Luka Doncic kicks Marcus Smart in groin while making and-one (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 12, 2019, 12:06 PM EST
This was the worst help defense Marcus Smart has ever played.

Of course, it was good recognition and a nice rotation. The Celtics guard is a superb defender.

But the results were horrendous, both unproductive and painful.

Robert Williams fouled a driving Luka Doncic. As Doncic scored on his continuation, he kicked Smart in the groin.

At least Smart laughed about the play after the game, a 116-106 Boston win over the Mavericks.

NBC Sports Boston:

Rockets’ Eric Gordon expected to miss more than a month with knee surgery

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 12, 2019, 2:15 PM EST
Rockets guard Eric Gordon is off to a horrible start to the season.

He’s shooting 36% on 2-pointers, 28% on 3-pointers and 64% on free throws. He has more turnovers than assists. Houston allows 113.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the court – the worst mark, by far, among the Rockets’ six most-used players.

This might explain why he has struggled so badly.

Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest:

If surgery helps Gordon get back on track, it’s well worth it. What he’s been doing isn’t working.

After signing a contract extension this offseason, Gordon can afford to take the long view.

So can the Rockets.

Houston is aiming for a championship. Though more rounds of home-court advantage would be helpful, the goal must be having everyone healthy and peaking for the playoffs. The Rockets should be pretty safe to reach the postseason. They’re 7-3, and that was with a hobbled Gordon acting as an anchor.

For now, James Harden can carry the scoring load. Harden, Russell Westbrook, Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore provide plenty of backcourt depth.

However, Houston is thin in the middle of the lineup. The Rockets will miss Gordon’s minutes in multi-guard lineups.

Much more, they’ll appreciate if he returns healthy and more productive.

Report: Paul George plans to make Clippers debut against Pelicans on Thursday

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 12, 2019, 1:04 PM EST
1 Comment

Paul George said he’s “tired of rehabbing.”

The Clippers star’s absence will end soon.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Paul George plans to make his season debut on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Clippers (7-3) have been impressing without George. When he returns, they’ll have an opportunity to surge to an even higher level.

It’s unclear when we’ll see the highly anticipated Kawhi Leonard-George duo, though. The Clippers have a back-to-back in Houston on Wednesday and in New Orleans on Thursday. At last update, Leonard wasn’t healthy enough to play back-to-backs.

The Clippers-Rockets game is nationally televised, so – based on NBA guidelines – Leonard should play in that one. But the league also allowed the Clippers to sit Leonard during the nationally televised leg of a back-to-back earlier this season. So, who knows?

If not Thursday, Leonard and George could debut together against the Hawks on Saturday.

Mike Conley sinks backcourt shot… in middle of first quarter (video)

By Dan FeldmanNov 12, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
1 Comment

The Jazz got off to a rough start offensively this season. They still haven’t figured out everything.

But when this shot is falling, it feels a lot better.

During its win over the Warriors last night, Utah had a pass deflected into the backcourt. That left Mike Conley only a couple seconds to make something happen, and he delivered by sinking a 50-footer.

Best I can tell (shot-distance data is unreliable), this was the first made backcourt shot that wasn’t an end-of-quarter heave since Kyrie Irving in 2015:

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry touches live ball (video)

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanNov 12, 2019, 10:11 AM EST
This hasn’t been a great year for NBA coaches staying out of the way.

First, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra – mistakenly believing a timeout had been called – went onto the court during play. He tried to run off, but he wasn’t quick enough to avoid a technical foul.

Then, last night, Rockets forward P.J. Tucker threw an off-target pass past James Harden. The ball rolled all the way to the backcourt and was headed out of bounds… when Pelicans coach Gentry stepped onto the court to scoop it up.

AT&T SportsNet Southwest:

Gentry was just trying to save time. But, of course, that was a technical foul.