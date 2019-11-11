Gordon Hayward out six weeks after surgery on left hand

UPDATE:Gordon Hayward had surgery Monday to repair a fracture to his fourth metacarpal bone in his left hand (the bone that connects the wrist to the ring finger), the team announced Monday evening.
The good news is Hayward will only be out six weeks, which should have him back just before, or right around, Christmas.
How good would Gordon Hayward be if he could just stay healthy?
Hopefully we will find out someday, but probably not for the next couple of months after his agent told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN that Hayward will have surgery on his non-shooting hand to repair a broken bone.
Boston’s Gordon Hayward will undergo surgery on his fractured left hand today, agent Mark Bartelstein tells ESPN.
There will be no official timeline for recovery until after the surgery, but after going under the knife Hayward is likely out at least six weeks. Stephen Curry is out three months after surgery on his non-shooting hand (that is a different injury, but it shows how long the timeline can be).
The play where the injury happened was innocuous.
According to the Celtics: Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a left hand fracture. Here's the play where it happened: pic.twitter.com/Vwd3FpJsfS
Even so, it has left Boston with some big questions to answer through New Year’s Eve, or whenever Hayward returns. Hayward was having a bounce-back year, averaging 18.9 points per game, shooting 43.3 percent from three, pulling down 7.1 rebounds and dishing out 4.1 assists per game. He’s been a critical playmaker for the Celtics.
Stevens on Hayward absence: "When he plays the way he’s been playing, everyone notices the stats, but it’s the simple reads and passes that we have to make up for when he’s not here."
The Spurs weren’t sharp in their 113-109 loss to the Grizzlies last night.
No play looked worse than this.
Trey Lyles inbounded the ball to Dejounte Murray, who apparently thought he should have been the one throwing the inbound pass. Murray stepped out of bounds to do that – but Lyles’ inbound pass made it a live ball. So, Murray committed a turnover that was quite simple if not for how stunningly silly it was.
Good news for Murray: He’s preemptively off the hook, because his error only brings to mind a worse inbound gaffe earlier this week.
Kendrick Nunn’s surprise arrival on the NBA scene is no surprise to Kendrick Nunn
LOS ANGELES —Kendrick Nunn’s sudden arrival on the NBA scene seemed to catch everyone off guard.
It did the front offices of 30 NBA teams, who passed on him in the 2018 draft. It did — but not as much as you’d think — the Golden State Warriors, who had him in training camp a year ago but sent him to the G-League then did not sign him. It did the Grizzlies, Bucks, Timberwolves, and Hawks, who watched him rack up the most points through five games (112) of any rookie since Kevin Durant back in 2007.
Nunn surprised everyone.
Except himself.
“It’s not no surprise at all,” Nunn told NBC Sports. “I’ve known who I was since years before this happened. I envisioned it and wanted to make it come to life working hard every day. The results have shown.”
Nunn’s start, including 44 points in a preseason game, impressed coach Eric Spoelstra enough to move Nunn into the starting lineup, allowing Spoelstra to bring Goran Dragic off the bench as a weapon (ala Lou Williams with the Clippers). It’s worked for a Heat team off to a 6-3 start, a team defending well and outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per 100 possessions.
Nunn’s fast start has stalled out some the last four games — 9.3 points per game on 34.1 percent shooting overall and 19 percent from three — as defenses have stopped wondering who he is and started blitzing him more. He’s drawing a lot more defensive attention and having to learn how to adapt his fearless playing style to that reality.
That was evident against the Lakers last Friday, a team where Spoelstra (and Doc Rivers, and every coach that has faced them) has talked about their length. It bothered Nunn early. On the Heat’s first possessions of the game Nunn got Anthony Davis switched onto him out on the wing, Nunn fearlessly put the ball on the floor and drove and blew right past him. However, when Avery Bradley slid over to help and forced Nunn to make another move, Davis caught up and swatted Nunn’s shot. Meanwhile, Nunn didn’t see the open pass to Bam Adebayo along the baseline. It’s all a learning experience.
“Just watching film, see the mistakes that I made and try to learn from it,” Nunn said of how he grows after games like the last few. “Little mistakes, but I’ve got to correct them. Just watch the film.”
It’s that grinding, hard-working attitude that endears Nunn to Miami — he fits perfectly with the Heat culture. Overlooked but talented and willing to put in the work, it’s a mold that applies to the team’s marquee name in Jimmy Butler, and it applies to Nunn. It’s why Butler and Nunn have developed some quick chemistry.
“It’s easy because [Butler and the veterans] love my work ethic and the kind of player that I am, that I can do it on both ends of the floor,” Nunn said. “So you’d love to play with someone who plays defense and can score the ball.”
Nunn grew up where grit mattered, on Chicago’s South Side. He was high school teammates with Jabari Parker at Simeon High and won several state titles, and he impressed enough as a young player to get a scholarship to Illinois. However, Nunn was booted from that program after pleading guilty to a domestic violence misdemeanor battery charge, one where he was accused of hitting a woman in the head, pushing her, then pouring water on her. When you talk about why Nunn went undrafted, this was part of the reason — teams were concerned about his character.
Nunn bounced to Oakland University in Michigan, where he put up numbers — 25.9 points per game and shooting 39.4 percent from three — but teams are leery of guards who put up big numbers at smaller schools. Often, they and their games don’t translate. It was all enough for Nunn to get passed over in the draft.
The Golden State Warriors, a team known for finding diamonds in the rough, gave Nunn a chance at Summer League in 2018, and he impressed enough to get an invite to their training camp. That was a stacked, deep roster for Golden State looking to contend, so it’s no surprise he was waived then assigned to their G-League team in Santa Cruz, where he scored 19.3 points per game.
The character questions from college didn’t follow him to the G-League, where sources say he was mature, and a good leader in the locker room. On the court, he was draining threes but also was aggressive on straight-line drives to the basket.
Nunn impressed the scouts in Miami enough that in the final days of last season, they signed him to a non-guaranteed contract.
There now are a lot of questions from Golden State fans about how they let Nunn go — the Warriors could undoubtedly use another solid, scoring guard right now — but when you think about their roster in the final days of last season, still with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, a player like Nunn was just not a need. Not even on a 10-day contract. Plus, they were a luxury tax team, keeping him would have gotten very expensive fast. If Miami hadn’t snapped up Nunn, maybe the Warriors do sign him after Thompson went down with a torn ACL. We’ll never know because the Heat were the aggressors.
The rest is history in Miami, and Nunn said he feels like he found his home.
“Just being in this organization where I fit in and I love everything about it is an honor,” Nunn said. “Everything is good — Miami, the organization, the culture, where I live…
“It’s a lot warmer (than Chicago), I don’t like the cold.”
Nunn, however, likely will be back in Chicago in February — All-Star weekend, for the Rising Stars Game on Friday night with teams of rookies and second-year guys. Those rosters are not yet chosen, but Nunn seems a very likely inclusion.
The rookie is pumped about the idea, and he can handle the cold weather.
“I’m looking forward to that for sure, just for a couple days, though,” Nunn said.
He wants to get back to Miami. It’s warmer. And he knows where he fits, where his home is now.
Rockets’ Eric Gordon expected to miss more than a month after knee surgery
Rockets guard Eric Gordon is off to a horrible start to the season.
He’s shooting 36% on 2-pointers, 28% on 3-pointers and 64% on free throws. He has more turnovers than assists. Houston allows 113.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the court – the worst mark, by far, among the Rockets’ six most-used players.
This might explain why he has struggled so badly.
Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest:
Coach D’Antoni confirmed this at practice. Eric Gordon will have a procedure done tomorrow to clean out his knee – is expected to miss 6 weeks. He’s experienced discomfort in the knee since last season. #Rocketshttps://t.co/SMye4ov5qM
If surgery helps Gordon get back on track, it’s well worth it. What he’s been doing isn’t working.
After signing a contract extension this offseason, Gordon can afford to take the long view.
So can the Rockets.
Houston is aiming for a championship. Though more rounds of home-court advantage would be helpful, the goal must be having everyone healthy and peaking for the playoffs. The Rockets should be pretty safe to reach the postseason. They’re 7-3, and that was with a hobbled Gordon acting as an anchor.