Luka Doncic kicks Marcus Smart in groin while making and-one (video)

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is off to a horrible start to the season.
He’s shooting 36% on 2-pointers, 28% on 3-pointers and 64% on free throws. He has more turnovers than assists. Houston allows 113.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the court – the worst mark, by far, among the Rockets’ six most-used players.
This might explain why he has struggled so badly.
Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest:
Eric Gordon will have a procedure done tomorrow to clean out his knee – is expected to miss 6 weeks. He's experienced discomfort in the knee since last season.
If surgery helps Gordon get back on track, it’s well worth it. What he’s been doing isn’t working.
After signing a contract extension this offseason, Gordon can afford to take the long view.
So can the Rockets.
Houston is aiming for a championship. Though more rounds of home-court advantage would be helpful, the goal must be having everyone healthy and peaking for the playoffs. The Rockets should be pretty safe to reach the postseason. They’re 7-3, and that was with a hobbled Gordon acting as an anchor.
The Jazz got off to a rough start offensively this season. They still haven’t figured out everything.
But when this shot is falling, it feels a lot better.
During its win over the Warriors last night, Utah had a pass deflected into the backcourt. That left Mike Conley only a couple seconds to make something happen, and he delivered by sinking a 50-footer.
Best I can tell (shot-distance data is unreliable), this was the first made backcourt shot that wasn’t an end-of-quarter heave since Kyrie Irving in 2015:
Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry touches live ball (video)
This hasn’t been a great year for NBA coaches staying out of the way.
First, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra – mistakenly believing a timeout had been called – went onto the court during play. He tried to run off, but he wasn’t quick enough to avoid a technical foul.
Then, last night, Rockets forward P.J. Tucker threw an off-target pass past James Harden. The ball rolled all the way to the backcourt and was headed out of bounds… when Pelicans coach Gentry stepped onto the court to scoop it up.