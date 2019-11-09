Raptors’ Kyle Lowry out at least two weeks with thumb fracture

Monday night, the Toronto Raptors come to Los Angeles and Staples Center to take on the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard — the first time Leonard will face the team he won a title with last June.
Those Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry due to a thumb injury, something broken by Rachel Nichols of ESPN.
That is the bone at the tip of the thumb, above the joint, and it is on Lowry’s non-shooting hand.
Lowry remains one of the catalysts of the Raptors offense, averaging 21.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a game. The Raptors have the sixth-best offense in the NBA so far this season, but that could now see a dip.
Lowry being out means more Fred VanVleet — who has been phenomenal to start the season — and expect even more of the offense to run through Pascal Siakam. T
LOS ANGELES — Here is what we know for sure: Dion Waiters did not suit up for the Miami Heat Friday night due to “illness.”
When Heat coach Eric Spoelstra was asked pregame about Waiter’s health he went with a very standard coach tactic of saying he would only talk about the players suiting up.
Waiters did fly back with the team to Miami on Saturday morning.
Beyond that, there are just questions, ones the Heat have yet to address.
A report surfaced during Friday night’s game, from a Miami radio personality, that Waiters had overdosed on “gummies” — we can assume these are THC-laced edibles — and had a seizure when he woke up.
He is the only person with that specific report. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel confirmed that Waiters did have a medical emergency on the plane and first responders met the Heat charter when it landed in Los Angeles, but he did not have other details.
When Spoelstra was asked after the game about the “gummies” report he walked away and said no comment.
Heat officials told NBC Sports after the game they would not comment on Waiters, his health or status with the team.
The Heat were on a three-game road trip that included a stop in Denver (marijuana use is legal in Colorado), and then they flew to Phoenix. Waiters did not play against the Suns, with the team saying he had a stomach ache.
Waiters has yet to suit up for the Heat this season and was for the opening night game for “conduct detrimental to the team.” The buzz around the league is the Heat are trying to trade Waiters, but the two-years, $24.8 million still on his contract may make that difficult. There is not going to be a lot of demand for his services right now.
Gordon Hayward has having a bounce-back season, looking much more like the guy the Celtics thought they had signed out of Utah — coming into Saturday, he was averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from three, with 7.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He’s been their best playmaker for others this season.
Now he’s going to miss a chunk of time — Gordon fractured his left hand against the Spurs.
It was an innocent play, but it could have long-term repercussions for the Celtics.
Right now there is no timeline for his return, and how fast it goes will depend upon what bone is broken, how severe the fracture is, and whether or not it requires surgery. It is Hayward’s off hand but it’s likely he would miss three weeks at the minimum, and maybe much more (Stephen Curry is out three months with a fracture of his off hand that required surgery). Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN had this update.
For Boston, this likely means a lot more Marcus Smart and Semi Ojeleye.
Hayward, of course, missed his entire first season with the Celtics after a catastrophic leg injury. Last season he was back on the court, but not yet the All-Star and borderline All-NBA player the Celtics thought they had signed. This season Hayward had finally started to look like that guy again.
Jason Kidd wore down the Bucks with his coaching methods.
But not every Buck.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, via Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
“I was used to [former Bucks coach] Jason Kidd. He was breaking us down, but I was happy about it. I think I was the only one that was embracing that. I came from nothing and worked hard every day. That’s what I was used to.
“Having Jason Kidd was fun. Obviously, we didn’t break through from the first round, but it’s different. Like, if this is the middle, Jason Kidd was right here and Mike Bud is way over there [in coaching philosophy]. They’re totally different. Mike Bud wants you to rest, he wants you to stay with your family, but the day we work out, he wants you to be there and he wants you to give everything.”
Why is this relevant?
1. It reveals something about Antetokounmpo. The superstar embraces tough coaching.
2. It adds a little hope to the longshot idea Kidd, now a Lakers assistant, will lure Antetokounmpo to Los Angeles.
Still, it’s hard for me to see Antetokounmpo going somewhere because of Kidd – especially after seeing the other side with Mike Budenholzer. Antetokounmpo might have liked playing for Kidd, and Antetokounmpo might dislike some of Budenholzer’s methods – including rest. But Budenholzer is such a better coach, someone whose system has helped Milwaukee advance deeper in the playoffs. That’s what counts most.
LOS ANGELES — Before the Lakers’ seventh straight win on Friday night, Rajon Rondo was on the court getting in a good sweat and getting up some shots. Then he was joking around with Jimmy Butler and other players in the hallway.
Then Rondo put on his street clothes and watched the game from the Laker bench, as he has done for every game this season.
That may end Sunday when Toronto visits Staples Center, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is aiming to make his season debut Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Rondo, 33, has missed the team’s first eight games of the season while nursing a right calf injury.
Rondo has missed time due to a calf injury.
Having Rondo back will give the Lakers another much-needed playmaker, easing some of the burden on LeBron James. When LeBron has been on the bench this season the Lakers have an offensive rating of 89.7 (via NBA.com), way less than a point per possession. It’s forced Frank Vogel to lean heavily on LeBron (who has been up to the task).
Rondo averaged 9.2 points and 8 assists a game last season, shooting just 40 percent from the floor.