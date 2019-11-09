Rajon Rondo reportedly to make Laker debut Sunday vs. Raptors

LOS ANGELES — Before the Lakers’ seventh straight win on Friday night, Rajon Rondo was on the court getting in a good sweat and getting up some shots. Then he was joking around with Jimmy Butler and other players in the hallway.
Then Rondo put on his street clothes and watched the game from the Laker bench, as he has done for every game this season.
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo is aiming to make his season debut Sunday against the Toronto Raptors, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Rondo, 33, has missed the team’s first eight games of the season while nursing a right calf injury.
Rondo has missed time due to a calf injury.
Having Rondo back will give the Lakers another much-needed playmaker, easing some of the burden on LeBron James. When LeBron has been on the bench this season the Lakers have an offensive rating of 89.7 (via NBA.com), way less than a point per possession. It’s forced Frank Vogel to lean heavily on LeBron (who has been up to the task).
Rondo averaged 9.2 points and 8 assists a game last season, shooting just 40 percent from the floor.
LeBron James: “If I’m hurt, I don’t play. If not, I’m playing.”
LOS ANGELES —LeBron James is not playing like a guy who spent the summer filming “Space Jam 2.”
He’s playing like he spent the summer filming a new “Hot Tub Time Machine” movie — and his 2012 MVP self came back for this season.
After the longest summer rest he has had since 2005, LeBron has come back with a vengeance and new energy, playing his best basketball in years — which considering his standards is incredible. It’s been a renaissance season for the 7-1 Lakers and for LeBron personally as he continues to win the battle against Father Time in a way we have not seen in a modern NBA player.
Does that mean he’s going to take some load management days to keep fresh and at this level?
“If I’m hurt, I don’t play. If not, I’m playing,” LeBron said after the Lakers picked up a 95-80 win against the Miami Heat. He went on to talk about the battles he used to get into with Tyronn Lue in Cleveland about rest and nights off.
When asked pregame what makes LeBron so durable one month before he turns 35, Heat coach (and former LeBron coach) Eric Spoelstra raved about his dedication to his craft and to conditioning his body. It’s the work ethic.
After the game, LeBron had a slightly different answer for his longevity.
“Wine… It ages well,” he said
He also gave a more serious answer.
“I shot Space Jam for three months all summer and my call times were at 6:30 in the morning,” LeBron said. “I was in the gym at 3:30, 4:00 in the morning before shooting 12, 13, 14 hours.
“I know how much I put into my craft.”
Or, just ask Meyers Leonard if LeBron put in the time in the gym this summer to get stronger.
LeBron did see some decline in his game last season with the injury to his groin that forced him to miss 17 games — the worst injury of his career — causing much of it. It’s all relative, LeBron still averaged 26.1 points, 11.1 assists, and 8.3 rebounds a game and made third-team All-NBA. However, the missed time and some defensive decline mean he did not make first-team All-NBA for the first time since 2007. How LeBron handled aging was going to be one of the big questions for the Lakers this season.
In our age of oversimplification and overreaction, that somehow got turned into “is LeBron washed?” So, LeBron, are you?
LeBron James, riding Lakers’ first 7-game winning streak since 2011, on the notion that he’s “washed”: “I don’t know, man. Meet me at the cleaners.” pic.twitter.com/glYbTaqrWJ
DALLAS (AP) —Marcus Morris scored a season-high 29 points and the New York Knicks beat Kristaps Porzingis in their first game against the former cornerstone of the franchise, holding off the Dallas Mavericks 106-102 on Friday night.
Porzingis scored 28 points and Luka Doncic added a career-high 38 in already his fourth triple-double, but the Mavericks didn’t get much help from anyone besides their new European pair.
The @dallasmavs Luka Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game in his first eight games this season, with five double-doubles and four triple-doubles. He's 20 years old. 😳
The Knicks won for just the second time in nine games this season.
After matching his highest-scoring half in Dallas with 18 points before halftime, Porzingis hit a driving finger-roll layup to get the Mavericks even early in the fourth quarter after they trailed by 12 late in the third.
But the Knicks broke a 92-all tie with a 9-0 run. Morris started it with three free throws after Porzingis committed his fifth foul on a 3-pointer. Julius Randle, who grew up in the Dallas area and finished with 21 points, capped it with a jumper.
Dallas was still within four when rookie R.J. Barrett missed two free throws, but Randle easily beat Porzingis to the rebound and made both free throws after drawing the sixth foul on the 7-foot-3 Latvian who was the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal last January.
Doncic had 14 rebounds and 10 assists but also eight turnovers, one shy of the most of the reigning rookie of the year’s career. He had a chance to tie on a long 3-pointer after Taj Gibson missed two free throws with 25 seconds left, but it bounced off the rim.
Porzingis injured his left knee in his last game with the Knicks on Feb. 6, 2018. He didn’t play again until making his Dallas debut this season when the Mavericks decided he wouldn’t play the rest of last season following the trade involving seven players and two draft picks.
Almost exactly 21 months since that game, Porzingis played with a purpose early, hitting his first 3-pointer while finishing 4 of 8 from long range.
It was also Dallas guard Tim Hardaway Jr.‘s first game against his former team, and while he had two late 3-pointers to keep Dallas close, the bevy of misses before that didn’t help the Mavericks.
Barrett, the third overall pick in 2019 after Doncic went with the same choice last year, scored a season-low three points on 1-of-9 shooting. He also missed five of six free throws.
Unleashed D’Angelo Russell scores 52, Warriors fall to Timberwolves in overtime (VIDEO)
Friday night, Russell showed them what they missed — he dropped 52 on the Timberwolves. He hit from the midrange with a soft touch, and he was 7-of-17 from three. Russell was hitting everything, including this shot over Karl-Anthony Towns to ultimately force overtime.
However, much like with Damian Lillard and his 60 Friday night, Russell’s career night was not enough.
Andrew Wiggins had 40 on the night — including 18 in the fourth quarter and overtime — to lead the Timberwolves. Towns added 20 points and 14 rebounds on the night.
Expect more of this from the Warriors. They are going to turn Russell lose with as much pick-and-roll as he wants to run, and then let the chips fall where they may. It’s going to be a long season in Golden State as they get healthy, but Russell is going to be at the all-you-can-eat-buffet of shots and will put up numbers (and boost his trade value, if you believe the Warriors will ultimately move him).
Damian Lillard drops a career-high 60 but it’s not enough to beat Brooklyn (VIDEO)
You know you’re having a good night when your shot chart looks like this.
Lillard’s previous high had been 59 points, against the Jazz back in 2017, but he passed that number Friday with a meaningless buzzer-beating three.
Meaningless because the game was decided and the Trail Blazers were going to lose at home to Brooklyn. The final was 119-115, and it drops the Blazers to 3-6 on the season.
It was the Nets’ backcourt that won them the game, with Kyrie Irving scoring 33 and Spencer Dinwiddie adding 34 off the bench. Portland’s lack of size (due to injury) also hurt them as Brooklyn grabbed the offensive rebound on 36.5 percent of their missed shots, leading to 31 second-chance points.