Michele Roberts: Union must better inform NBA players about global issues

Nearly nobody around the NBA wants to be the next Daryl Morey.
The Rockets general manager tweeted support for Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedom. But considering how quickly Morey deleted the tweet and backtracked, it seemed he didn’t initially understand the ramifications of his stance. China responded heavy-handedly and hurt the NBA’s financial interests there.
A couple players tried to go the other way. James Harden apologized, and LeBron James criticized Morey. Both players received substantial criticism in the United States and Hong Kong.
It quickly became an issue nobody wanted to touch. Doc Rivers said Morey was right, but a Clippers spokesperson went out of the way to clarify Rivers wasn’t commenting on the substance of Morey’s tweet. Only Shaquille O’Neal has clearly articulated support for Morey’s initial tweet.
National Basketball Players Association executive Michele Roberts, via Ben Golliver of The Washington Post:
“For many of the players that went over there, it was their first trip to China,” Roberts said. “Many had no idea what was going on in Hong Kong. Most Americans, let alone most basketball players, are not aware of the politics that have been of concern in China. If we’re going to be sending our guys all over the globe, then we have to make sure they’re armed with the knowledge of where they are going and what’s happening in the locales they’re visiting and playing in.
“That’s a role we’re going to play as a union. It’s a role I don’t think we’ve done a good job of fulfilling to date. We’ve got to be capable of providing information to the players [and assisting them if] they ask for help in formulating a comment.”
This is a great idea and exactly how the union should be supporting its members.
There’s a lot of money for the NBA – owners and players – to make around the world. The league is aggressively chasing that revenue.
If players are better-informed, they’ll make better decisions in that environment. Some might choose to prioritize financial interests. Some might choose to emphasize human rights. But at least the players will be coming from a place of knowledge.
Now, who’s going to teach the owners about these issues?
Rajon Rondo is getting close to stepping on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, and word had leaked that would come Sunday night against Toronto.
Nope, Lakers fans are going to have to wait a little longer. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
Rondo has not played for the Lakers yet this season due to a calf injury. Rondo averaged 9.2 points and 8 assists a game last season, shooting just 40 percent from the floor.
Los Angeles needs him and his playmaking skills on the court to ease some of the load on LeBron James. Right now, LeBron is the lone quality shot creator on the roster and it shows — when LeBron has been on the bench this season the Lakers have an offensive rating of 89.7 (via NBA.com), way less than a point per possession. It’s meant more on LeBron’s plate, but he has been up to the task.
CHICAGO (AP) — James Harden narrowly missed his first triple-double of the season, finishing with 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Houston Rockets pulled away in the second half and beat the Chicago Bulls 117-94 on Saturday night.
Russell Westbrook scored 26 points as the Rockets won their third straight.
Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer who has 35 regular-season triple-doubles in his career, had several minutes of garbage time in the fourth quarter to get additional assists, but was unsuccessful before leaving with a little more than three minutes remaining.
Harden entered the game averaging 36.5 points on 38.7% shooting, including 27% on 3-pointers.
Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points and 16 rebounds for Chicago, which has dropped six of eight.
The Bulls were a woeful 4-for-32 shooting from 3-point range.
Chicago led 27-20 after one quarter behind eight points from Lauri Markkanen and eight Houston turnovers.
The Bulls led by nine points (31-22) early in the second before the Rockets used a 24-7 run to take control and open a 46-38 lead with four minutes left in the first half. Harden had nine points during the run.
Chicago closed within 50-49 at halftime on a 3-pointer by Zach LaVine. That was the Bulls second make in 17 first-half attempts from long range. Houston quickly reclaimed control with a 30-9 run in the opening 9:41 of the third, taking an 80-58 advantage.
The Rockets had an 86-67 lead entering the fourth, helped by 7-for-14 shooting from 3-pointers range in the third. Harden led the way with 11 points in the quarter.
The Bulls couldn’t get closer than 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Blake Griffin had a renaissance last season, averaging a career-high 24.5 points per game, pulling down 7.5 rebounds, dishing out 6.2 assists, being the fulcrum of the Pistons offense and leading them to the playoffs. That earned him both All-Star and All-NBA honors.
However, Griffin has been out to start this season following off-season left knee surgery and then a hamstring issue dating back to training camp. The Pistons have struggled in his absence going 4-6.
Monday night, the Pistons get Griffin back, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
After missing 10 games to start the season, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin plans to make his season debut against Minnesota on Monday, league sources tell ESPN.
Griffin, who’s been rehabilitating a sore knee and hamstring since preseason, had been ramping up for a return in recent days. He had several pain-free practices that cleared the way for Griffin to return to the lineup.
This is good news for the Pistons who Griffin’s playmaking skills considering point guard Reggie Jackson and backup point guard Derrick Rose both have been out injured.
Andre Drummond, having the best season of his career so far (21.2 points and 18 rebounds a game, both career highs) has kept the Pistons afloat so far this season. Now he’s about to get some help.
Monday night, the Toronto Raptors come to Los Angeles and Staples Center to take on the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard — the first time Leonard will face the team he won a title with last June.
Those Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry due to a thumb injury, something broken by Rachel Nichols of ESPN.
That is the bone at the tip of the thumb, above the joint, and it is on Lowry’s non-shooting hand.
Lowry remains one of the catalysts of the Raptors offense, averaging 21.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a game. The Raptors have the sixth-best offense in the NBA so far this season, but that could now see a dip.
Lowry being out means more Fred VanVleet — who has been phenomenal to start the season — and expect even more of the offense to run through Pascal Siakam. T