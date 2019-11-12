Luka Doncic kicks Marcus Smart in groin while making and-one (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This was the worst help defense Marcus Smart has ever played.

Of course, it was good recognition and a nice rotation. The Celtics guard is a superb defender.

But the results were horrendous, both unproductive and painful.

Robert Williams fouled a driving Luka Doncic. As Doncic scored on his continuation, he kicked Smart in the groin.

At least Smart laughed about the play after the game, a 116-106 Boston win over the Mavericks.

NBC Sports Boston: