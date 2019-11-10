Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Report: Heat issue 10-game suspension to Dion Waiters, who won’t say which teammate provided gummy

Dion Waiters reportedly overdosed on gummies and had a panic attack on a Heat team flight.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The suspension would cost Waiters $834,483.

I wonder whether he/the players’ union will appeal it.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement already specifies protocols for marijuana. Only a third violation leads to a public announcement, and that’s only to declare a five-game suspension. A fourth violation brings a 10-game suspension.

But Waiters never had a previous five-game suspension. So, this would be, at most, his third marijuana violation – which calls for a five-game suspension.

Of course, the Heat would argue there are other factors here – Waiters getting high while on team business, Waiters not cooperating with the investigation. Miami noticeably called this “conduct detrimental to the team,” not anything about marijuana.

This incident is already embarrassing for Waiters, who got suspended for the season opener. He has become the butt of jokes, and those won’t end anytime soon. But that doesn’t mean he should get unfairly punished.

Waiters also has a $1.2 million incentive for playing more than 70 games this season. This suspension will make it impossible for him to earn that bonus with the Heat. However, it’s theoretically possible for him to get traded to teams with more games remaining. In reality, nobody is taking Waiters ($12.1 million salary this season and $12.65 million salary next season) and playing him that much, anyway.

Magic Johnson: If Pelicans were willing to trade Anthony Davis at deadline, I’d still be running Lakers

Magic Johnson failed to build a championship-level supporting cast around LeBron James.

Johnson assembled ill-fitting pieces, didn’t trade for Anthony Davis and quit. Even trying to help in an unofficial position, Johnson didn’t lure Kawhi Leonard to the Lakers.

Johnson blamed many – Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss’ management structure and former Pelicans general manager Dell Demps.

But on a recent appearance on Fox Sports 1, Johnson – who has a history of contradictory stories – told some real doozies.

Johnson on Demps not dealing Davis to the Lakers before the trade deadline:

It got him fired.

He was looking at me like I caused Anthony Davis to want to be traded. So, we’re on the phone, and he’s blaming me. I said, “What are you blaming me for, Dell?” I heard he wanted to be traded, so I’m giving you a call. “Are you going to trade him?” “You’re not going to trade him.” So, he had me send three or four proposals, but he never got serious, Shannon. He never got serious. And I said, I told Rob, I told Jeanie, “He doesn’t want to trade AD to us.” And sure enough, the last one was, “Give us your whole team and five first-round picks.” I said, “Listen, man. [Laughter.] I can’t give you five first-round picks and the whole team.” He wanted all our young guys. I said, “No, I can’t do it now.” That’s when I said he doesn’t want to trade him.

And look what happened. When they found out, the owner found out what was the trade proposal from us, she was like, “Oh, what are you doing?” And then the new general manager comes.

The Pelicans fired Demps, because they didn’t trust him to oversee the organization’s next phase. It had nothing to do with his refusal to trade Davis to the Lakers. In fact, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson herself reportedly resisted sending Davis to Los Angeles.

Johnson also doesn’t explain how the teams would’ve constructed such a lopsided trade during the season. The roster limit would’ve been a significant impediment.

Not only did that issue clear up in the offseason, the Lakers could substantially improve their offer, because they landed the No. 4 pick in the lottery – a historically unlikely jump. The Pelicans might have also become more comfortable dealing their incumbent superstar after landing No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, who could immediately replace Davis as the franchise’s major attraction.

It also probably helped that New Orleans hired David Griffin as lead executive. Benson has shown trust in him. If Griffin said Los Angeles made the best offer – no matter how reluctant Benson was to send Davis there – she was more likely to listen.

But what if the Pelicans traded Davis to the Lakers before last season’s trade deadline? Johnson:

I would still be there. And then I could I have the coach that I wanted. I’d still be there, of course.

Everything would’ve fallen into place, and also too, Kawhi, knowing him, knowing the uncle, so we had some great conversations, too. So, we would’ve had just as good a shot as we had before, but I think even better with me in that position.

I’m not saying that he would’ve come to the Lakers, but I’m saying I think we would’ve had a better shot at him.

He was going to come to the Lakers unless they got Paul George.

It’s almost as if Johnson forgot he didn’t get fired. He quit.

To be fair, the job would’ve been more appealing if he had Davis. Pulling off that trade could’ve given Johnson greater cachet. That could’ve made it smoother to fire Luke Walton.

As far as Leonard, there is reporting that corroborates Johnson’s theory – that Leonard would’ve signed with the Lakers if the Clippers didn’t trade for George. But there’s also reporting that Johnson’s loose lips hurt the Lakers’ chances with Leonard.

I’m intrigued in the idea Johnson would still be running the Lakers if he could’ve landed Davis before the trade deadline. But Johnson’s statements are littered with so many other self-inflating, barely believable (at best) claims, it’s hard to take any of it seriously. It is an interesting counterfactual, though.

Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo destroyed Marquese Chriss with poster dunk (VIDEO)

Do not forget that Hamidou Diallo won the All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest last year.

Golden State’s Marquese Chriss seemed to forget that as he went up to try to block Diallo, who got a pass rolling to the rim — and then just rolled Chriss.

Damn.

Diallo later hit straight-on long two that he totally intended to bank in.

The Thunder went on to win the game 114-108.

Michele Roberts: Union must better inform NBA players about global issues

Nearly nobody around the NBA wants to be the next Daryl Morey.

The Rockets general manager tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedom. But considering how quickly Morey deleted the tweet and backtracked, it seemed he didn’t initially understand the ramifications of his stance. China responded heavy-handedly and hurt the NBA’s financial interests there.

A couple players tried to go the other way. James Harden apologized, and LeBron James criticized Morey. Both players received substantial criticism in the United States and Hong Kong.

It quickly became an issue nobody wanted to touch. Doc Rivers said Morey was right, but a Clippers spokesperson went out of the way to clarify Rivers wasn’t commenting on the substance of Morey’s tweet. Only Shaquille O’Neal has clearly articulated support for Morey’s initial tweet.

National Basketball Players Association executive Michele Roberts, via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:

“For many of the players that went over there, it was their first trip to China,” Roberts said. “Many had no idea what was going on in Hong Kong. Most Americans, let alone most basketball players, are not aware of the politics that have been of concern in China. If we’re going to be sending our guys all over the globe, then we have to make sure they’re armed with the knowledge of where they are going and what’s happening in the locales they’re visiting and playing in.

“That’s a role we’re going to play as a union. It’s a role I don’t think we’ve done a good job of fulfilling to date. We’ve got to be capable of providing information to the players [and assisting them if] they ask for help in formulating a comment.”

This is a great idea and exactly how the union should be supporting its members.

There’s a lot of money for the NBA – owners and players – to make around the world. The league is aggressively chasing that revenue.

If players are better-informed, they’ll make better decisions in that environment. Some might choose to prioritize financial interests. Some might choose to emphasize human rights. But at least the players will be coming from a place of knowledge.

Now, who’s going to teach the owners about these issues?

After workout, Rajon Rondo start date with Lakers pushed back, will not play Sunday

Rajon Rondo is getting close to stepping on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, and word had leaked that would come Sunday night against Toronto.

Nope, Lakers fans are going to have to wait a little longer. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Rondo has not played for the Lakers yet this season due to a calf injury. Rondo averaged 9.2 points and 8 assists a game last season, shooting just 40 percent from the floor.

Los Angeles needs him and his playmaking skills on the court to ease some of the load on LeBron James. Right now, LeBron is the lone quality shot creator on the roster and it shows — when LeBron has been on the bench this season the Lakers have an offensive rating of 89.7 (via NBA.com), way less than a point per possession. It’s meant more on LeBron’s plate, but he has been up to the task.

 