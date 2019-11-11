Giannis Antetokounmpo tears jersey, kicks hole in sign after air-balling FT (video)

The Cleveland Cavaliers showed up to Madison Square Garden Sunday with a roster in transition — young players such as Collin Sexton learning on the job next to veterans such as Kevin Love — but they play hard and smart for first-year NBA coach John Beilein.
That effort blew the doors off the Knicks, who trailed by 30 and ultimately lost to the Cavaliers 108-87.
The Knicks have lollygagged to a 2-8 start to the season and after the embarrassment at the hands of Cleveland on Sunday there was a lot of soul searching in the Knicks organization. Enough that president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry made a surprise appearance to speak to the media afterward.
“Obviously, Scott and I are not happy with where we are right now. We think the team’s not performing to the level that we anticipated or we expected to perform at and that’s something that we think we have to collectively do a better job of delivering the product on the floor that we said we would do at the start of this season.
“We still believe in our coaching staff, we believe in the plan that Scott and I put together and the players that we’ve assembled. But we also have to acknowledge that we haven’t played at the level we expected to play at. We’ve sort of seen glimpses of how we can play as a team, when everything comes together. But we’ve got to find a way to play complete games at the level that we expect our team to play at and that’s a responsibility that we take collectively. But I also think it’s important for us to communicate to our fans that we’re not happy where we are right now and we’re committed to making this better.”
Knicks coach David Fizdale walked up to the podium postgame and took full responsibility for his team’s early play this season.
When a team struggles it is usually the coach who becomes the scapegoat — and Fizdale deserves blame. Not all of it, but certainly some. Sunday the Knicks faced a struggling backcourt defensively in Cleveland, so they attacked it with.. a lot of Julius Randle post-ups. However, Marcus Morris didn’t want to blame the gameplan, saying, “At the end of the day, f*** the X’s and O’s. We have to come out and we have to be better.”
Nothing is imminent, but owner James Dolan is not famous for his patience (except with Isaiah Thomas). Fizdale or someone else in the front office could be in trouble if the losses keep piling up. Again, from Begley.
Multiple SNY sources familiar with the matter said as recently as Thursday that there was no indication that any major coaching or management change was imminent. But those sources stated that nothing had been ruled out with regard an in-season front office or coaching change.
New York knows it is rebuilding and there was a lot of talk about staying the course and the process and “pounding the rock.” But when a team is getting outworked the process issues seem secondary.
The Knicks entered this season with outsized expectations — welcome to New York — for an ill-fitting roster where the focus should be player development.
That said, the Knicks shouldn’t be getting blown out like this at home, either. They didn’t land the biggest names on the board last summer, but they did spend on players such as Randle and Morris, and young players like RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson provide hope for the future. This team should be better than it is. Instead, the reality is they are tied for dead last in the league in net rating (-10.2, the same as the Memphis Grizzlies).
We have yet to see evidence of the culture change Mills and Perry have said they wanted to bring. Changing coaches early in the season (or making another front-office change) would re-enforce the belief among players and agents around the league there is a lack of stability in New York — and that instability starts at the very top of the organization.
Thursday night Kristaps Porzingis returns to Madison Square Garden, wearing the colors of the Dallas Mavericks, for a nationally televised game. If that is another embarrassment, like the game Sunday, all bets are off on the Knicks being patient and not making changes.
Three Things to Know: Raptors show Lakers how roster depth is needed to win a ring
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.
1) Raptors show Lakers how roster depth is required to win a ring. To win an NBA title takes a couple of things coming together perfectly. First, you need stars playing at an elite level — Toronto had that last season with Kawhi Leonard dominating the playoffs, plus All-Stars such as Kyle Lowry stepping up. Secondly, it requires some role players to perform at a championship level, such as Fred VanVleet taking over the fourth quarter of a Finals closeout game.
The Lakers have championship aspirations this season. No doubt they have the stars — LeBron James is playing at an MVP level this season and Anthony Davis is beasting.
Do they have the role players? That’s the question.
Toronto showed the Lakers what championship depth looks like on Sunday night. Lowry (fractured thumb) and Serge Ibaka (sprained ankle) were in street clothes Sunday night. Toronto’s remaining star Pascal Siakam did his part putting up 24 points — 18 of them when Kyle Kuzma was guarding him, he torched the young Laker (via NBA.com matchup data). But he was equal opportunity, scoring on everyone.
However, it was VanVleet’s 23 points, Chris Boucher’s 15 plus defensive blocks, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson having his best night as a Raptor that sparked Toronto’s 113-104 win. That victory snapped the Lakers’ seven-game win streak.
Boucher, in particular, was a beast in the fourth quarter.
Anthony Davis admitted after the game he’s still playing through some shoulder pain, something he has battled for a couple of weeks since he jammed it on a missed dunk attempt. He’s not going to want to sit, but this is what the much-discussed load management really is — rest the bumps and bruises everyone has during an NBA season so it doesn’t become something bigger. Davis knows his body — and he had 27 in this game — but it’s something to watch.
The Lakers’ defense, which has been impressive all season, was off against Toronto — they got burned on backdoor cuts and other sets they have stopped previously. That happens. And there are nights Hollis-Jefferson is hitting fadeaways from the post and you just tip your cap and move along.
This was just one November game and should not be weighted too heavily for or against the Lakers.
But it was also a reminder of what depth on a championship team looks like.
2) Another game, another Nikola Jokic game-winner. Nikola Jokic is clutch.
Sunday’s came against Minnesota after the Timberwolves had come from 16 down in the fourth to force overtime.
Go ahead and talk about how Denver is not sharp this season and has a bottom-10 offense, they are still 7-2 and atop the Western Conference. They will be a tough out when Jokic is hitting shots like that.
3) Miami suspends Dion Waiters 10 games for “conduct detrimental to the team.” Miami had to do something. Dion Waiters has been a distraction and a disruption this season in a franchise that tolerates neither.
Miami couldn’t suspend Waiters for the THC incident — that is covered by the league’s CBA and there is a protocol — but considering Waiters had already called out team management on social media and had other clashes with the coaching staff, they had grounds to go another route.
Waiters has been suspended 10 games for “conduct detrimental to the team.”
“We are very disappointed in Dion’s actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn’t worse,” the Heat said in a statement released with the suspension announcement. “There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team. … We are proud of how our players have started the season. We expect all of our players, including Dion, to conduct themselves in accordance with the highest standards, and to show professionalism and respect for their teammates, the team, the fans and the NBA community.”
Here are the finances on the Dion Waiters 10-game suspension:
$834,483- suspended pay
Waiters is now ineligible for a $1.2M bonus for games played (70+)
Miami has been open to trading Waiters, but with all this — and two seasons, $24.8 million still on his contract — there have not been any takers. Expect Miami to keep Waiters available as we get closer to the trade deadline.
Andre Drummond: “I would enjoy playing for the rest of my career in Detroit.”
He’s averaging a career high in points per game with 21.2, in rebounds per game with 18 (and he was already the best rebounder in the league), he’s doing more playmaking (3.6 assists a game) and blocking more shots at the rim (2.1). His advance stats follow suit, with his 26 PER so far the highest of his career.
Next summer he can be a free agent. You decide if all that is a coincidence.
“At the end of the day, I can’t control what the front office wants to do in terms of the contract stuff. The only thing I can control right now is playing the game the right way and putting my team in a good position to win. Whatever happens after that happens,” Drummond told The News. “Obviously, I would enjoy playing for the rest of my career in Detroit. Whatever happens at the end of the year happens and we’ll figure it out when that time comes.”
So what has led to Drummond’s improved play this season?
“It’s a sense of urgency. I’ve had a lot of years in the league, and I know what it takes to win and to lead a team. Overall, it’s just me maturing as a player,” Drummond told The News. “Everybody is saying it’s ‘(contract-year) Dre’ and I wouldn’t even call it that. It’s a maturity aspect and how I carry myself on and off the court.”
Drummond may be the biggest name available as a free agent next summer, but that doesn’t mean he’s automatically getting the max. He’s an old-school center in a league evolving away from that style of player, and while he’s still very good at what he does — and helps a team win games — how much teams are willing to pay for him remains to be seen.
Do teams that have a lot of cap space next summer — New York, Charlotte, and Atlanta are among them — want to spend that money on a traditional big, no matter how good he is? It’s very possible Drummond means more to Detroit than anyone else and the Pistons will pay the most because of that.
What the final number will be the big question.
Paul George “tired of rehabbing,” doubtful for return Monday night vs. Toronto
“I’m tired of rehabbing,” George said. “It sucks.”
George had surgery on both shoulders this past summer and said he knew he had to stay patient during rehab, even though his instinct was to push through and get back on the court faster.
“I’m used to being in this rehab stage and knowing what it takes to get my body prepared,” George said. “It’s a long process. But with me going through it and having a drastic injury in my leg, I know what to expect. I know what pressure to put on myself and what pressure not to put on myself.”
Doc Rivers said it was possible but doubtful that George would play on Monday against the Raptors. However, a return to the court this week seems likely. The Clippers have a road back-to-back Wednesday in Houston then Thursday in New Orleans, one of those two games — but not both — seems a likely landing spot.
The Clippers are 6-3 without George, and two of those losses came in games Kawhi Leonard did not play due to load management.
George averaged 28 points and 8.2 rebounds a game last season, was a disruptive force on defense and finished third in MVP voting. The Clippers have looked as good as anyone when Leonard played, and now they are about to add another elite, hard-working two-way wing. That’s why they were the preseason title favorites, and they are just about to get everyone on the court at the same time.