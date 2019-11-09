Unleashed D’Angelo Russell scores 52, Warriors fall to Timberwolves in overtime (VIDEO)

Last summer, the Timberwolves worked hard to find a way to bring D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota, wanting to team him with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Friday night, Russell showed them what they missed — he dropped 52 on the Timberwolves. He hit from the midrange with a soft touch, and he was 7-of-17 from three. Russell was hitting everything, including this shot over Karl-Anthony Towns to ultimately force overtime.

D-Lo got ice in his veins ❄️ pic.twitter.com/EiIIejLWus — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 9, 2019

However, much like with Damian Lillard and his 60 Friday night, Russell’s career night was not enough.

Andrew Wiggins had 40 on the night — including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime — to lead the Timberwolves. Towns added 20 points and 14 rebounds on the night.

Expect more of this from the Warriors. They are going to turn Russell lose with as much pick-and-roll as he wants to run, and then let the chips fall where they may. It’s going to be a long season in Golden State as they get healthy, but Russell is going to be at the all-you-can-eat-buffet of shots and will put up numbers (and boost his trade value, if you believe the Warriors will ultimately move him).