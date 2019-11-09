Unleashed D’Angelo Russell scores 52, Warriors fall to Timberwolves in overtime (VIDEO)

Last summer, the Timberwolves worked hard to find a way to bring D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota, wanting to team him with Karl-Anthony Towns.
Friday night, Russell showed them what they missed — he dropped 52 on the Timberwolves. He hit from the midrange with a soft touch, and he was 7-of-17 from three. Russell was hitting everything, including this shot over Karl-Anthony Towns to ultimately force overtime.
However, much like with Damian Lillard and his 60 Friday night, Russell’s career night was not enough.
Andrew Wiggins had 40 on the night — including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime — to lead the Timberwolves. Towns added 20 points and 14 rebounds on the night.
Expect more of this from the Warriors. They are going to turn Russell lose with as much pick-and-roll as he wants to run, and then let the chips fall where they may. It’s going to be a long season in Golden State as they get healthy, but Russell is going to be at the all-you-can-eat-buffet of shots and will put up numbers (and boost his trade value, if you believe the Warriors will ultimately move him).
Damian Lillard has never had a night like this.
Damian Lillard scored 60 points on 19-of-33 shooting, including 7-of-16 threes, plus was 15-of-15 from the free throw line.
You know you’re having a good night when your shot chart looks like this.
Lillard’s previous high had been 59 points, against the Jazz back in 2017, but he passed that number Friday with a meaningless buzzer-beating three.
Meaningless because the game was decided and the Trail Blazers were going to lose at home to Brooklyn. The final was 119-115, and it drops the Blazers to 3-6 on the season.
It was the Nets’ backcourt that won them the game, with Kyrie Irving scoring 33 and Spencer Dinwiddie adding 34 off the bench. Portland’s lack of size (due to injury) also hurt them as Brooklyn grabbed the offensive rebound on 36.5 percent of their missed shots, leading to 31 second-chance points.
The Milwaukee Bucks were dreadful in the first half, scoring just 35 points on 21.7 percent shooting against the Utah defense. They trailed by 20 at the break.
But led by Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s 28 second-half points, the Bucks battled all the way back to tie the game at 100-100 on a Khris Middleton free throw with :08 seconds left.
Then Bojan Bogdanovic saved the game for Utah.
Bogdanovic finished the night with 33 points on 9-of-19 shooting with five made threes. Mike Conley got his groove going with 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting. The win improves the Jazz to 6-3 on the season. Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds for the 6-3 Bucks.
For a Jazz team that has struggled on offense to start the season — 26th in the league coming in, and they scored less than a point per possession in this one — this was the kind of shot and win that could serve as a springboard.
Nikola Jokic has quietly become an outstanding clutch shooter.
Denver was down one with 13 seconds left and down one, Denver ran a Jamal Murray/Jokic pick-and-roll, Jokic slipped it, got the pass back, found Paul Millsap underneath, and then the play broke down. It was a scramble, but the ball ended up in Jokic’s hands and… did I mention he’s clutch?
Philly had one last chance to score, but Joel Embiid was called for a questionable offensive foul under the basket and that was the ballgame.
Jokic finished the night with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid led Philadelphia with 19 points and 15 rebounds, plus one huge block.
The Nuggets were down 19 entering the fourth, but they scored 35 in the fourth on 60.9 percent shooting, while the Sixers were 5-of-21 in the fourth. That is a punch to the gut loss for Philly.
For Denver, it’s a signature win early in the season — and a reminder Jokic is clutch.
Joel Embiid is as fierce a rim protector as there is in the league.
Just ask Paul Millsap, who thought he had a wide-open lane for a highlight dunk and…
Embiid was up for this one – a little extra motivation going against the anointed Nikola Jokic. Midway through the fourth quarter Embiid led the Sixers in points and rebounds as they had a double-digit lead on the road.