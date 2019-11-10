Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After workout, Rajon Rondo start date with Lakers pushed back, will not play Sunday

By Kurt HelinNov 10, 2019, 8:59 AM EST
Rajon Rondo is getting close to stepping on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers, and word had leaked that would come Sunday night against Toronto.

Nope, Lakers fans are going to have to wait a little longer. Via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Rondo has not played for the Lakers yet this season due to a calf injury. Rondo averaged 9.2 points and 8 assists a game last season, shooting just 40 percent from the floor.

Los Angeles needs him and his playmaking skills on the court to ease some of the load on LeBron James. Right now, LeBron is the lone quality shot creator on the roster and it shows — when LeBron has been on the bench this season the Lakers have an offensive rating of 89.7 (via NBA.com), way less than a point per possession. It’s meant more on LeBron’s plate, but he has been up to the task.

 

Watch James Harden score 42, lead Rockets’ rout of Bulls 117-94

Associated PressNov 10, 2019, 7:51 AM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — James Harden narrowly missed his first triple-double of the season, finishing with 42 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Houston Rockets pulled away in the second half and beat the Chicago Bulls 117-94 on Saturday night.

Russell Westbrook scored 26 points as the Rockets won their third straight.

Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer who has 35 regular-season triple-doubles in his career, had several minutes of garbage time in the fourth quarter to get additional assists, but was unsuccessful before leaving with a little more than three minutes remaining.

Harden entered the game averaging 36.5 points on 38.7% shooting, including 27% on 3-pointers.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points and 16 rebounds for Chicago, which has dropped six of eight.

The Bulls were a woeful 4-for-32 shooting from 3-point range.

Chicago led 27-20 after one quarter behind eight points from Lauri Markkanen and eight Houston turnovers.

The Bulls led by nine points (31-22) early in the second before the Rockets used a 24-7 run to take control and open a 46-38 lead with four minutes left in the first half. Harden had nine points during the run.

Chicago closed within 50-49 at halftime on a 3-pointer by Zach LaVine. That was the Bulls second make in 17 first-half attempts from long range. Houston quickly reclaimed control with a 30-9 run in the opening 9:41 of the third, taking an 80-58 advantage.

The Rockets had an 86-67 lead entering the fourth, helped by 7-for-14 shooting from 3-pointers range in the third. Harden led the way with 11 points in the quarter.

The Bulls couldn’t get closer than 14 points in the fourth quarter.

 

Detroit’s Blake Griffin reportedly to make season debut Monday night vs. Minnesota

By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2019, 11:02 PM EST
Blake Griffin had a renaissance last season, averaging a career-high 24.5 points per game, pulling down 7.5 rebounds, dishing out 6.2 assists, being the fulcrum of the Pistons offense and leading them to the playoffs. That earned him both All-Star and All-NBA honors.

However, Griffin has been out to start this season following off-season left knee surgery and then a hamstring issue dating back to training camp. The Pistons have struggled in his absence going 4-6.

Monday night, the Pistons get Griffin back, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

After missing 10 games to start the season, Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin plans to make his season debut against Minnesota on Monday, league sources tell ESPN.

Griffin, who’s been rehabilitating a sore knee and hamstring since preseason, had been ramping up for a return in recent days. He had several pain-free practices that cleared the way for Griffin to return to the lineup.

This is good news for the Pistons who Griffin’s playmaking skills considering point guard Reggie Jackson and backup point guard Derrick Rose both have been out injured.

Andre Drummond, having the best season of his career so far (21.2 points and 18 rebounds a game, both career highs) has kept the Pistons afloat so far this season. Now he’s about to get some help.

Raptors’ Kyle Lowry out at least two weeks with thumb fracture

By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Monday night, the Toronto Raptors come to Los Angeles and Staples Center to take on the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard — the first time Leonard will face the team he won a title with last June.

Those Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry due to a thumb injury, something broken by Rachel Nichols of ESPN.

That is the bone at the tip of the thumb, above the joint, and it is on Lowry’s non-shooting hand.

Lowry remains one of the catalysts of the Raptors offense, averaging 21.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a game. The Raptors have the sixth-best offense in the NBA so far this season, but that could now see a dip.

Lowry being out means more Fred VanVleet — who has been phenomenal to start the season — and expect even more of the offense to run through Pascal Siakam. T

Update: Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters had panic attack after eating THC-infused edible

By Kurt HelinNov 9, 2019, 7:44 PM EST
UPDATE: Dion Waiters ingested an THC-infused edible, which led to a panic attack on Miami Heat flight to Los Angeles,￼ according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters experienced a panic attack on the team’s charter flight Thursday night after consuming a THC-infused edible, sources told ESPN.

Waiters received medical treatment after the plane landed in Los Angeles following the Heat’s victory over the Phoenix Suns.

As in our original story, the Miami Heat have yet to comment.

THC/marijuana is a banned substance by the NBA — even if it is legal in Colorado (where the Heat had recently been on their road trip) and California (where the plane landed). The league will look into this matter, but there is a set-out series of steps for a marijuana violation (first offense he enters into the league’s marijuana program but there is no punishment, second offense is a $25,000 fine not make public, the third offense is a five-game suspension, and the suspensions increase by five games for each subsequent offense).

Here is the original story:

Here is what we know for sure: Dion Waiters did not suit up for the Miami Heat Friday night due to “illness.”

When Heat coach Eric Spoelstra was asked pregame about Waiter’s health he went with a very standard coach tactic of saying he would only talk about the players suiting up.

Waiters did fly back with the team to Miami on Saturday morning.

Beyond that, there are just questions, ones the Heat have yet to address.

A report surfaced during Friday night’s game, from a Miami radio personality, that Waiters had overdosed on “gummies” — we can assume these are THC-laced edibles — and had a seizure when he woke up.

He is the only person with that specific report. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel confirmed that Waiters did have a medical emergency on the plane and first responders met the Heat charter when it landed in Los Angeles, but he did not have other details.

When Spoelstra was asked after the game about the “gummies” report he walked away and said no comment.

Heat officials told NBC Sports after the game they would not comment on Waiters, his health or status with the team.

The Heat were on a three-game road trip that included a stop in Denver (marijuana use is legal in Colorado), and then they flew to Phoenix. Waiters did not play against the Suns, with the team saying he had a stomach ache.

Waiters has yet to suit up for the Heat this season and was for the opening night game for “conduct detrimental to the team.” With the emergence of rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro the Heat have not really needed Waiters on the court, and if he misses four more games he will not get a $1.2 million performance bonus that is part of his contract.

The buzz around the league is the Heat are trying to trade Waiters, but the two-years, $24.8 million still on his contract may make that difficult. There is not going to be a lot of demand for his services right now.