomas returns to Boston. He meant so much to the Celtics and has had such a rough go since they traded him. Showing appreciation is the least Boston could reasonably do for him.

But there’s still a game to be played, and Thomas wants to win it. So, he has a scouting report for his Washington teammates on Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Thomas, via NBC Sports Washington:

He flops.

Harsh, but surprisingly uncontroversial. Hassan Whiteside said Smart flops. The NBA has ruled Smart flops. Even Smart has admitted he flops.

To his credit, Smart has largely reduced his flopping. He has returned to the dogged, honest defense that he played entering the league.

But Thomas wasn’t going to let that stop him from getting in a dig at his friend’s expense.

Pistons’ Khyri Thomas undergoes foot surgery, to be re-evaluated in six weeks

By Kurt HelinNov 13, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
The fact that Khyri Thomas has not been able to get on the court on a team where Reggie Jackson and Derrick Rose have been injured is not a good sign.

This, however, is worse: Thomas had surgery on his right foot, for what sounds like a Jones Fracture.

He likely is out longer than six weeks, this part of the foot — the bone between the ankle and little toe on the foot — does not get great blood flow and can be slow to heal properly.

Thomas is a second-round pick out of Creighton who bounced between the G-League and the Pistons last season. He showed out well at Summer League, including a 26-point game against a team from Croatia, but that has not translated to minutes with the big club yet. Hopefully, he will get healthy enough later this season to get back on the court and prove himself.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis to sit out vs. Warriors Wednesday with sore ribs

By Kurt HelinNov 13, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Anthony Davis is the best center the Lakers have, arguably the best center in the NBA.

Except he doesn’t want to play center — and this is why. While strong and incredibly athletic, the constant elbows, hacks, and physicality on the block in the NBA wear him down.

Davis’ ribs were bothering him after the Lakers beat the Suns on Tuesday night — X-rays were taken but nothing was found — and so they are going to sit him Wednesday against Golden State, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

This was expected and is the smart play — it’s November, there are more than 70 games left in the season, why risk this becoming a chronic issue? Get him healthy, then get Davis out on the court. To use Kawhi Leonard‘s phrasing, have him play when his body is ready.

Against a struggling and far more banged up Warriors team, the Lakers will still be favorites.

Davis is averaging 26.3 points and 10.4 rebounds a game this season plus playing elite defense in the paint. More importantly, he has shown a fast chemistry with LeBron James that has made the Lakers a nightmare matchup for opposing teams (something that will make them a very tough playoff out).